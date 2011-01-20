What's Crewe like these days? Are they still dealing with all the fallout from Dario Gradi and the horrible abuse? Still committed to producing younger players in their academy?



The place itself is depressing, lost the industry that employed half the town, but I havent strayed too far from the ground. The club ticks along, it invests more into its academy than any other League Two team, at the cost of not being able to offer particularly competitive wages or deals longer than a year. Any senior players that join from other teams typically get a year and put themselves in the shop window to move elsewhere and earn a lot more when they do well. Theyve lost players to much smaller clubs willing to pay more in wages. The upside is that academy graduates get 3 year deals and time to grow and opportunities. Theres two or three good young players right now who will make the club some money.Where the club gets flack is selling academy prospects too soon for too little money. Seems a self-esteem issue to me that Crewe are so worried about losing a potential fee that they let players go for too little. The Bennell scandal still looms over the club and whilst it was kept under wraps how much, the club are still paying out-of-court settlements to 12 victims, which is reportedly stymieing operations. The club took a long time to try to do the right thing and I cant work out whether that was because they finally found some morals or they knew it wouldve been worse had they gone to high court. This is also rumoured to be why crap fees are being accepted and why some players are allowed to run down their deals.The academy is excellent still, despite the battle that clubs like us (LFC), Everton, Utd and City present by all being within the same catchment area as Crewe. However, Perry Ng, Connor ORiordan, Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale and Tommy Lowery are all recent academy graduates now playing in the Championship, to give you an idea of how effective the academy is. That will stop if they drop out of the football league because they simply wont be able to support the operation. Zach Williams, tall LB/CB hybrid looks like he should play at a higher level, Mateus Holicek and Joel Tabiner in the midfield are the next three who will generate 6-figure sales for the club.Caught in between a rock and a hard place. Cant hold onto talents and build towards League One solidity because they have to sell when offers come in, but cant allow themselves to drop into the non-league because they will probably never be back. A tough balancing act.Today was class though, 2-1 down in the 93rd minute, a late equaliser that stretched injury time out and then a last gasp winner in the 98th minute! Partner has been unwell recently and I suggested we dont go but she was full of it and going mental when the winner went in.