Skybet Championship Thread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 7, 2024, 02:05:24 pm
Derby are so bad. I was expecting more from a Leeds v Derby  :rollseyes
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 09:52:44 am
Rooney gone :lmao
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 10:11:43 am
 ;D ;D Crazy. No one could have predicted how badly this would go.

Apart from 99.9% of the people on planet earth.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 11:10:18 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 31, 2024, 09:52:44 am
Rooney gone :lmao
I knew their away from was bad, but had no idea how bad it was

@danielstorey85
Wayne Rooney leaves Plymouth Argyle. Repeatedly failed to turn around wretched away form.

Away record in full:
Played: 14
Won: 0
Drew: 2
Lost: 12
Goals for: 3
Goals against: 37
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 11:12:57 am
Not like Rooney to not know how to play away.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 11:32:25 am
And we were going to send Danns on loan to that incompetent.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 12:59:49 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 31, 2024, 09:52:44 am
Rooney gone :lmao

It was doomed from the start. He still thought they were sponsored by Ginsters and was apparently furious when he arrived to find out that partnership ended years ago.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 01:34:24 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 31, 2024, 09:52:44 am
Rooney gone :lmao

At what point does he give up on the managerial dream? This is just silly.

:lmao
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
December 31, 2024, 03:21:40 pm
Quote from: Fuck you, I won't do what you tell me on December 31, 2024, 01:34:24 pm
At what point does he give up on the managerial dream? This is just silly.

:lmao


When he gets Prescot Cables relegated to NW Counties League 2
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 10:35:46 am
mark robins to stoke , good news for koumas
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 10:56:56 am
Quote from: kop306 on January  1, 2025, 10:35:46 am
mark robins to stoke , good news for koumas

I'll probably watch the Burnley v Stoke game later - see if it's actually football these days.



In other news, I've been going to watch Limoges Football (that's the team name) in the Ligue de Football Nouvelle-Aquitaine (a local semi pro league) - it's a bit 'basic' but I've been enjoying the days out and I've made a few French friends. They're currently on their winter break here.

https://lfna.fff.fr/competitions?tab=calendar&id=421314&phase=1&poule=2&type=ch&doing_wp_cron=1735380023.3612310886383056640625
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 11:21:32 am
Quote from: kop306 on January  1, 2025, 10:35:46 am
mark robins to stoke , good news for koumas
Good hire for Stoke. However, we said that with Rowett, ONeill, Neil, Jones etc etc.

One of the most haphazardly run clubs since relegation and closer to going back to League One than they are the Premier League. Terrible signings when they first went down, just stacked the squad with aging, past-it former Premier League players on high wages, then couldnt sign many for years whilst they tried to push those players out and reduce the wage bill. However, theyve finally - half a decade later - reduced the wages down, reduced the high age profile of the squad and started to utilise international markets for their value rather than just asking after high priced aged former PL players.

I have family who live in the Peak District, half support Derby, half Stoke, so every Christmas I get an acute run down of all of the problems of both clubs.

Myself, Im in gorgeous Crewe today to watch them v Carlisle. Carlisle having a shocker and in the relegation zone, Crewe were flying but have had a lot of injuries, have struggled to put away plentiful chances so have dropped to 8th, but are only a point off 2nd its so tight in that league right now. It is one of the coldest stadiums Ive ever visited so Ive bought a literal bag of layers with me. Saving grace of Crewe is that a few miles out from the ground there is one of the best country pubs Ive ever eaten at and I come whenever my partner drags me here (she is from a town nearby to Crewe, Nantwich, and her family are all ST holders for the Alex) and were on our way there now. Might wait in there while she goes the game.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 11:29:38 am
Quote from: kop306 on January  1, 2025, 10:35:46 am
mark robins to stoke , good news for koumas

Yeah he started great this season and then Schumacher was sacked. New manager was a dud and I'd have recalled him and loaned him somewhere else in Jan.

Robins has a good record at developing players at Coventry. Gyokeres for example.

It's odd with Robins though. Took Cov from League Two to a penalty away from the PL, with limited funds and off field issues, and an inch from an Fa Cup final. Yet he was never linked with a bigger job..then leaves Coventry and signs for a club lower down the table
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 12:49:23 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on January  1, 2025, 10:56:56 am
I'll probably watch the Burnley v Stoke game later - see if it's actually football these days.



In other news, I've been going to watch Limoges Football (that's the team name) in the Ligue de Football Nouvelle-Aquitaine (a local semi pro league) - it's a bit 'basic' but I've been enjoying the days out and I've made a few French friends. They're currently on their winter break here.

https://lfna.fff.fr/competitions?tab=calendar&id=421314&phase=1&poule=2&type=ch&doing_wp_cron=1735380023.3612310886383056640625

Poseur... ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 12:51:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2025, 11:21:32 am
Good hire for Stoke. However, we said that with Rowett, ONeill, Neil, Jones etc etc.

One of the most haphazardly run clubs since relegation and closer to going back to League One than they are the Premier League. Terrible signings when they first went down, just stacked the squad with aging, past-it former Premier League players on high wages, then couldnt sign many for years whilst they tried to push those players out and reduce the wage bill. However, theyve finally - half a decade later - reduced the wages down, reduced the high age profile of the squad and started to utilise international markets for their value rather than just asking after high priced aged former PL players.

I have family who live in the Peak District, half support Derby, half Stoke, so every Christmas I get an acute run down of all of the problems of both clubs.

Myself, Im in gorgeous Crewe today to watch them v Carlisle. Carlisle having a shocker and in the relegation zone, Crewe were flying but have had a lot of injuries, have struggled to put away plentiful chances so have dropped to 8th, but are only a point off 2nd its so tight in that league right now. It is one of the coldest stadiums Ive ever visited so Ive bought a literal bag of layers with me. Saving grace of Crewe is that a few miles out from the ground there is one of the best country pubs Ive ever eaten at and I come whenever my partner drags me here (she is from a town nearby to Crewe, Nantwich, and her family are all ST holders for the Alex) and were on our way there now. Might wait in there while she goes the game.

What's Crewe like these days? Are they still dealing with all the fallout from Dario Gradi and the horrible abuse? Still committed to producing younger players in their academy?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 12:56:03 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2025, 11:21:32 am
Good hire for Stoke. However, we said that with Rowett, ONeill, Neil, Jones etc etc.

One of the most haphazardly run clubs since relegation and closer to going back to League One than they are the Premier League. Terrible signings when they first went down, just stacked the squad with aging, past-it former Premier League players on high wages, then couldnt sign many for years whilst they tried to push those players out and reduce the wage bill. However, theyve finally - half a decade later - reduced the wages down, reduced the high age profile of the squad and started to utilise international markets for their value rather than just asking after high priced aged former PL players.

I have family who live in the Peak District, half support Derby, half Stoke, so every Christmas I get an acute run down of all of the problems of both clubs.

Myself, Im in gorgeous Crewe today to watch them v Carlisle. Carlisle having a shocker and in the relegation zone, Crewe were flying but have had a lot of injuries, have struggled to put away plentiful chances so have dropped to 8th, but are only a point off 2nd its so tight in that league right now. It is one of the coldest stadiums Ive ever visited so Ive bought a literal bag of layers with me. Saving grace of Crewe is that a few miles out from the ground there is one of the best country pubs Ive ever eaten at and I come whenever my partner drags me here (she is from a town nearby to Crewe, Nantwich, and her family are all ST holders for the Alex) and were on our way there now. Might wait in there while she goes the game.

Enjoy the game. :)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 12:56:47 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 05:23:32 pm
Brilliant goal from Josh Windass today for Sheff Wed, almost Alonso-esque, if you can believe that from the son of Dean Windass
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 05:33:05 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on January  1, 2025, 12:51:35 pm
What's Crewe like these days? Are they still dealing with all the fallout from Dario Gradi and the horrible abuse? Still committed to producing younger players in their academy?
The place itself is depressing, lost the industry that employed half the town, but I havent strayed too far from the ground. The club ticks along, it invests more into its academy than any other League Two team, at the cost of not being able to offer particularly competitive wages or deals longer than a year. Any senior players that join from other teams typically get a year and put themselves in the shop window to move elsewhere and earn a lot more when they do well. Theyve lost players to much smaller clubs willing to pay more in wages. The upside is that academy graduates get 3 year deals and time to grow and opportunities. Theres two or three good young players right now who will make the club some money.

Where the club gets flack is selling academy prospects too soon for too little money. Seems a self-esteem issue to me that Crewe are so worried about losing a potential fee that they let players go for too little. The Bennell scandal still looms over the club and whilst it was kept under wraps how much, the club are still paying out-of-court settlements to 12 victims, which is reportedly stymieing operations. The club took a long time to try to do the right thing and I cant work out whether that was because they finally found some morals or they knew it wouldve been worse had they gone to high court. This is also rumoured to be why crap fees are being accepted and why some players are allowed to run down their deals.

The academy is excellent still, despite the battle that clubs like us (LFC), Everton, Utd and City present by all being within the same catchment area as Crewe. However, Perry Ng, Connor ORiordan, Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale and Tommy Lowery are all recent academy graduates now playing in the Championship, to give you an idea of how effective the academy is. That will stop if they drop out of the football league because they simply wont be able to support the operation. Zach Williams, tall LB/CB hybrid looks like he should play at a higher level, Mateus Holicek and Joel Tabiner in the midfield are the next three who will generate 6-figure sales for the club.

Caught in between a rock and a hard place. Cant hold onto talents and build towards League One solidity because they have to sell when offers come in, but cant allow themselves to drop into the non-league because they will probably never be back. A tough balancing act.

Today was class though, 2-1 down in the 93rd minute, a late equaliser that stretched injury time out and then a last gasp winner in the 98th minute! Partner has been unwell recently and I suggested we dont go but she was full of it and going mental when the winner went in.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 05:58:43 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2025, 05:33:05 pm
The place itself is depressing, lost the industry that employed half the town, but I havent strayed too far from the ground. The club ticks along, it invests more into its academy than any other League Two team, at the cost of not being able to offer particularly competitive wages or deals longer than a year. Any senior players that join from other teams typically get a year and put themselves in the shop window to move elsewhere and earn a lot more when they do well. Theyve lost players to much smaller clubs willing to pay more in wages. The upside is that academy graduates get 3 year deals and time to grow and opportunities. Theres two or three good young players right now who will make the club some money.

Where the club gets flack is selling academy prospects too soon for too little money. Seems a self-esteem issue to me that Crewe are so worried about losing a potential fee that they let players go for too little. The Bennell scandal still looms over the club and whilst it was kept under wraps how much, the club are still paying out-of-court settlements to 12 victims, which is reportedly stymieing operations. The club took a long time to try to do the right thing and I cant work out whether that was because they finally found some morals or they knew it wouldve been worse had they gone to high court. This is also rumoured to be why crap fees are being accepted and why some players are allowed to run down their deals.

The academy is excellent still, despite the battle that clubs like us (LFC), Everton, Utd and City present by all being within the same catchment area as Crewe. However, Perry Ng, Connor ORiordan, Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale and Tommy Lowery are all recent academy graduates now playing in the Championship, to give you an idea of how effective the academy is. That will stop if they drop out of the football league because they simply wont be able to support the operation. Zach Williams, tall LB/CB hybrid looks like he should play at a higher level, Mateus Holicek and Joel Tabiner in the midfield are the next three who will generate 6-figure sales for the club.

Caught in between a rock and a hard place. Cant hold onto talents and build towards League One solidity because they have to sell when offers come in, but cant allow themselves to drop into the non-league because they will probably never be back. A tough balancing act.

Today was class though, 2-1 down in the 93rd minute, a late equaliser that stretched injury time out and then a last gasp winner in the 98th minute! Partner has been unwell recently and I suggested we dont go but she was full of it and going mental when the winner went in.

Thanks for taking the time for a detailed reply, very much appreciated.

Old enough to remember the time before the Bennell scandal when Crewe were lauded as the model of what smaller clubs should try to be.

Looked on and off for a good book detailing all the problems to further my understanding, yet to find one that looks worthwhile... might not yet be written...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 07:40:52 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on January  1, 2025, 05:58:43 pm
Thanks for taking the time for a detailed reply, very much appreciated.

Old enough to remember the time before the Bennell scandal when Crewe were lauded as the model of what smaller clubs should try to be.

Looked on and off for a good book detailing all the problems to further my understanding, yet to find one that looks worthwhile... might not yet be written...
No worries. Theyre definitely one of the most interesting clubs in the lower leagues. In the 90s and 00s they were unbelievable at selling talents on for great money; Johnson, Ashton, Savage, Murphy, Lunt, Hulse, Westwood, Powell, Varney, Maynard etc all brought great money into the club.

Nick Powell, sold over a decade ago still remains the record the club brought in, £7.5m for a teenager whod only played League Two football. A decade before that, £6m for Ashton, £4m for Johnson in the 90s. Its a shame that they dont have the strong position as a solid Championship club these days to extract better values, because theyve let some very good players go for very poor fees in recent years. Harry Pickering was sold for £650k despite being young, English, left footed, athletic and a set piece taker. If it wasnt for his recent injury, Blackburn were probably going to flog him to Notts Forest or Brentford for £12m this January. Yes Blackburn developed him, but Crewe shouldve been getting £1m - £2m for him at the time.

I get an interesting experience in that I want Crewe to do well, and I enjoy when they do, but it doesnt affect me negatively at all when they lose, whereas a Liverpool loss can ruin my weekend.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 08:14:16 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2025, 07:40:52 pm


I get an interesting experience in that I want Crewe to do well, and I enjoy when they do, but it doesnt affect me negatively at all when they lose...

You've mispelled 'ideal...'  ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 09:38:29 pm
Watching Sunderland v Sheffield Utd. Its painful - but at least the standard of football and reffing match. If either of these get promoted theyll need a drastic rebuild or a major miracle to stay up. Interesting to see how Brewster is faring, be had one excellent chance a hit it yards wide.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 10:58:49 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on January  1, 2025, 10:56:56 am
I'll probably watch the Burnley v Stoke game later - see if it's actually football these days.



In other news, I've been going to watch Limoges Football (that's the team name) in the Ligue de Football Nouvelle-Aquitaine (a local semi pro league) - it's a bit 'basic' but I've been enjoying the days out and I've made a few French friends. They're currently on their winter break here.

https://lfna.fff.fr/competitions?tab=calendar&id=421314&phase=1&poule=2&type=ch&doing_wp_cron=1735380023.3612310886383056640625

Regards to Eleanor.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 1, 2025, 11:24:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  1, 2025, 05:33:05 pm
The place itself is depressing, lost the industry that employed half the town, but I havent strayed too far from the ground. The club ticks along, it invests more into its academy than any other League Two team, at the cost of not being able to offer particularly competitive wages or deals longer than a year. Any senior players that join from other teams typically get a year and put themselves in the shop window to move elsewhere and earn a lot more when they do well. Theyve lost players to much smaller clubs willing to pay more in wages. The upside is that academy graduates get 3 year deals and time to grow and opportunities. Theres two or three good young players right now who will make the club some money.

Where the club gets flack is selling academy prospects too soon for too little money. Seems a self-esteem issue to me that Crewe are so worried about losing a potential fee that they let players go for too little. The Bennell scandal still looms over the club and whilst it was kept under wraps how much, the club are still paying out-of-court settlements to 12 victims, which is reportedly stymieing operations. The club took a long time to try to do the right thing and I cant work out whether that was because they finally found some morals or they knew it wouldve been worse had they gone to high court. This is also rumoured to be why crap fees are being accepted and why some players are allowed to run down their deals.

The academy is excellent still, despite the battle that clubs like us (LFC), Everton, Utd and City present by all being within the same catchment area as Crewe. However, Perry Ng, Connor ORiordan, Harry Pickering, Ryan Wintle, Owen Dale and Tommy Lowery are all recent academy graduates now playing in the Championship, to give you an idea of how effective the academy is. That will stop if they drop out of the football league because they simply wont be able to support the operation. Zach Williams, tall LB/CB hybrid looks like he should play at a higher level, Mateus Holicek and Joel Tabiner in the midfield are the next three who will generate 6-figure sales for the club.

Caught in between a rock and a hard place. Cant hold onto talents and build towards League One solidity because they have to sell when offers come in, but cant allow themselves to drop into the non-league because they will probably never be back. A tough balancing act.

Today was class though, 2-1 down in the 93rd minute, a late equaliser that stretched injury time out and then a last gasp winner in the 98th minute! Partner has been unwell recently and I suggested we dont go but she was full of it and going mental when the winner went in.

I went to Uni in Crewe, so I follow the football team a little bit and keep an eye out on Soccer Saturday when they're on. Does what you say about the players also ring true for the managers? I've noticed that the last 3 managers (including current gaffer Lee Bell) are all former Crewe players, with basically no management experience to speak of when offered the position. Is this an active strategy to promote young managers, or does their operation simply fail to attract more experienced managers to the club?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 4, 2025, 05:02:22 pm
Good late win for Wrexham - with Wycombe dropping 2 points in stoppage time....joint 2nd with Wycombe now, but played a game more
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 4, 2025, 05:04:47 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on January  4, 2025, 05:02:22 pm
Good late win for Wrexham - with Wycombe dropping 2 points in stoppage time....joint 2nd with Wycombe now, but played a game more

Seen Norwich-Coventry? Norwich were 1-0 down at 90 mins, winning 2-1.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 4, 2025, 05:07:18 pm
Quote from: Sangria on January  4, 2025, 05:04:47 pm
Seen Norwich-Coventry? Norwich were 1-0 down at 90 mins, winning 2-1.

FT 2-1!   ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 4, 2025, 05:08:41 pm
Aside from the few teams at the top doing as youd expect the Championship is class this year.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 06:29:35 am
Have you seen the Hull second goal against Leeds?    Like the Pickford fuck up for that Ogri goal
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 06:50:44 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:29:35 am
Have you seen the Hull second goal against Leeds?    Like the Pickford fuck up for that Ogri goal

Fuckin hell that's hilarious. ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 11:09:17 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 06:29:35 am
Have you seen the Hull second goal against Leeds?    Like the Pickford fuck up for that Ogri goal
Meslier might be the worst goalkeeper in the 92 league clubs. It's bewildering how he's still picked by Leeds.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 02:21:48 pm
Quote from: Bread on January  1, 2025, 11:24:54 pm
I went to Uni in Crewe, so I follow the football team a little bit and keep an eye out on Soccer Saturday when they're on. Does what you say about the players also ring true for the managers? I've noticed that the last 3 managers (including current gaffer Lee Bell) are all former Crewe players, with basically no management experience to speak of when offered the position. Is this an active strategy to promote young managers, or does their operation simply fail to attract more experienced managers to the club?
This is a bit of a narrative war between the fans. The club and some fans make it out that its as you say, internal promotion having homegrown their own, but the other half of the fanbase accuses the club of going for the cheapest option with zero due diligence and hoping for the best. With Lee Bell its worked out so far, but prior to that its been very, very hit and miss.

Equally, theyre not the most attractive prospect to a young up and coming manager. No money to spend, your best players will be sold the minute an okay offer comes in, you have to develop youth and get a tune out of teenagers to keep the cub afloat, and any of your best players will not be renewed if want a salary competitive with the top end of League Two.

4-1 win over in form Bromley though yesterday and the best theyve played all season. I was at Anfield but my partner did go. 2nd in the league now albeit 10 behind Walsall who are never smashing teams but seemingly finding a way to win against everyone. A lot of 2-1s and 2-0s. They look well coached.

Keep an eye out for Matus Holicek. Never looked a league two player to me in that his style was very technical, but hes bulked up and starting to run games playing a bit deeper than he did in the academy. Slovakian under 20 international who is now being linked to Hull City and Stoke City. Would be a shame for him to leave now, for his career trajectory his best bet is to try and get up with Crewe and either leave in the summer or spend a season proving he can do it in League One if they do get promoted.
