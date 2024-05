Leeds and Southampton would be be the better final.



The top 4 have been well ahead in The Championship this season and there's quite a gulf. It's why Ipswich did so well as the other 3 came down from the PL and had the parachute moeny. Norwich came into the play offs with a good run, West Brom tailed off. There was 17 points between Norwich and Leeds and 12 between these two.