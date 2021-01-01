« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3520 on: Today at 06:04:54 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:18:33 am
Anyone who doesnt want to come to Ipswich just remember Im more than happy to have your ticket :)
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:34:18 pm

Same here.

I know I said in an earlier post that it takes just over 4hrs from Liverpool to Ipswich but generally Id say its a 2 day journey without stops. No services on A14 either so cant stop even if you wanted to.

Much better to send your tickets to Duvva and myself. Get yourself ready for WBA away the week after
I've been to Japan to watch the Reds, as much as I hate driving, I hate more not seeing the Reds play. I'll keep you both in mind for the Ipswich game. ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3521 on: Today at 06:20:23 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:04:54 pm
I've been to Japan to watch the Reds, as much as I hate driving, I hate more not seeing the Reds play. I'll keep you both in mind for the Ipswich game. ;D

You drove to Japan?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3522 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:20:23 pm
You drove to Japan?
Fuck off, you. ;D You know what I meant. ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3523 on: Today at 07:04:32 pm
.
8pm kick off - live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. 1st leg ended 0-0...


Southampton XI: McCarthy; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Walker-Peters, Smallbone, Downes, Aribo, Fraser; Armstrong, Brooks.
West Brom XI: Palmer; Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt; Fellows, Diangana, Johnston; Wallace.


https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/southampton-vs-west-bromwich-albion-streaming-link-1 & https://gamehdlive.online/chat/ch5.php
& https://the.streameast.app/soccer/southampton-west-bromwich-albion/37682793 & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-35.php & https://1.dlhd.sx/stream/stream-61.php
& https://reddit.sportsbuff.stream/event/s%D0%BEuth%D0%B0m%D1%80t%D0%BEn_w%D0%B5st_br%D0%BEmw%D1%96%D1%81h_%D0%B0lb%D1%96%D0%BEn_206339939
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3524 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:27:24 pm
Fuck off, you. ;D You know what I meant. ;D

 ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3525 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm
Rishi Sunak watching on
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3526 on: Today at 08:09:55 pm
Sunak is at the Soton and Brom match  :puke2

Who does the kunt support? ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3527 on: Today at 08:10:51 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:09:55 pm
Sunak is at the Soton and Brom match  :puke2

Who does the kunt support? ;D


Southampton
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3528 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm
Wonder what the odds will be on the promoted teams all getting relegated next season?
Not that generous I'd have thought.

Terrible quality so far in this game.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3529 on: Today at 08:39:08 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:10:51 pm

Southampton

Let's hope they'll get battered  :wave
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3530 on: Today at 09:07:50 pm
1-0 Southampton
Will Smallbone 49'
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3531 on: Today at 09:09:34 pm
