Anyone who doesnt want to come to Ipswich just remember Im more than happy to have your ticket
Same here.I know I said in an earlier post that it takes just over 4hrs from Liverpool to Ipswich but generally Id say its a 2 day journey without stops. No services on A14 either so cant stop even if you wanted to.Much better to send your tickets to Duvva and myself. Get yourself ready for WBA away the week after
I've been to Japan to watch the Reds, as much as I hate driving, I hate more not seeing the Reds play. I'll keep you both in mind for the Ipswich game.
You drove to Japan?
Fuck off, you. You know what I meant.
Sunak is at the Soton and Brom match Who does the kunt support?
Southampton
