Is that Grantham thing statue related?



Kind of. Back in the late 80's we had Norwich away, another 7.30 kick off. I drove my three mates down, and on the way I stopped in Grantham for a scoff. Went into a decent looking pub, went the toilet , come out and was told, not here, look at the two c*nts behind the bar, pictures of Thatcher and Lizzie Windsor. We left and had a sandwich and drink on a bench. Two coppers pull up in a car and ask are we the people causing a disturbance in the pub. At the time my mate was a DS in Liverpool. He tells the coppers that calling images of people c*nts isn't an offence, it's an opinion and they needed to go back to the "shop" and tell the desk sergeant to pull the landlord up for wasting police resources.The two coppers asked who are you to tell us what to do, out comes the warrant card and they're told, fuck off woodentops.We left shortly after.