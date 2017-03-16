« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 07:44:37 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
Aurelio scores
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:09:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
Aurelio scores

You bastard. Came in here to post exactly that. :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:09:40 pm
Me too :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:09:51 pm
Goal
Leeds United
Ilia Gruev (7 mins)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:09:15 pm
You bastard. Came in here to post exactly that. :D

 ;D ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:41 pm
Cant wait to hear from Sutton how the goalie should have done better and it was a fluke.

Lets see how this goes wild now
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:10:55 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
Aurelio scores
😂

Is Rodon still a Spuds player? Hes really impressed me for Leeds and Wales this last couple of seasons.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:13:50 pm
Norwich would be a joke if they came up.

Leeds do have some quality and Elland Road if they can get the crowd going is a tough place to go.

Tomorrow's game tough to call.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:17:19 pm

Leeds [1] - 0 Norwich; Ilia 'Aurelio' Gruev goal on 7' - https://streamin.one/v/efc40d12 & https://twitter.com/SkyFootball/status/1791184833961402606
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:21:15 pm
2-0 Leeds
Joel Piroe (20 mins)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:22:51 pm
Gunn needs shooting.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:22:51 pm
Gunn needs shooting.

 ;D Yeah that was weak, De Gea esque.

Meslier with a rare bit of good goalkeeping!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:30:50 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm
;D Yeah that was weak, De Gea esque.

Meslier with a rare bit of good goalkeeping!
Meslier and Gunn in a playoff match

TwoSpidermanPointingGif CantBeBotheredLookingItUp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:40:39 pm
37 minutes and not one sly foul from Ashley Barnes as far as I can see. Is he a changed character?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:41:51 pm
Archie Gray is class
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
3-0 Leeds
Georginio Rutter (41 mins)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:44:40 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm
Need WBA to win tomorrow and that'll be perfect.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:00:15 pm
How long was that cross hanging in the air for the second goal? Shocking keeping.

Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 08:49:26 pm
Need WBA to win tomorrow and that'll be perfect.

Surely not? Feels like we always struggle with West Brom? Or is this just a logistics/travel reason?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:29:43 pm
4-0 Leeds

Crysencio Summerville (68 mins)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:38:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:00:15 pm
How long was that cross hanging in the air for the second goal? Shocking keeping.

Surely not? Feels like we always struggle with West Brom? Or is this just a logistics/travel reason?
Midlands air.

Norwich have been awful. Barely look like they can be bothered
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:41:07 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on May 12, 2024, 04:45:29 pm
It's true. Both Anglian clubs are a pain to get to. Remember Southampton on a Friday night...FFS! Getting back to Liverpool in the early hours of the morning. Sitting writing very important reports and trying to stay awake. ;D Plus I'd rather go to Leeds as it's a better city to visit.

Norwich and Ipswich are both about 4-5 hours drive. Basically same as Bournemouth, Southampton, Brighton distances.

As cities for an away Id rather Norwich than Ipswich, Bournemouth, Southampton or even Brighton.

Norwich is a great city as an away.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
The good thing for Norwich and the other 2 teams who dont make the playoffs is that Im not sure the 3 relegated teams start next season as promotion favourites. That was the case this season. Whoever doesnt get promoted out of Leeds and/or Southampton probably starts as Championship favourites next season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm
Shit manager that Wagner. Still living off a statistical fluke of getting promoted with a negative goal difference and winning the play offs scoring one goal in 3 games (and that was in extra time) and two penalty shootouts.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
The good thing for Norwich and the other 2 teams who dont make the playoffs is that Im not sure the 3 relegated teams start next season as promotion favourites. That was the case this season. Whoever doesnt get promoted out of Leeds and/or Southampton probably starts as Championship favourites next season

It should be a lot more open next season. The likes of Boro and Coventry as well who were hampered by cup runs to the semi finals of domestic cup and suffered the hangover/injury fall out.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:43:28 pm
The good thing for Norwich and the other 2 teams who dont make the playoffs is that Im not sure the 3 relegated teams start next season as promotion favourites. That was the case this season. Whoever doesnt get promoted out of Leeds and/or Southampton probably starts as Championship favourites next season

Your being generous their, Norwich & Ipswich are 6 to 7 hour drive from Liverpool, & the worst places to get to, even by train to Norwich is 5 & 1/2 hours from Liverpool.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Your being generous their, Norwich & Ipswich are 6 to 7 hour drive from Liverpool, & the worst places to get to, even by train to Norwich is 5 & 1/2 hours from Liverpool.

I live by Ipswich and have driven home to Liverpool regularly in under 4 hours

Agree on the trains. Not great in East Anglia unless you go via London
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Your being generous their, Norwich & Ipswich are 6 to 7 hour drive from Liverpool, & the worst places to get to, even by train to Norwich is 5 & 1/2 hours from Liverpool.

There's a straight train to Norwich from Liverpool and it's still a bit quicker to get to via London on train (bearing in mind it's north of Birmingham). East-west links are often particularly bad via public transport.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:03:32 pm
(bearing in mind it's north of Birmingham).

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:07:11 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:00:15 pm
How long was that cross hanging in the air for the second goal? Shocking keeping.

Surely not? Feels like we always struggle with West Brom? Or is this just a logistics/travel reason?
Logistics. Plus, I like WBA away, it's an old school ground and support. Anglia to Liverpool is an ask for a three pm kick off, what's the odds we go there for that? Night games mean getting home in the early hours of the morning. All the East coast games too. There's also the passing through Grantham in the car without being arrested... ;D

I mean, just last week we couldn't get a train home from New St that wasn't over 8 hours long.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:16:57 am
Norwich sack Wagner after that poor performance last night
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:29:04 am
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 10:07:11 am
Logistics. Plus, I like WBA away, it's an old school ground and support. Anglia to Liverpool is an ask for a three pm kick off, what's the odds we go there for that? Night games mean getting home in the early hours of the morning. All the East coast games too. There's also the passing through Grantham in the car without being arrested... ;D

I mean, just last week we couldn't get a train home from New St that wasn't over 8 hours long.

Is that Grantham thing statue related? :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:47:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:04 am
Is that Grantham thing statue related? :D
Costs him a fortune in eggs and paint every time he goes through it too.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:48:38 am
Hope WBA win, they aren't inspiring, but can't get behind Southampton after them getting relegated off the back of spending £50million on Man City youth players who never touched the Man City first team.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 11:18:33 am
Anyone who doesnt want to come to Ipswich just remember Im more than happy to have your ticket :)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 02:34:18 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:18:33 am
Anyone who doesnt want to come to Ipswich just remember Im more than happy to have your ticket :)


Same here.

I know I said in an earlier post that it takes just over 4hrs from Liverpool to Ipswich but generally Id say its a 2 day journey without stops. No services on A14 either so cant stop even if you wanted to.

Much better to send your tickets to Duvva and myself. Get yourself ready for WBA away the week after
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 05:52:25 pm
English Football League - Championship - Promotion Play-offs - Semi-finals 2nd leg
Southampton versus West Bromwich Albion kick off 20:00
(Agg 0-0)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 06:03:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:04 am
Is that Grantham thing statue related? :D
Kind of. Back in the late 80's we had Norwich away, another 7.30 kick off. I drove my three mates down, and on the way I stopped in Grantham for a scoff. Went into a decent looking pub, went the toilet , come out and was told, not here, look at the two c*nts behind the bar, pictures of Thatcher and Lizzie Windsor. We left and had a sandwich and drink on a bench. Two coppers pull up in a car and ask are we the people causing a disturbance in the pub. At the time my mate was a DS in Liverpool. He tells the coppers that calling images of people c*nts isn't an offence, it's an opinion and they needed to go back to the "shop" and tell the desk sergeant to pull the landlord up for wasting police resources.

The two coppers asked who are you to tell us what to do, out comes the warrant card and they're told, fuck off woodentops. ;D We left shortly after.
