It has not gone down well with the supporters at all, it just stinks of impatience to me.



Yeah, feels like a new owner has come in, spent a bit of money and immediately feels entitled to see 'ROI' like it's one of their normal businesses.Same kind of language in their press statement as when Eustace got sacked by Birmingham too - talk of "visions not aligning" etc., which usually translates as "we want a bigger name", "they want to spend money that we'd rather not spend" or "we did spend money but they didn't immediately win the league".The Hull fans seemed to hold the owner in high regard up until now, so unless he has some proven candidate like Steve Cooper lined up, this could needlessly create a bit of a rupture.