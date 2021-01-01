« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Legs

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 02:55:31 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
If he was white would he have been sacked.

I'm sure Steve Bruce will be back in the frame for another return to Hull.

Yeah he probably would look at Birmingham earlier in the season these owners now days have deep pockets but seem utterly clueless.
IgorBobbins

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 03:01:05 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
If he was white would he have been sacked.
Did he change race since they hired him?
A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:46:53 pm
If he was white would he have been sacked.


Odd question that, lad. ???
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 02:43:36 pm
Hull have sacked their manager (Rosenior).

He took over last season a point above the relegation zone, finished 15th. 7th this season. Without much knowledge, it seems daft. It's clear progression.

Disappointing that, enjoyed watching Hull this season.

They obviously think he should have got them in the play offs with the team he had (and backed to get the likes of Carvalho in Jan) and look at what Ipswich did.

The Championship has a ridiculous churn of managers in general. This smacks of Birmingham's hubris in sacking Eustance to bring in Rooney. Foreign owners who are clueless.
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 04:05:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:50:05 pm
It has not gone down well with the supporters at all, it just stinks of impatience to me.
Theyll do well to replace him with someone better. And hopefully hes not short of decent offers either.
Crosby Nick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 04:39:35 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:52:27 pm
Odd question that, lad. ???

Because there was no question mark?
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
Disappointing that, enjoyed watching Hull this season.

They obviously think he should have got them in the play offs with the team he had (and backed to get the likes of Carvalho in Jan) and look at what Ipswich did.

The Championship has a ridiculous churn of managers in general. This smacks of Birmingham's hubris in sacking Eustance to bring in Rooney. Foreign owners who are clueless.
I don't know how much money Hull have burned this season so maybe their owners went all in but there's only really Ipswich that have outperformed them.  Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, West Brom and Norwich were all recently Premier League teams and all finished above Hull last season.  Hull also finished above fancied teams like Middlesbrough, Coventry, Sunderland and Blackburn.

It's harsh for Rosenior but he'll be back in a job before next season if he wants to.  Hull will likely be facing a bit of a rebuild and not in contention for much of anything next season.
A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 04:52:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:39:35 pm
Because there was no question mark?

Yeah, that too.

 :)
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 08:35:58 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:50:05 pm
It has not gone down well with the supporters at all, it just stinks of impatience to me.

Yeah, feels like a new owner has come in, spent a bit of money and immediately feels entitled to see 'ROI' like it's one of their normal businesses.

Same kind of language in their press statement as when Eustace got sacked by Birmingham too - talk of "visions not aligning" etc., which usually translates as "we want a bigger name", "they want to spend money that we'd rather not spend" or "we did spend money but they didn't immediately win the league".

The Hull fans seemed to hold the owner in high regard up until now, so unless he has some proven candidate like Steve Cooper lined up, this could needlessly create a bit of a rupture.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #3449 on: Today at 02:07:35 am
Daft decision by Hull. Rosenior will be picked up quickly by another team
