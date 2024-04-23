« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:36:27 pm
3-0 Leicester
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:40:51 pm
Vardy Scores  4-0 Leicester
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:41:45 pm
Abdul Fatawu  Hat Tick  5-0 Leicester
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 23, 2024, 09:56:19 pm
Full time

Leicester  5  Southampton  0
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
April 24, 2024, 07:43:17 pm
Five changes for Sky Blues
published at 19:41
19:41
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

This was perhaps to be expected.

Victor Torp, he of the ill-fated fourth goal which never was, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Carvalho miss out entirely while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk drop to the bench after a long shift at Wembley.

Ben Sheaf and captain Liam Kelly are back in midfield while Kasey Palmer, who missed the FA Cup semi-final through suspension, returns behind lone striker Matty Godden, with Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles part of the XI.

17-year-old academy forward Aidan Dausch is among the subs.

Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Sheaf, Kelly; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden.

Subs: Wilson, Kitching, van Ewijk, Allen, Simms, Wright, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.



One Change for Tigers
published at 19:42
19:42
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

Liam Rosenior has made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday with Liam Delap replacing Ozan Tufan who drops to the bench.

Hull XI: Allsop, Jacob, Greaves, Jones, Slater, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Omur, Carvalho, Delap.

Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Tufan, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Christie.
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Yesterday at 12:02:31 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on April 24, 2024, 07:43:17 pm
Five changes for Sky Blues
published at 19:41
19:41
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

This was perhaps to be expected.

Victor Torp, he of the ill-fated fourth goal which never was, Callum O'Hare and Fabio Carvalho miss out entirely while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Milan van Ewijk drop to the bench after a long shift at Wembley.

Ben Sheaf and captain Liam Kelly are back in midfield while Kasey Palmer, who missed the FA Cup semi-final through suspension, returns behind lone striker Matty Godden, with Jay Dasilva and Josh Eccles part of the XI.

17-year-old academy forward Aidan Dausch is among the subs.

Coventry XI: Collins; Latibeaudiere, Thomas, Binks, Bidwell; Sheaf, Kelly; Eccles, Palmer, Dasilva; Godden.

Subs: Wilson, Kitching, van Ewijk, Allen, Simms, Wright, Lusala, Andrews, Dausch.



One Change for Tigers
published at 19:42
19:42
Coventry v Hull (19:45 BST)

Liam Rosenior has made one change to the side which drew 0-0 at Watford on Saturday with Liam Delap replacing Ozan Tufan who drops to the bench.

Hull XI: Allsop, Jacob, Greaves, Jones, Slater, Morton, Seri, Philogene, Omur, Carvalho, Delap.

Subs: Ingram, Coyle, Giles, McLoughlin, Tufan, Ohio, Traore, Sharp, Christie.
A weird bit of team news there within the Coventry section.  I guess the author got muddled up with Fabio Tavares.

As it was Carvalho did play and scored a penalty as Hull won 3-2.  They're now three points outside the play-offs but with a considerably worse goal difference and only two games remaining.  Realistically they need West Brom or Norwich to drop points in both of their remaining games.
Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:35:41 pm
QPR vs Leeds 8pm tonight, Leeds must win or, Leeds lose then Leicester get promotion, Leeds draw then Leicester need a point at Preston on Monday night for promotion
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:09:52 pm
Come on QPR

GOALLLLLL
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:12:15 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:23:45 pm
And another 2-0
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:25:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:23:45 pm
And another 2-0

If only they managed to get Arne Slot when they wanted him a couple of years ago.
Phineus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:25:27 pm
Oh Leeds.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:25:54 pm
If only Leeds knew how to defend  ;D
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:26:51 pm
GOAL: QPR 2-0 Leeds

Lucas Andersen
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:27:11 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:25:01 pm
If only they managed to get Arne Slot when they wanted him a couple of years ago.
Leeds? Didnt know they were in for him.

Hell show them what they missed next season
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:27:32 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 08:25:54 pm
If only Leeds knew how to defend  ;D
Happy with their defence so far myself
smicer07

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:27:34 pm
Why would you still have Meslier in goal, a guy who has proven himself to be a terrible keeper?
Phineus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:27:48 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:27:11 pm
Leeds? Didnt know they were in for him.

Hell show them what they missed next season

Yeah he rejected them, they ended up with Marsch.

Then he rejected spurs last summer too I think.
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:28:03 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:28:53 pm
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:34:07 pm
Good save. That was travelling
TheFinalBoss

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:37:10 pm
Martí Cifuentes has done a very good job with QPR wouldn't be surprised to see them in the playoff places next season.
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:50:57 pm
Half Way There
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:50:57 pm
Half Way There
Woahhhhh Livin on a Prayer!!!!!
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:59:40 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:55:14 pm
Woahhhhh Livin on a Prayer!!!!!


Good News For My Nephew as he is a Leicester Fan
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:02:22 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 08:59:40 pm

Good News For My Nephew as he is a Leicester Fan
Although local to me Im not an Ipswich fan, or would even consider them a second team (I have only one team), but would be happy to see them go up, as it makes a difference from the usual suspects and theyre a good club (although I reserve the right to take that back when all their supporters turn into gobshites because theyre back in the big time)
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:10:01 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:02:22 pm
Although local to me Im not an Ipswich fan, or would even consider them a second team (I have only one team), but would be happy to see them go up, as it makes a difference from the usual suspects and theyre a good club (although I reserve the right to take that back when all their supporters turn into gobshites because theyre back in the big time)

I like Ipswich seen the Reds There a few times and overnight stays there and Norwich

Good times ( Mainly )   ;D
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:11:41 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:10:01 pm
I like Ipswich seen the Reds There a few times and overnight stays there and Norwich

Good times ( Mainly )   ;D
Ill certainly be looking to get hold of a ticket for our away from one of my best mates whos a season ticket holder.

Also watched us a couple there of times when Souness when in charge. Although I was in with the home fans (very unpopular by the end of the games - you just dont care about that when your 15 though)
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:21:20 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:11:41 pm
Ill certainly be looking to get hold of a ticket for our away from one of my best mates whos a season ticket holder.

Also watched us a couple there of times when Souness when in charge. Although I was in with the home fans (very unpopular by the end of the games - you just dont care about that when your 15 though)

I have been in a few away ends once at old Trafford when Craig Johnston Scored  and Glasgow Rangers although only a Friendly when Kenny Dalglish  Scored
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:34:51 pm
3- 0

Party Time In Leicester
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:41:50 pm
Ipswich have two tough aways now before the home game to finish.

Think they need to win one of the aways and do the business on the final day. Fear for them off they end up in the play offs, especially if they end up with Norwich
Boston Bosox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:46:28 pm
wow 4-0
smicer07

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:47:46 pm
Leeds have been abysmal.
