Saw However scored. How's he looking?
Very good today, considering he was up against a player I consider as the best attacker in the Championship, a future England international and CL-level talent in Philogene. He did a good old-fashioned man marking job, Hoever.
About a year ago, when Stoke were starting to trouble the play off picture in his first loan spell there, I felt he was probably the best young defender outside of the top few teams and he had definitely matured enough to return to the Premier League. Then as Stokes form dropped off a cliff, so did Hoevers. Hes only 22, already looks like hes maturing into a very good player and will surely get back to a top division soon, most likely back into the fold at Wolves before being sold for a good profit, if hes still under contract. As good on the ball as he always was, hes started to be a bit cuter and smarter with his defensive work. Looks revitalised under Schumacher.