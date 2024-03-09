Saw However scored. How's he looking?



Very good today, considering he was up against a player I consider as the best attacker in the Championship, a future England international and CL-level talent in Philogene. He did a good old-fashioned man marking job, Hoever.About a year ago, when Stoke were starting to trouble the play off picture in his first loan spell there, I felt he was probably the best young defender outside of the top few teams and he had definitely matured enough to return to the Premier League. Then as Stokes form dropped off a cliff, so did Hoevers. Hes only 22, already looks like hes maturing into a very good player and will surely get back to a top division soon, most likely back into the fold at Wolves before being sold for a good profit, if hes still under contract. As good on the ball as he always was, hes started to be a bit cuter and smarter with his defensive work. Looks revitalised under Schumacher.