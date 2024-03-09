« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 9, 2024, 02:36:35 pm
Killer for Ipswich, they're usually the ones striking late to win games. Cardiff not out of play off reckoning, Nat Phillips doing well there
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 9, 2024, 03:18:49 pm
Quote from: Oskar on March  9, 2024, 02:34:50 pm
Cardiff scored twice in ET to come from behind and beat Ipswich.

Advantage Leeds and Leicester, the run-in should be an exciting one.

Leicester losing to Hull. Carvalho strike again.
disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 9, 2024, 03:25:44 pm
Carvalho might bring us in a bit of money if the next manager doesn't fancy him. He's definitely one of the top players at that level but not many can bank the sort of money we'd be after on him, and he might be a bit of an expensive risk for a Premier League squad player. Someone in Germany will probably have a go on him despite him not getting in at Leipzig.
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 11, 2024, 03:33:26 pm
Quote from: https://www.watfordfc.com/news/news-cleverley-to-replace-ismael
News: Cleverley To Replace Ismaël

Tom Cleverley will assume the position of Interim Head Coach at Vicarage Road.

This follows Watford FC terminating the contract of Valérien Ismaël after today's home defeat to Coventry City.

The Hornets thank Valérien and his staff for their dedication and commitment, however the club's Board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results.

Tom Cleverley's staff will be confirmed in due course.
Watford after that bit of Ev!  Cleverley was managed by Martinez and Koeman during his time at Everton but it's almost certainly the Unzy magic they're after.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 11, 2024, 03:39:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on March  9, 2024, 02:36:35 pm
Killer for Ipswich, they're usually the ones striking late to win games. Cardiff not out of play off reckoning, Nat Phillips doing well there

Just say the highlights... feck me, they got Ipswiched. Joke aside, they're a joy to watch.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 11, 2024, 03:46:54 pm
Ipswich really need to tighten up at the back if they're going to progress further, they've conceded 49-goals in 37-games. Defence was one of their strongest positions last season with 35 conceded in 46 games but they haven't really strengthened there since getting promoted.

The goalkeeper is quite 'flappy' too which must give their defenders the yips. Fortunately I was out when my boy got home but there was apparantly a lot of door slamming. 
afc tukrish

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 11, 2024, 04:00:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 11, 2024, 03:46:54 pm
Ipswich really need to tighten up at the back if they're going to progress further, they've conceded 49-goals in 37-games. Defence was one of their strongest positions last season with 35 conceded in 46 games but they haven't really strengthened there since getting promoted.

The goalkeeper is quite 'flappy' too which must give their defenders the yips. Fortunately I was out when my boy got home but there was apparantly a lot of door slamming. 

disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 04:02:14 pm
It's looking very likely that four teams in the Championship are going to end up on 90 points, meaning at least one but possibly two of them can't go up  :o

I think Leicester and Leeds go up automatically with Southampton up via the play offs
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 04:21:14 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 29, 2024, 04:02:14 pm
It's looking very likely that four teams in the Championship are going to end up on 90 points, meaning at least one but possibly two of them can't go up  :o

I think Leicester and Leeds go up automatically with Southampton up via the play offs

Leicester are in the midst of a remarkable slump though - they were ten minutes away from going 12 points clear of Leeds when they played each other, but have now lost 4 of their last 6. Their match against Southampton in a few weeks could be huge.

I'm hoping Southampton sneak into the promotion spots and Coventry go up via the play-offs.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 05:02:16 pm
Insane lead that Leicester have blown. Cant see them recovering to win the title, they may limp over the line in 2nd.

I tuned in to Hull v Stoke to try and watch Carvalho, Morton and a player I want at Liverpool, Philogene. Stoke had none of the ball and all of the chances, Hull struggled with the speed of Stokies counter attack.

Neither Carvalho nor Philogene really got into the game and Morton looked leggy when he came on for the last 30 minutes. Probably knackered having played every minute of the U21s games.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2024, 05:02:16 pm
Insane lead that Leicester have blown. Cant see them recovering to win the title, they may limp over the line in 2nd.

I tuned in to Hull v Stoke to try and watch Carvalho, Morton and a player I want at Liverpool, Philogene. Stoke had none of the ball and all of the chances, Hull struggled with the speed of Stokies counter attack.

Neither Carvalho nor Philogene really got into the game and Morton looked leggy when he came on for the last 30 minutes. Probably knackered having played every minute of the U21s games.

Saw However scored. How's he looking?
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 07:35:51 pm
The Tractors go top. McKenna is doing an incredible job, what a turnaround.
Red-Soldier

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 08:01:08 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 29, 2024, 07:35:51 pm
The Tractors go top. McKenna is doing an incredible job, what a turnaround.

Yep.  They've got through their little slump well.   
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 09:01:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 29, 2024, 05:02:16 pm
Insane lead that Leicester have blown. Cant see them recovering to win the title, they may limp over the line in 2nd.

I tuned in to Hull v Stoke to try and watch Carvalho, Morton and a player I want at Liverpool, Philogene. Stoke had none of the ball and all of the chances, Hull struggled with the speed of Stokies counter attack.

Neither Carvalho nor Philogene really got into the game and Morton looked leggy when he came on for the last 30 minutes. Probably knackered having played every minute of the U21s games.

You could have a team missing out on automatic promotion on around 100 points at this rate. Ipswich and Leeds have took advantage of their wobble.

I hope Leicester don't come up now though. They'll get hit with a points deduction, won't sign anyone and will sell their decent players like Dewsbury Hall. They'll just be another Sheffield United.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 09:31:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 29, 2024, 07:31:52 pm
Saw However scored. How's he looking?
Very good today, considering he was up against a player I consider as the best attacker in the Championship, a future England international and CL-level talent in Philogene. He did a good old-fashioned man marking job, Hoever.

About a year ago, when Stoke were starting to trouble the play off picture in his first loan spell there, I felt he was probably the best young defender outside of the top few teams and he had definitely matured enough to return to the Premier League. Then as Stokes form dropped off a cliff, so did Hoevers. Hes only 22, already looks like hes maturing into a very good player and will surely get back to a top division soon, most likely back into the fold at Wolves before being sold for a good profit, if hes still under contract. As good on the ball as he always was, hes started to be a bit cuter and smarter with his defensive work. Looks revitalised under Schumacher.
koptommy93

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 29, 2024, 09:31:34 pm
Tom Cleverly looks a bit like Cillian Murphy.
Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
March 30, 2024, 04:15:17 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 29, 2024, 04:02:14 pm
It's looking very likely that four teams in the Championship are going to end up on 90 points, meaning at least one but possibly two of them can't go up  :o

I think Leicester and Leeds go up automatically with Southampton up via the play offs

Feel Southampton are too far back to finish in the top 2 even if they win the games in hand, mind you they're having a bit of help with Leicester & Leeds getting a late draw at Watford. Leicester look like they've hit the wall, one win in 6 now after looking like cruising to promotion a couple of months ago.

The battle to stay in the championship looks exciting, Rotherham are all but relegated 19 points below safety with 7 matches left, but 5 points difference between 16th & 23rd place

 
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:32:02 pm
Ashley Barnes confirming hes still very much a massive c*nt. Everyone takes the knee except him.
Pistolero

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:34:39 pm
Some tasty looking fixtures today.....including Leicester (3rd) v Norwich (6th)..just kicked off ......and leaders Ipswich v 4th place Southampton the 5.30pm game.....
Buck Pete

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:41:19 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 29, 2024, 09:31:34 pm
Tom Cleverly looks a bit like Cillian Murphy.

John Stones looks even more like him I reckon.

Anyway, Cmon' Norwich.   Would just love these to miss out on Auto promotion then get bummed in the playoffs.
DelTrotter

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:50:19 pm
Gerrin!!

Trent to Origi ish
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:50:36 pm
Norwich stolen Man Citys corner routine there
Buck Pete

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 12:55:12 pm
Leicester staying down and Forest joining them would be utopia.
duvva 💅

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 01:04:16 pm
That has been coming unfortunately
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 01:05:22 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:55:12 pm
Leicester staying down and Forest joining them would be utopia.

Leicester are fucked if they stay down as the EFL will throw the book at them. Probable transfer ban and a points deduction.

If they go up they'll get deducted points.
smicer07

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 02:24:23 pm
Norwich very poor. The whole Championship is crap quality
Pistolero

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 05:55:32 pm
Even allowing for Andy Hinchcliffe..this is a rather entertaining game of footy...2-1 to Southampton now after going one down.... quality goal as well...
Spanish Al

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 06:05:50 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:55:32 pm
Even allowing for Andy Hinchcliffe..this is a rather entertaining game of footy...2-1 to Southampton now after going one down.... quality goal as well...

Yeah its been a good quality affair so far as well. Ipswich not really at it so far.

Oh for the feeling of a goal being scored and not worrying about some tit in a room miles away deciding it cant be given.
Pistolero

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 06:07:17 pm
There isn't a single aspect of football that Hinchcliffe doesn't have complete mastery of... tactics, game management, attack, defence, how to take a freekick, how to defend a corner...I feel privileged to be able to listen to him...
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 06:07:25 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:24:23 pm
Norwich very poor. The whole Championship is crap quality

Wagner is a terrible manager. Says a lot that he's got them in the top 6.
jillcwhomever

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 06:46:48 pm
The Mancs trying to nick the Soton Director of Football Jason Wilcox by the sounds of it.
Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:20:10 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:46:48 pm
The Mancs trying to nick the Soton Director of Football Jason Wilcox by the sounds of it.

Southampton are not happy about it either. ;D

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11667/13106078/jason-wilcox-manchester-united-make-approach-for-southampton-director-of-football
jillcwhomever

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:23:30 pm
Pistolero

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:25:07 pm
2-2 going Into stoppage time... Southampton down to 10 men...
jillcwhomever

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:30:26 pm
Soton have messed this up sadly.
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:33:04 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:30:26 pm
Soton have messed this up sadly.

Really badly. Last second winner for Ipswich!
Phineus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:33:32 pm
What an ending!
Pistolero

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:33:45 pm
Ipswich win it with 5 seconds of 7mins stoppage time left!
jillcwhomever

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:33:56 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:33:04 pm
Really badly. Last second winner for Ipswich!

My brother will be kicking something around the house by now then. Ipswich are lucky sods though.
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 07:34:10 pm
Saying that, I thought the red card was harsh. It didn't look like a denial of a goalscoring opportunity.
