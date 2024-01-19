« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread

newterp

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 19, 2024, 10:25:43 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January 19, 2024, 09:44:05 pm
I think his problem is he's a luxury player which can work in the right setup like he had at Fulham, but he's not a grafter like Elliott.

Hull in more need of a striker and some pace out wide from what i've seen of them, the forward line looks woeful and Carvalho hasn't got much to play around with their attack.

probably worth giving Carvalho a few games with the new team and to get back to match fitness - it's not like he's plaed much this year.
disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
January 20, 2024, 03:57:07 pm
Hadn't seen the Liverpool connection moving on at Plymouth. First Ryan Lowe as manager, then Steve Schumacher, now Ian Foster who had gone over to Saudi Arabia with Gerrard. Their DOF from here too I think.
[new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
February 2, 2024, 07:29:19 pm
How the fuck does Troy Deeney still have a job on Sky?
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
February 2, 2024, 08:56:15 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on February  2, 2024, 07:29:19 pm
How the fuck does Troy Deeney still have a job on Sky?
How does a controversy seeking rent-a-gob have a job on Sky?
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 08:53:32 pm
Leeds have a lot of style but lacking a bit to get through the Leicester defence.  I didn't realise that Bamford was just a squad player for them these days, they look like they could do with him as a focal point to their attacks.  Leicester scored from a set-piece.

Title race is pretty much over if Leicester win and they will almost certainly go on to break the record for most points.
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:33:27 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:53:32 pm
Leeds have a lot of style but lacking a bit to get through the Leicester defence.  I didn't realise that Bamford was just a squad player for them these days, they look like they could do with him as a focal point to their attacks.  Leicester scored from a set-piece.

Title race is pretty much over if Leicester win and they will almost certainly go on to break the record for most points.

Leeds are attractive with the ball, but Farkes teams routinely are piss poor without it. Foxes should be out of sight.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:36:42 pm
Daka misses a sitter to put Leicester 2 up.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:39:21 pm
1-1!
I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:41:32 pm
Checked to see who scored for Leicester, thought I read faeces! Need to get my prescription altered

I think Leeds are good money to come up again, been very decent all season
Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:42:09 pm
2-1 Leeds, what a turnaround. All down to that Daka miss I say.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:45:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:42:09 pm
2-1 Leeds, what a turnaround. All down that Daka miss I say.
Agreed. They had other chances to finish the game off before that too.
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:46:38 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:42:35 pm
Agreed. They had other chances to finish the game off before that too.

And a fuck up by the officials. Not that I have a dog in the fight. Has to be said though, that Leicester have been far superior for most of this.
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:55:29 pm
3-1 to Leeds - incredible turnaround. Football eh?
smicer07

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:57:30 pm
Both these teams will go straight back down, their defences are shocking.
smicer07

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 09:58:36 pm
Can't believe that Meslier is still in goal for Leeds either, terrible.
thaddeus

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:01:22 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:55:29 pm
3-1 to Leeds - incredible turnaround. Football eh?
Crazy game.  For the 30 minutes after half-time Leicester were so dominant, had a goal wrongly disallowed and missed a couple of really good chances.  Once Leicester had to chase it though they looked really vulnerable.

At least there's the prospect of a title race now.  Ipswich could join Leeds in being six points behind Leicester if they win their game in hand.
Crosby Nick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:33:47 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:01:22 pm
Crazy game.  For the 30 minutes after half-time Leicester were so dominant, had a goal wrongly disallowed and missed a couple of really good chances.  Once Leicester had to chase it though they looked really vulnerable.

At least there's the prospect of a title race now.  Ipswich could join Leeds in being six points behind Leicester if they win their game in hand.

Its mad how there are four sides who until the last week or two have all been in such great form or long runs. Southampton went unbeaten for months, Leeds have just won 9 in a row, Ipswich had a great run and all the while Leicester were top by suddenly. Two defeats in a row and suddenly they dont just have to worry about not winning the league, they have to be careful not to slip out of the automatic places altogether. Crazy league!
"Bobber" Thanks :)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:43:46 pm
Farke fist bumping the crowd Klopp style. Is that a German thing or just blatantly imitating Klopp?
IgorBobbins

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Today at 10:49:52 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 10:43:46 pm
Farke fist bumping the crowd Klopp style. Is that a German thing or just blatantly imitating Klopp?
I dont think Klopp invented it, to be honest.
