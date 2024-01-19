Crazy game. For the 30 minutes after half-time Leicester were so dominant, had a goal wrongly disallowed and missed a couple of really good chances. Once Leicester had to chase it though they looked really vulnerable.



At least there's the prospect of a title race now. Ipswich could join Leeds in being six points behind Leicester if they win their game in hand.



Its mad how there are four sides who until the last week or two have all been in such great form or long runs. Southampton went unbeaten for months, Leeds have just won 9 in a row, Ipswich had a great run and all the while Leicester were top by suddenly. Two defeats in a row and suddenly they dont just have to worry about not winning the league, they have to be careful not to slip out of the automatic places altogether. Crazy league!