I think his problem is he's a luxury player which can work in the right setup like he had at Fulham, but he's not a grafter like Elliott.Hull in more need of a striker and some pace out wide from what i've seen of them, the forward line looks woeful and Carvalho hasn't got much to play around with their attack.
How the fuck does Troy Deeney still have a job on Sky?
Leeds have a lot of style but lacking a bit to get through the Leicester defence. I didn't realise that Bamford was just a squad player for them these days, they look like they could do with him as a focal point to their attacks. Leicester scored from a set-piece.Title race is pretty much over if Leicester win and they will almost certainly go on to break the record for most points.
2-1 Leeds, what a turnaround. All down that Daka miss I say.
Agreed. They had other chances to finish the game off before that too.
3-1 to Leeds - incredible turnaround. Football eh?
Crazy game. For the 30 minutes after half-time Leicester were so dominant, had a goal wrongly disallowed and missed a couple of really good chances. Once Leicester had to chase it though they looked really vulnerable.At least there's the prospect of a title race now. Ipswich could join Leeds in being six points behind Leicester if they win their game in hand.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Farke fist bumping the crowd Klopp style. Is that a German thing or just blatantly imitating Klopp?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]