I have been impressed with Morton today such a good passer of the ball.
Not a bad shot on him either
I have a lot of time for Rosenior as a coach and manager with the way he articulates himself and goes about his business as a coach. I think he has a lot of potential to be managing at the highest level in the PL. Hope he gets a chance in year or two at a PL club.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Amazing how Troy Deeney can sit there taking a pay packet to offer his wisdom, when his managerial career is going so badly and hes blaming everyone but himself for it.
Jake Livermore has just score twice in 5 minutes for Watford. This surprised me, as I had t heard that name since
2012 ish? Was he in the books at Spurs and then move to somewhere like Hull? Had no idea he was still going.
Was it him who had a break from football for mental health reasons after his child died years ago? Can't believe he's still around!
He seemed to very quickly go from an England international to a steady Championship midfielder. I'm sure there was a season where Hull had two former England international midfielders in the prime of their careers playing in the Championship, the other being Tom Huddlestone.I think he scored against us once as well. One of those classic moments where a player that scores once in about every 20 games pops up and bundles one in against us. Or maybe that was Huddlestone...
What on earth FGR saw in Deeney in the first place is a complete mystery. He must interview really well...
Bear in mind, this is a club that also hired Duncan Ferguson as manager.
Didn't they appoint a woman as manager for about 2 days last summer and then got rid? Two days longer than Duncan Ferguson ever should have lasted at anything more than putting the cones out.Owner has lost the plot there.
Morton and Carvalho start for Hull vs Sunderland.
