Jake Livermore has just score twice in 5 minutes for Watford. This surprised me, as I had t heard that name since 2012 ish? Was he in the books at Spurs and then move to somewhere like Hull? Had no idea he was still going.



He seemed to very quickly go from an England international to a steady Championship midfielder. I'm sure there was a season where Hull had two former England international midfielders in the prime of their careers playing in the Championship, the other being Tom Huddlestone.I think he scored against us once as well. One of those classic moments where a player that scores once in about every 20 games pops up and bundles one in against us. Or maybe that was Huddlestone...