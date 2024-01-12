« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 169650 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Cracker!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
He has deserved that I don't think he's put a foot wrong tonight.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: jillcwhomever on January 12, 2024, 09:50:23 pm
I have been impressed with Morton today such a good passer of the ball.
Not a bad shot on him either :)
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 12, 2024, 10:00:51 pm
Not a bad shot on him either :)

He's trying to score more goals at the moment, he has a really good shot on him. I hope he and Carvalho link up well at Hull.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Norwich keeper kept them in it. Morton really good.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January  9, 2024, 01:57:56 pm
I have a lot of time for Rosenior as a coach and manager with the way he articulates himself and goes about his business as a coach. I think he has a lot of potential to be managing at the highest level in the PL. Hope he gets a chance in year or two at a PL club.

Astute observation that. Completely agree with you. Good luck to him.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: PatriotScouser on January  9, 2024, 01:57:56 pm
I have a lot of time for Rosenior as a coach and manager with the way he articulates himself and goes about his business as a coach. I think he has a lot of potential to be managing at the highest level in the PL. Hope he gets a chance in year or two at a PL club.
I always enjoyed his punditry. Seemed a very level-headed guy who analysed match incidents on their merits. I knew he wouldn't last long in modern media. ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Jake Livermore has just score twice in 5 minutes for Watford. This surprised me, as I had t heard that name since2012 ish? Was he in the books at Spurs and then move to somewhere like Hull? Had no idea he was still going.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Amazing how Troy Deeney can sit there taking a pay packet to offer his wisdom, when his managerial career is going so badly and hes blaming everyone but himself for it.
AHA!

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: gerrardisgod on January 14, 2024, 01:28:57 pm
Amazing how Troy Deeney can sit there taking a pay packet to offer his wisdom, when his managerial career is going so badly and hes blaming everyone but himself for it.

The chairman there has lost the plot. Duncan Ferguson appointed last season - rock bottom and relegated. Troy Deeney this season and they're heading out the EFL.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2024, 01:26:06 pm
Jake Livermore has just score twice in 5 minutes for Watford. This surprised me, as I had t heard that name since2012 ish? Was he in the books at Spurs and then move to somewhere like Hull? Had no idea he was still going.

Was it him who had a break from football for mental health reasons after his child died years ago? Can't believe he's still around!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 15, 2024, 02:33:58 pm
Was it him who had a break from football for mental health reasons after his child died years ago? Can't believe he's still around!

That does ring a bell. I know its really hard to place dates and years since Covid so it might be a lot more recent than Im thinking but that all feels over 10 years ago. He obviously played for QPR at some point too as he refused to celebrate both goals.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2024, 01:26:06 pm
Jake Livermore has just score twice in 5 minutes for Watford. This surprised me, as I had t heard that name since2012 ish? Was he in the books at Spurs and then move to somewhere like Hull? Had no idea he was still going.
He seemed to very quickly go from an England international to a steady Championship midfielder.  I'm sure there was a season where Hull had two former England international midfielders in the prime of their careers playing in the Championship, the other being Tom Huddlestone.

I think he scored against us once as well.  One of those classic moments where a player that scores once in about every 20 games pops up and bundles one in against us.  Or maybe that was Huddlestone...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on January 15, 2024, 02:58:16 pm
He seemed to very quickly go from an England international to a steady Championship midfielder.  I'm sure there was a season where Hull had two former England international midfielders in the prime of their careers playing in the Championship, the other being Tom Huddlestone.

I think he scored against us once as well.  One of those classic moments where a player that scores once in about every 20 games pops up and bundles one in against us.  Or maybe that was Huddlestone...

Just googled him! He scored in that 3-1 win for Hull against us in 13/14. First capped for England in 2012 and was on a standby list for the 2018 World Cup. Blimey!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: thaddeus on January 15, 2024, 02:58:16 pm
He seemed to very quickly go from an England international to a steady Championship midfielder.  I'm sure there was a season where Hull had two former England international midfielders in the prime of their careers playing in the Championship, the other being Tom Huddlestone.

I think he scored against us once as well.  One of those classic moments where a player that scores once in about every 20 games pops up and bundles one in against us.  Or maybe that was Huddlestone...
Glad you mentioned Huddlestone as I think in my mind I mix these two up or think of them as the same player sometimes
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68024708

Not sure if there's a League 2 thread elsewhere, but Troy Deeney's illustrious management stint at Forest Green has come to an end after a grand total of 6 games and 3 points. He was doing his pundit gigs the day before matches apparently, publicly shredded his players, and had already got banned for the next four games earlier today. Talk about leadership.

Another one of those predictably disastrous appointments where pretty much every fan could see from day 1 what the experts who hired Deeney could not, just like with Rooney and Birmingham.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
What on earth FGR saw in Deeney in the first place is a complete mystery. He must interview really well...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:09:04 pm
What on earth FGR saw in Deeney in the first place is a complete mystery. He must interview really well...

Bear in mind, this is a club that also hired Duncan Ferguson as manager.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
Bear in mind, this is a club that also hired Duncan Ferguson as manager.
Deeney must have come across like Professor Brian Cox after dealing with Ferguson.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Not to worry, Im sure Sky will be filling his pockets at the weekend for some more wisdom. Money for old rope.
AHA!

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:17:54 pm
Bear in mind, this is a club that also hired Duncan Ferguson as manager.

Didn't they appoint a woman as manager for about 2 days last summer and then got rid? Two days longer than Duncan Ferguson ever should have lasted at anything more than putting the cones out.

Owner has lost the plot there.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
Didn't they appoint a woman as manager for about 2 days last summer and then got rid? Two days longer than Duncan Ferguson ever should have lasted at anything more than putting the cones out.

Owner has lost the plot there.
Yes, Hannah Dingley.  She's still there as the academy coach.  It must be galling for her to see the procession of neanderthals rolling through the top job.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Morton and Carvalho start for Hull vs Sunderland.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:57:01 pm
Morton and Carvalho start for Hull vs Sunderland.

Any streams for this? My usual one seems to have disappeared.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
The first one here is currently working.

https://v8.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11372750
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Morton gets booked for a cynical challenge.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Carvalho mostly lazying around the pitch.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:09:14 pm
The first one here is currently working.

https://v8.soccerstreamlinks.com/detail-match/11372750

Cheers.

Seems to be something lacking in this Hull side watching the last couple of games. Particularly going forward.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
