Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 161405 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December 13, 2023, 01:24:34 am
Ipswich on top after another win. 4 in a row after the West Brom defeat.
I thought that might knock them a bit, but not at all. Still a long way to go, hope they keep it up
They were awful in that WBA defeat, they couldn't handle their press which is not a good sign if they get promotion. But their response has been pretty amazing.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 07:58:24 am »
The Old Farm derby at 12:30  :)

Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:03:50 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:58:24 am
The Old Farm derby at 12:30  :)

Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 10:03:50 am
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
Probably +20 years under George Burley Id imagine.

If they play their normal game they should win but this is the first derby since 2009 so the occasion may get to them. They have good discipline under McKeena and theyll need it today.

Told my boy to behave himself today, I know what gobby 16 years old are like  :)
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 12:41:40 pm »
How is that not a yellow for that thug Barnes
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 12:53:39 pm »
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 12:54:12 pm »
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 12:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 12:53:39 pm
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Typical ex-Everton player 😁
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:54:12 pm
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
Bit early for me. But my grandad got me my brother and my best mate season tickets for a few years there (approx 87-89). None of us were/are Ipswich fans but at that age (10-12) going to football every other week was great.

I do remember that the away fans were in the left corner (as its seen in tv) of what used to be known as the North Stand behind the goal to the left. And yep there was definitely fencing
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Couldnt miss that one
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm »
They deserved that.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 01:12:58 pm »
1-1 out of nothing
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 01:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:12:58 pm
1-1 out of nothing

Maybe just my eyes but on the second shot he had there he looked miles offside
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:03:39 pm
Bit early for me. But my grandad got me my brother and my best mate season tickets for a few years there (approx 87-89). None of us were/are Ipswich fans but at that age (10-12) going to football every other week was great.

I do remember that the away fans were in the left corner (as its seen in tv) of what used to be known as the North Stand behind the goal to the left. And yep there was definitely fencing

Cheers mate!  It was unusual because the caging went over your head. Not seen that at any other ground.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 01:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:13:52 pm
Maybe just my eyes but on the second shot he had there he looked miles offside

I thought he was late getting back onside as that cross came in, farting about bemoaning his luck flat on the deck.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 01:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:18:52 pm
I thought he was late getting back onside as that cross came in, farting about bemoaning his luck flat on the deck.

Yeah that's exactly what I saw, he was on the ground and didn't get back onside
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 01:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:16:57 pm
Cheers mate!  It was unusual because the caging went over your head. Not seen that at any other ground.
I have a memory of there being fenced sections within that part of the stand. were home and away close together, could have been the reason for the overhead caging?
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 01:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:22:16 pm
Yeah that's exactly what I saw, he was on the ground and didn't get back onside
Do they have VAR. Im assuming not
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:22:58 pm
I have a memory of there being fenced sections within that part of the stand. were home and away close together, could have been the reason for the overhead caging?

It was a big away end as I recall, but yeah the Home fans were right next door to the fencing to your right. Not the cleverest place to stand unless you enjoyed being covered in spit  ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:23:27 pm
Do they have VAR. Im assuming not

Nah they don't
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 01:40:27 pm »
Oops
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Weird goal, did everything wrong with his body shape, leaning backwards and the ball arrowed low into the net.  ::)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 01:45:43 pm »
Again some possible questions of offside for the fella in the goalies line of sight
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 01:48:50 pm »
Barnes is still a right shithouse then
Online Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:22:16 pm
Yeah that's exactly what I saw, he was on the ground and didn't get back onside

Think the ball was played backwards from the cross wasnt it? Norwich second could have been ruled out, Barnes was stood in front of the keeper in an offside position. Not a complaint from the keeper though tbf.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 01:49:46 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:48:50 pm
Barnes is still a right shithouse then

Just said to my dad then he was a diving knob head back in the PL, the whole Burnley team were under Dyche
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 01:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing on Today at 01:49:12 pm
Think the ball was played backwards from the cross wasnt it? Norwich second could have been ruled out, Barnes was stood in front of the keeper in an offside position. Not a complaint from the keeper though tbf.

Didn't think of that actually, maybe. Would have to see it again
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 01:51:45 pm »
Nice finish

Eds goin off
Online Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 01:53:49 pm »
Quite nice watching a game with no VAR, isnt it?

Mistakes will be and perhaps have been made (Norwich second debatable offside) but its just refreshing and feels more like proper football. No long pauses after every goal scored.
Online Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2989 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm »
Ipswich very entertaining to watch. They'll just get smashed every week in the Prem though like Norwich have or Burnley playing a similar style.
Online Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2990 on: Today at 01:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing on Today at 01:53:49 pm
Quite nice watching a game with no VAR, isnt it?

Mistakes will be and perhaps have been made (Norwich second debatable offside) but its just refreshing and feels more like proper football. No long pauses after every goal scored.

VAR would spend 5 minutes trying to decide if the 2nd is offside (a subjective call) and then it kills the emotion and flow of the match.

With automated offsides they'll have to simplify the offside rulem
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2991 on: Today at 01:56:35 pm »
Fun match this. Think the ref has done ok by not being too fussy. 
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2992 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 01:51:45 pm
Nice finish

Eds goin off

Deserved it, been there best player, looked really tricky. Norwich haven't been able to handle him
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2993 on: Today at 02:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:53:55 pm
Ipswich very entertaining to watch. They'll just get smashed every week in the Prem though like Norwich have or Burnley playing a similar style.
Im not sure. Theyve got some decent young players. A good young manager, and a seemingly stable structure behind the scenes. Not saying theyd trouble the top half of the table, but theyre better than some of the teams they would replace, given a bit of time and some good signings I think theyre in a good position to make the most of things in the next few years.

I have started to feel like they need to go up this year to keep the manager though. If he was open to offers Im sure there will be premier league teams in for him in the summer
Online Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2994 on: Today at 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 02:01:13 pm
Im not sure. Theyve got some decent young players. A good young manager, and a seemingly stable structure behind the scenes. Not saying theyd trouble the top half of the table, but theyre better than some of the teams they would replace, given a bit of time and some good signings I think theyre in a good position to make the most of things in the next few years.

I have started to feel like they need to go up this year to keep the manager though. If he was open to offers Im sure there will be premier league teams in for him in the summer

Momentum behind them would help, a novelty factor which has given Luton a competitive edge over the other 2 so far, who were more recently in PL.

Leicester are a nap to go up though and would expect to stay up (could run into the same problems as Burnley with their style of play in PL). Possibly Leeds as well if they go up and recruit well.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2995 on: Today at 02:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 02:01:13 pm
Im not sure. Theyve got some decent young players. A good young manager, and a seemingly stable structure behind the scenes. Not saying theyd trouble the top half of the table, but theyre better than some of the teams they would replace, given a bit of time and some good signings I think theyre in a good position to make the most of things in the next few years.

I have started to feel like they need to go up this year to keep the manager though. If he was open to offers Im sure there will be premier league teams in for him in the summer

Good crowd numbers so they shouldn't be short of a few bob. Regularly over 27k. If they spend wisely in the summer and keep the manager you have to give them a chance.

Kin ell though, Sky, TNT and all the rest of them will go Ed Sheeran mad if they go up. Be like a feeding frenzy.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2996 on: Today at 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:10:07 pm
Good crowd numbers so they shouldn't be short of a few bob. Regularly over 27k. If they spend wisely in the summer and keep the manager you have to give them a chance.

Kin ell though, Sky, TNT and all the rest of them will go Ed Sheeran mad if they go up. Be like a feeding frenzy.
They have new owners who are investing too.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2997 on: Today at 02:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:14:18 pm
They have new owners who are investing too.

Cheers, didn't know that. Mind you, last I knew, they were owned by the Tolly Cobbold Brewery, which is probably ages ago.
Online Twoturtleduvvas

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2998 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:17:54 pm
Cheers, didn't know that. Mind you, last I knew, they were owned by the Tolly Cobbold Brewery, which is probably ages ago.
Think one of the stands is still known as the Cobbold stand. The Cobbold family own Glemhall Hall about a mile from where I grew up.

Unnecessary historical fact of the day
Online Redsnappa

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2999 on: Today at 02:32:09 pm »
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on Today at 02:24:45 pm
Think one of the stands is still known as the Cobbold stand. The Cobbold family own Glemhall Hall about a mile from where I grew up.

Unnecessary historical fact of the day

I wiki'd it. They sounded very good for the town, donated Ipswich Racecourse.

Loved this quote:

For a short time in the 1960s, Tolly Cobbold produced an infamous lager known as Husky Brew, which John Cobbold himself compared to a dog's urine.

 :)
