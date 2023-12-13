Ipswich on top after another win. 4 in a row after the West Brom defeat. I thought that might knock them a bit, but not at all. Still a long way to go, hope they keep it up
The Old Farm derby at 12:30 Will be the first one for quite a few years.
Yep another test for Ipswich this as I dont think theyve got the greatest record in their derby. Probably the first time in a very long time since they were the superior team
That should have been 1-0 Ipswich, great build up play until the finish
Used to go regularly to our games at Portman Road in the 70's/80's. Had some hairy moments there, they had quite a crew. Memory is a bit hazy, I seem to recall us away supporters were caged in. Any arl arses remember this?
1-1 out of nothing
Bit early for me. But my grandad got me my brother and my best mate season tickets for a few years there (approx 87-89). None of us were/are Ipswich fans but at that age (10-12) going to football every other week was great.I do remember that the away fans were in the left corner (as its seen in tv) of what used to be known as the North Stand behind the goal to the left. And yep there was definitely fencing
Maybe just my eyes but on the second shot he had there he looked miles offside
I thought he was late getting back onside as that cross came in, farting about bemoaning his luck flat on the deck.
Cheers mate! It was unusual because the caging went over your head. Not seen that at any other ground.
Yeah that's exactly what I saw, he was on the ground and didn't get back onside
I have a memory of there being fenced sections within that part of the stand. were home and away close together, could have been the reason for the overhead caging?
Do they have VAR. Im assuming not
Barnes is still a right shithouse then
Think the ball was played backwards from the cross wasnt it? Norwich second could have been ruled out, Barnes was stood in front of the keeper in an offside position. Not a complaint from the keeper though tbf.
Quite nice watching a game with no VAR, isnt it?Mistakes will be and perhaps have been made (Norwich second debatable offside) but its just refreshing and feels more like proper football. No long pauses after every goal scored.
Nice finishEds goin off
Ipswich very entertaining to watch. They'll just get smashed every week in the Prem though like Norwich have or Burnley playing a similar style.
Im not sure. Theyve got some decent young players. A good young manager, and a seemingly stable structure behind the scenes. Not saying theyd trouble the top half of the table, but theyre better than some of the teams they would replace, given a bit of time and some good signings I think theyre in a good position to make the most of things in the next few years.I have started to feel like they need to go up this year to keep the manager though. If he was open to offers Im sure there will be premier league teams in for him in the summer
Good crowd numbers so they shouldn't be short of a few bob. Regularly over 27k. If they spend wisely in the summer and keep the manager you have to give them a chance.Kin ell though, Sky, TNT and all the rest of them will go Ed Sheeran mad if they go up. Be like a feeding frenzy.
They have new owners who are investing too.
Cheers, didn't know that. Mind you, last I knew, they were owned by the Tolly Cobbold Brewery, which is probably ages ago.
Think one of the stands is still known as the Cobbold stand. The Cobbold family own Glemhall Hall about a mile from where I grew up.Unnecessary historical fact of the day
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.98]