It's hard to judge. Burnley are the cautionary tale of a team that walked through the Championship but look dreadful against Premier League opposition, that despite spending £100m in the summer.



Some of these players may have been underachieving but Leicester have pretty much the relegated side minus internationals like Maddison, Barnes, Castagne, Tielemans, Perez, Soyuncu, Evans etc. Their big signings were Harry Winks and Connor Coady! Like Burnley they are playing possession based football and working out from the back against teams that are generally a bit... crap.



I agree though that three clubs with Premier League setups and fanbases coming back up would be bad news for Everton. Hoping that there's always three teams worse than yourselves is fine until the season comes along when it's not the case anymore.



Leicester should never have gone down in the first place. Burnley walked The Championship despite pretty much selling off most of their squad or players leaving out of contract after relegation. The football they were playing was suited to The Championship but not the PL because that style of football relies on you having better players than your opponents, or at least good quality for the league.It's like when Norwich have won that division under Farke (twice) and then come up and they just couldn't compete. Same now with Burnley. Leicester would get picked off by the better sides (like us in the cup) but might have enough quality to beat the teams down the bottom and be safe if Maresca is savvy enough, which Kompany appears not to be. A bit like Bielsa's Leeds who tended to get hammered by the top sides but got enough results against the rest.Southampton and Leeds have similar style managers to Maresca/Kompany in Russell Martin and Farke (who has flopped twice before in the PL). It's getting harder to come up and compete in the division but it's still a lowish bar to finish 17th if you can get above the other 2 promoted sides because there'll always be at least 1 other team having a 'mare. Everton bank on it.