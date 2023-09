A team I follow and largely my family’s team, Crewe Alex, are undefeated with 3 draws and a win this season. They’ve conceded 2 in every game, and in all of the 3 draws, they’ve come back from 2-0 down to win a point.



Bizarre start to the season.



Just watched the Wrexham highlights, comics defending for most of the goals. Mullin coming back is not going to fix that problem. I’ve been saying for a while it won’t be Parkinson that takes them to League One. He’s been given the budget and chance to assemble a League One defence in the non-league but hasn’t structurally been able to put together a team that can actually defend. They conceded a lot against a much lower standard of opposition last season but blew them away going forward. The attack clearly still works but they will leak record goals if he keeps trying to put 5 forwards on the pitch with wing backs too.