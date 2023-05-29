« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 140218 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2800 on: May 29, 2023, 05:39:37 pm »
Was nearly a shootout in all four play off finals. Usually are very tight games.
Offline Elzar

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2801 on: May 29, 2023, 05:40:06 pm »
Last kick of the game
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2802 on: May 29, 2023, 05:40:48 pm »
Twats.Maybe soon a team I want to lose will lose
Offline koptommy93

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2803 on: May 29, 2023, 05:41:25 pm »
heartbreaking for barnsley
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2804 on: May 29, 2023, 05:41:52 pm »
Brutal that
Online Ray K

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2805 on: May 29, 2023, 05:42:05 pm »
Didn't his dad score a Wembley playoff winner too?
Offline Legs

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2806 on: May 29, 2023, 05:42:17 pm »
Done what his dad did play off winner.

Darren Moore deserves that.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2807 on: May 29, 2023, 05:42:35 pm »
As good as the Barnsley keeper has been I felt he should have saved that
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2808 on: May 29, 2023, 05:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 29, 2023, 05:42:05 pm
Didn't his dad score a Wembley playoff winner too?

For Hull I believe
Offline koptommy93

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2809 on: May 29, 2023, 05:44:56 pm »
gets a hand to it, should save it
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2810 on: May 29, 2023, 05:49:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on May 29, 2023, 05:42:05 pm
Didn't his dad score a Wembley playoff winner too?

I was thinking Windass is doing really well to be playing at that level at his age,his son huh!!
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2811 on: May 29, 2023, 05:51:33 pm »
Barnsley keeper performed heroics then but he's padded that one into the net in the 133rd min
Online Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2812 on: May 29, 2023, 05:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 29, 2023, 05:42:17 pm
Darren Moore deserves that.

Yep, and what a few games it's been for him. Awful loss in the semi (followed by that racist social message), the come back in the return fixture and then a last minute winner to get promoted.
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2813 on: May 29, 2023, 05:54:56 pm »
Good season for Sheffield
Online DangerScouse

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2814 on: May 29, 2023, 05:59:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 29, 2023, 05:54:56 pm
Good season for Sheffield

Shame Wednesday went up the c*nts.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2815 on: May 29, 2023, 06:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 29, 2023, 05:49:25 pm

I was thinking Windass is doing really well to be playing at that level at his age,his son huh!!
Same here. then I saw he's 54 now. Felt like such an idiot :lmao
Offline Lycan

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2816 on: May 29, 2023, 06:16:29 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 29, 2023, 05:59:44 pm
Shame Wednesday went up the c*nts.

Aye. Some of the worst fans for Hillsborough slurs that lot.
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2817 on: May 29, 2023, 06:29:24 pm »
Really happy for Wednesday and Darren Moore. Both Sheffield teams went up.
Offline y2w902

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2818 on: May 29, 2023, 07:09:05 pm »
Was at the game, Dean Windass was behind me.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2819 on: May 29, 2023, 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on May 29, 2023, 07:09:05 pm
Was at the game, Dean Windass was behind me.

Better than in front of you.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2820 on: May 29, 2023, 07:48:07 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on May 29, 2023, 07:09:05 pm
Was at the game, Dean Windass was behind me.
I got him leathered in Rui's Bar, Vilamoura on Portuguese fire water, Medronho when he was at Bradford. Stuart McCall who was a player-coach for them as well.
They were meant to go training the next day but missed it by having hangovers from Hell.

I think it was about the early 2000s. They were knocked out the FA Cup and did some warm-weather training over there because they didn't have a match for a couple of weeks.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2821 on: May 29, 2023, 08:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 29, 2023, 07:48:07 pm
I got him leathered in Rui's Bar, Vilamoura on Portuguese fire water, Medronho when he was at Bradford. Stuart McCall who was a player-coach for them as well.
They were meant to go training the next day but missed it by having hangovers from Hell.

I think it was about the early 2000s. They were knocked out the FA Cup and did some warm-weather training over there because they didn't have a match for a couple of weeks.

Ace!  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2822 on: May 29, 2023, 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 29, 2023, 08:30:37 pm
Ace!  ;D
Forgot to mention I was gigging there at the time and got into a conversation with McCall because he heard my accent, and asked me if was I blue or red. When I told him red he was actually OK with it.
I was just about to go on stage when McCall announced to Windass and all the other players and staff that were there that they would be leaving soon as they had early morning training.

One of the lads behind the bar came over to me and told me to offer them free shots of the stuff as a thank-you for coming into the bar.
Medronho can come in dark or almost water-like colours.
So a big tray was passed to me with him pointing out that one of them was actually water which was for me.

I got to drink the water and they got the real deal, followed by a lot more.
They were so pissed that they were crawling along the paving stones to get their taxis later on.  ;D
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2823 on: May 29, 2023, 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May 29, 2023, 08:49:40 pm
Forgot to mention I was gigging there at the time and got into a conversation with McCall because he heard my accent, and asked me if was I blue or red. When I told him red he was actually OK with it.
I was just about to go on stage when McCall announced to Windass and all the other players and staff that were there that they would be leaving soon as they had early morning training.

One of the lads behind the bar came over to me and told me to offer them free shots of the stuff as a thank-you for coming into the bar.
Medronho can come in dark or almost water-like colours.
So a big tray was passed to me with him pointing out that one of them was actually water which was for me.

I got to drink the water and they got the real deal, followed by a lot more.
They were so pissed that they were crawling along the paving stones to get their taxis later on.  ;D

Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2824 on: July 4, 2023, 09:44:46 pm »
More for league one, but Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley has been given a 13 year jail sentence for fraud.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-66099646

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2825 on: July 4, 2023, 11:05:43 pm »
Another one not for the championship. Great to see, best of luck to her

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66105649

Forest Green Rovers have named Hannah Dingley as their new caretaker boss, making her the first woman to manage a professional men's team in English football.

The League Two side sacked Duncan Ferguson on Tuesday after just six months in charge.

Forest Green announced Dingley, the club's academy head, would be put in caretaker charge of the first team.

Her first match in charge will be a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday.

Dingley said: "I'm really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon.

"It's an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club."

She first joined the club in 2019 to take charge of the academy and remains the only woman to manage a men's English Football League academy.

Dingley also initiated the club's girls academy which launched in 2021.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2826 on: July 18, 2023, 07:48:55 pm »
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2827 on: July 19, 2023, 10:12:05 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July  4, 2023, 11:05:43 pm
Another one not for the championship. Great to see, best of luck to her

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66105649

Forest Green Rovers have named Hannah Dingley as their new caretaker boss, making her the first woman to manage a professional men's team in English football.

The League Two side sacked Duncan Ferguson on Tuesday after just six months in charge.

Forest Green announced Dingley, the club's academy head, would be put in caretaker charge of the first team.

Her first match in charge will be a friendly at Melksham Town on Wednesday.

Dingley said: "I'm really excited for this next step of my career. Pre-season has just begun, and the full season kicks off very soon.

"It's an exciting time in football. I am grateful for the opportunity to step up and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club."

She first joined the club in 2019 to take charge of the academy and remains the only woman to manage a men's English Football League academy.

Dingley also initiated the club's girls academy which launched in 2021.

Thats come to an end already. Hard to see is as anything else other than a publicity stunt to be honest.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2828 on: July 19, 2023, 11:17:46 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on July 19, 2023, 10:12:05 am
Thats come to an end already. Hard to see is as anything else other than a publicity stunt to be honest.
Theres been some scathing rebuttal to the idea its a publicity stunt from a lot of sports writers and FGR fans but it just obviously is.

The owner coming out and saying all the nonsense he did, that was largely about him and not Hannah Dingley clearly makes it about his ego and self-promotion.

Weird that they seemingly put in such little effort to stay in League One.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2829 on: July 19, 2023, 11:50:28 am »
Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2830 on: Yesterday at 03:22:14 pm »
Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66393033
Offline markedasred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2831 on: Yesterday at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:22:14 pm
Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66393033
From Karren to Tom
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2832 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
Is the Southampton game on anywhere tonight guys?

Jason?

:)

[EDIT] Ignore me. I see it's on Sky. :)
Offline elsewhere

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2833 on: Today at 04:16:17 pm »
wtf, didn't realize it starts this early. Wasn't it mid August usually?
Online Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2834 on: Today at 04:28:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:16:17 pm
wtf, didn't realize it starts this early. Wasn't it mid August usually?

EFL is usually always first August weekend.
Online oojason

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2835 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm »
.
Tonight? August already? Where's the summer gone... Bloody hell...
Online oojason

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2836 on: Today at 06:32:26 pm »
.



www.efl.com : https://twitter.com/EFL : www.youtube.com/@theEFL/videos : www.facebook.com/theEFL : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EFL_Championship

www.skysports.com/championship : https://twitter.com/SkyBetChamp : www.youtube.com/@skysportsfootball : www.facebook.com/SkyBetChampionship







Championship matches live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-championship-football-on-tv.html

Championship matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/championship


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : https://soccerstreamlinks.com : https://vipleague.im : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.elixx.xyz : www.bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/championship

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

