Ace!



Forgot to mention I was gigging there at the time and got into a conversation with McCall because he heard my accent, and asked me if was I blue or red. When I told him red he was actually OK with it.I was just about to go on stage when McCall announced to Windass and all the other players and staff that were there that they would be leaving soon as they had early morning training.One of the lads behind the bar came over to me and told me to offer them free shots of the stuff as a thank-you for coming into the bar.Medronho can come in dark or almost water-like colours.So a big tray was passed to me with him pointing out that one of them was actually water which was for me.I got to drink the water and they got the real deal, followed by a lot more.They were so pissed that they were crawling along the paving stones to get their taxis later on.