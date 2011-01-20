« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 135237 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2760 on: May 27, 2023, 07:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 27, 2023, 07:54:52 pm
If you're going to miss at least get in on target. You're a professional player ffs.

I always figured you were heartless😜
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2761 on: May 27, 2023, 07:57:40 pm »
Fuck off Luton.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2762 on: May 27, 2023, 07:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 27, 2023, 07:51:15 pm
Put the house on Luton getting relegated

You can say that every season for who comes up.

I agree they will go but if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2763 on: May 27, 2023, 07:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2023, 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

Is their airport still really shit?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2764 on: May 27, 2023, 07:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 27, 2023, 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

I'm going to be back in Luton for a while in 2 weeks, I'm going to tell them you said that.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2765 on: May 27, 2023, 08:00:06 pm »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2766 on: May 27, 2023, 08:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on May 27, 2023, 07:56:32 pm
Spoken like someone who has never had to take a penalty in a high-pressured situation like that before.

I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2767 on: May 27, 2023, 08:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on May 27, 2023, 08:02:41 pm
I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final

I'm not surprised. It was fucking awful.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2768 on: May 27, 2023, 08:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 27, 2023, 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?

There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.

On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.

It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2769 on: May 27, 2023, 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 27, 2023, 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?
ooooo weeeee oooooo
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2770 on: May 27, 2023, 08:20:52 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 27, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Ideally.

It could end up being a huge boost for the whole town, it pretty much now guarantees Power Court getting done at one end of the town centre, which could kick off a lot of development there. Some of the bars down Park street have been boarded up for over a decade (and that's where the uni is, which is a sad indictment of the drinking abilities of today's students).

I've just had an email off the council, letting me know that Luton Youth Funk Orchestra will be playing in the town square Monday morning to welcome the team bus, if anyone wants to go check that out.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2771 on: May 27, 2023, 08:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on May 27, 2023, 08:17:08 pm
There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.

On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.

It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.

Yeah it's been over 10 years since I used it, to be fair.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2772 on: May 27, 2023, 08:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 27, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Yep. They look like certain relegation candidates. Best to bank the money and use it for infrastructure improvements
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2773 on: May 27, 2023, 08:42:55 pm »
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2774 on: May 27, 2023, 08:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 27, 2023, 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?

Lorraine Chase will know.

One for the kids there.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2775 on: May 27, 2023, 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 27, 2023, 08:42:55 pm
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.

Do they need to relay the plastic?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2776 on: May 27, 2023, 11:00:21 pm »
Back in the day I lived in a  wee village outside Luton and worked periodically at Luton airport.  For old mates sake Im glad they went up.

And to be fair, they were by far the better team today.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2777 on: May 27, 2023, 11:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Legs on May 27, 2023, 07:58:55 pm
You can say that every season for who comes up.

I agree they will go but if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.


Depends on their home form like Forest this season...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 01:17:58 am »
Richard Keys is a Coventry fan

Just realised

Today was good
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:33:16 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 27, 2023, 08:42:55 pm
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.

Once you include the parachute payments after they get relegated, this promotion should readily cover the cost for their new stadium.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2780 on: Yesterday at 12:09:38 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on May 27, 2023, 11:19:47 pm
Depends on their home form like Forest this season...

Yes but you dont know their home form until they play a chunk of games.

I think it is easy to say XYZ will go down straight away as the gap between leagues is fairly big and history shows most do go back down.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2781 on: Yesterday at 12:23:02 pm »
Congratulations to Luton.  Great achievement.  :wave
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2782 on: Yesterday at 01:59:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on May 27, 2023, 11:00:21 pm
Back in the day I lived in a  wee village outside Luton and worked periodically at Luton airport.  For old mates sake Im glad they went up.

And to be fair, they were by far the better team today.

I lived in Luton's suburbs for about 15 years, and watched us win the Champions League in both '05 and '19 in the same bar, about 5 minutes way from where the new Power Court stadium is being built (I didn't watch either the '07 or '18 finals there, so I'm to blame entirely). The town does have a reputation for being a bit of a dump, but then in most respects it's like a poor Midlands town that just so happens to butt up against the Hertfordshire countryside and all its quaint market towns & villages.

I'm not from there originally & don't have any plans to move back , but I do really hope the increased exposure & potential rejuvenation of the club goes some way to a bit of a regeneration of the town centre at least.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm »
How on earth has a pen not been given there?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm »
Someone high up wants Wednesday promoted
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm »
Id prefer Wednesday to win but theyve been very lucky today. Barnsley shouldve had a pen moments ago and that wasnt a red at all.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm »
Not a red, now barnsley hit the bar, with 10 men.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 04:24:06 pm »
For me VAR needs to be used differently. I think for decisions like that red card, if the ref has any doubts he should ask to see a replay before he makes any on-field decision that VAR is unlikely to overrule.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:05 pm
Not a red, now barnsley hit the bar, with 10 men.

Not a red ?

It's a red all day.

100% pen for Barnsley though
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
Agree. Thats defo a Red for me.
