Skybet Championship Thread

Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm
If you're going to miss at least get in on target. You're a professional player ffs.

I always figured you were heartless😜
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Crosby Nick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.
Legs

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm
Put the house on Luton getting relegated

You can say that every season for who comes up.

I agree they will go but if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Peabee

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

Is their airport still really shit?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Riquende

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

I'm going to be back in Luton for a while in 2 weeks, I'm going to tell them you said that.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
Caligula?

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 07:56:32 pm
Spoken like someone who has never had to take a penalty in a high-pressured situation like that before.

I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final
Lycan

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 08:09:53 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 08:02:41 pm
I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final

I'm not surprised. It was fucking awful.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Riquende

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?

There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.

On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.

It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.
kennedy81

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?
ooooo weeeee oooooo
Riquende

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 08:20:52 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Ideally.

It could end up being a huge boost for the whole town, it pretty much now guarantees Power Court getting done at one end of the town centre, which could kick off a lot of development there. Some of the bars down Park street have been boarded up for over a decade (and that's where the uni is, which is a sad indictment of the drinking abilities of today's students).

I've just had an email off the council, letting me know that Luton Youth Funk Orchestra will be playing in the town square Monday morning to welcome the team bus, if anyone wants to go check that out.
Peabee

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 08:26:49 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:17:08 pm
There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.

On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.

It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.

Yeah it's been over 10 years since I used it, to be fair.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 08:37:29 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Yep. They look like certain relegation candidates. Best to bank the money and use it for infrastructure improvements
I've been a good boy

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.
redgriffin73

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 08:48:24 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?

Lorraine Chase will know.

One for the kids there.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.

Do they need to relay the plastic?
TSC

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 11:00:21 pm
Back in the day I lived in a  wee village outside Luton and worked periodically at Luton airport.  For old mates sake Im glad they went up.

And to be fair, they were by far the better team today.
anfieldpurch

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:58:55 pm
You can say that every season for who comes up.

I agree they will go but if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.


Depends on their home form like Forest this season...
rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2778 on: Today at 01:17:58 am
Richard Keys is a Coventry fan

Just realised

Today was good
Skeeve

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2779 on: Today at 11:33:16 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm
Forget about the airport, it's their shithole of a stadium that needs investment.

Once you include the parachute payments after they get relegated, this promotion should readily cover the cost for their new stadium.
