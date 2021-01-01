Is their airport still really shit?



There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.