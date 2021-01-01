« previous next »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2760
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:54:52 pm
If you're going to miss at least get in on target. You're a professional player ffs.

I always figured you were heartless😜
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2761
Fuck off Luton.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2762
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:51:15 pm
Put the house on Luton getting relegated

You can say that every season for who comes up.

I agree they will go but if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Reply #2763
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

Is their airport still really shit?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2764
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:40 pm
Fuck off Luton.

I'm going to be back in Luton for a while in 2 weeks, I'm going to tell them you said that.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2765
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2766
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:56:32 pm
Spoken like someone who has never had to take a penalty in a high-pressured situation like that before.

I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2767
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:02:41 pm
I've never gotten over that miss in the '83 Soviet cup final

I'm not surprised. It was fucking awful.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2768
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?

There's been a huge amount of investment in the last 10+ years, the whole area was completely redone. Transit links to the town much improved, even before the ridiculous 'Dart' monorail taking people down to the station.

On the other hand, the main lounge is still cramped and mostly windowless, if you want somewhere quiet to sit you can head out down towards some of the gates, but there's nothing there and it's a bit of a trek back if the gate you end up needing is on the other side of the airport.

It's been a while now since I've used it regularly, they were planning to put some new bars etc in after Covid but not sure what's there now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2769
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:59:17 pm
Is their airport still really shit?
ooooo weeeee oooooo
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2770
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:58:55 pm
if they are smart bank the money and safe guard your future.

Ideally.

It could end up being a huge boost for the whole town, it pretty much now guarantees Power Court getting done at one end of the town centre, which could kick off a lot of development there. Some of the bars down Park street have been boarded up for over a decade (and that's where the uni is, which is a sad indictment of the drinking abilities of today's students).

I've just had an email off the council, letting me know that Luton Youth Funk Orchestra will be playing in the town square Monday morning to welcome the team bus, if anyone wants to go check that out.
