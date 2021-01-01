Hinchcliffe chats an incredible amount of bollocks
Every game you watch now there's tons of injury time.
To be fair, a player collapsed on the pitch.
Yeah, bit weird wasn't it? Several medical staff attended to him but they didn't appear to be reviving him. Neither did the players look overly distressed. Certainly not like the Ericsson incident
Both shite these though aren't they
I can imagine Luton being complete shitbags if they're promoted, but lauded by idiots as being "plucky", or "feisty" or any other adjective that gets used to describe dirty fouling shithouse teams by the likes of Alan Shearer.
Another really good finish there. 1-1.
Is there any single element of football that Andy Hinchcliffe doesn't know inside out?...
Either of these are getting no more than twenty points.
People said the same about Forest.
Forest have money this pair can only dream of.
That Oasis song for Gustavo being the same as the Everton Richarlison one is putting me off wanting Coventry to win now.
The thought of Luton complete with shitty little ground coming into the Premier League makes me want Coventry to win.
Anyone got a stream to watch this please?
