Skybet Championship Thread

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2680 on: Today at 05:39:53 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:34:01 pm
Hinchcliffe chats an incredible amount of bollocks

He is the best part of this game he is telling us viewers what all these players should be doing 😂😂
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2681 on: Today at 05:42:28 pm
Every game you watch now there's tons of injury time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,834
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2682 on: Today at 05:44:34 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:34:01 pm
Hinchcliffe chats an incredible amount of bollocks 

Thats true  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2683 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:42:28 pm
Every game you watch now there's tons of injury time.
To be fair, a player collapsed on the pitch.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2684 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:44:48 pm
To be fair, a player collapsed on the pitch.

I was just waiting on the half time tbf I missed the start
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2685 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 05:44:48 pm
To be fair, a player collapsed on the pitch.

Yeah, bit weird wasn't it? Several medical staff attended to him but they didn't appear to be reviving him. Neither did the players look overly distressed. Certainly not like the Ericsson incident
Logged

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2686 on: Today at 05:53:00 pm
He seemed to get a knock to the head going for a header off a corner earlier in the game, so wonder whether it was a concussion.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,858
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2687 on: Today at 05:55:42 pm
If Coventry continue playing like this it'll be a result if they can still be 0-1 going into the last 10 when Luton will then takeover the bottling 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2688 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm
Both these teams love and off the ball shirt pull or trip.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2689 on: Today at 06:13:26 pm
Quote from: Paisley79 on Today at 05:51:45 pm
Yeah, bit weird wasn't it? Several medical staff attended to him but they didn't appear to be reviving him. Neither did the players look overly distressed. Certainly not like the Ericsson incident
I just watched a replay, very strange incident. He seemed to be running backwards, stumble and then fall over within it anyone near him. I wonder whether his ankle gave way when he stumbled.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,955
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2690 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
Is there any single element of football that Andy Hinchcliffe doesn't know inside out?...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,138
  • Sound
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2691 on: Today at 06:15:07 pm
Both shite these though aren't they
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,464
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2692 on: Today at 06:17:05 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:15:07 pm
Both shite these though aren't they
I can imagine Luton being complete shitbags if they're promoted, but lauded by idiots as being "plucky", or "feisty" or any other adjective that gets used to describe dirty fouling shithouse teams by the likes of Alan Shearer.
Logged

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2693 on: Today at 06:17:23 pm
All square, been a really poor game
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,014
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2694 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm
What a goal!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,955
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2695 on: Today at 06:17:28 pm
What a fookin goal!...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2696 on: Today at 06:17:36 pm
Another really good finish there. 1-1.
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,252
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2697 on: Today at 06:17:58 pm
What a goal!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,252
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2698 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:17:05 pm
I can imagine Luton being complete shitbags if they're promoted, but lauded by idiots as being "plucky", or "feisty" or any other adjective that gets used to describe dirty fouling shithouse teams by the likes of Alan Shearer.

Oh we'd deffo be losing 1 nil to them on a Tuesday night in February.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,014
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2699 on: Today at 06:19:32 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 06:17:36 pm
Another really good finish there. 1-1.

Worthy of Andy Hinchcliffe himself.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2700 on: Today at 06:20:37 pm
Come on Coventry!
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,285
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2701 on: Today at 06:20:50 pm
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • YNWA
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2702 on: Today at 06:21:37 pm
That's some goal for the equaliser.

Shite game though.
Logged

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2703 on: Today at 06:25:17 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:13:57 pm
Is there any single element of football that Andy Hinchcliffe doesn't know inside out?...

Luton manager prefer to be 2-0 or 3-0 up at HT.

Classic
Logged

gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2704 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm
Either of these are getting no more than twenty points.
Logged
AHA!

Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,564
  • SPQR
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2705 on: Today at 06:26:19 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:25:45 pm
Either of these are getting no more than twenty points.

People said the same about Forest.
Logged

Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2706 on: Today at 06:28:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:26:19 pm
People said the same about Forest.

Forest have money this pair can only dream of.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2707 on: Today at 06:31:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:28:39 pm
Forest have money this pair can only dream of.

They had just about enough quality spending 40 mill on someone like Gibbs White who carried them and the striker who used to play for us that banged in the goals for 20 mill. Their home atmosphere was a huge help as well  they were dire away all season. Will these teams even spend 40 mill?

Luton's one trump card is teams will hate going there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,668
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2708 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:13:57 pm
Is there any single element of football that Andy Hinchcliffe doesn't know inside out?...

Hes as bad as Neville and Jenas.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,252
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2709 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm
That Oasis song for Gustavo being the same as the Everton Richarlison one is putting me off wanting Coventry to win now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,451
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2710 on: Today at 06:35:23 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:32:21 pm
That Oasis song for Gustavo being the same as the Everton Richarlison one is putting me off wanting Coventry to win now.
The thought of Luton complete with shitty little ground coming into the Premier League makes me want Coventry to win.
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,252
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2711 on: Today at 06:40:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:35:23 pm
The thought of Luton complete with shitty little ground coming into the Premier League makes me want Coventry to win.

Well this was my main thought as well to be fair, it's just that song started making my teeth itch ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2712 on: Today at 06:40:37 pm
Anyone got a stream to watch this please?
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,806
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2713 on: Today at 06:45:51 pm
Got to be happy if they can get extra time Cov. Done nothing in this game bar the goal
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2714 on: Today at 06:46:14 pm
No matter their ground or their style of football, Luton were outside of the football league 10 years ago. Would be an amazing achievement if they make all the way up the ladder.

Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,955
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2715 on: Today at 06:50:12 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 06:40:37 pm
Anyone got a stream to watch this please?

Andyhinchcliffeknowsfuckineverything.com
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
