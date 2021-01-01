« previous next »
Offline Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2640 on: Today at 08:04:53 am
Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
All this nostalgia, making me weepy. Just remember this feeling come the end of the victors first visit back to Anfield when they've been utter c*nts all game. Coventry hate us because of the Heysel ban and Luton are c*nts anyway. The chants are almost guaranteed already.

Are there any set of Midlands fans who don't/wouldn't act like complete twats if they played us? It's only down the road from Leicseter as well and like them a lot of their fans won't be from Coventry itself (very multicultural city) but the surrounding towns and villages.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2641 on: Today at 12:42:17 pm
Luton's stadium isn't fit for the premier league
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2642 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:42:17 pm
Luton's stadium isn't fit for the premier league

One of the few grounds that hasn't changed from the 80s and was a shithole then.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2643 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:42:17 pm
Luton's stadium isn't fit for the premier league

They need to do repairs which would cost 10 million quid or something and be ready in a few months seems like it would be a very tight deadline
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2644 on: Today at 04:46:50 pm
« Last Edit: Today at 04:56:39 pm by oojason »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2645 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm
Luton made a good start here.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2646 on: Today at 04:56:10 pm
Luton player collapsed on the pitch by the looks of it.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2647 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm
What's happening here
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2648 on: Today at 04:58:18 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:56:26 pm
What's happening here

No one near him and collapsed I think. Sky refused to show the replay, correctly to be fair.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2649 on: Today at 04:59:59 pm
The fact he was carried out as slow as he was is maybe good news?  :(
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2650 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 04:56:26 pm
What's happening here

He stumbled over.

Not sure if injury or collapsed as no one near him
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2651 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm
Bloody hell

Pray he's ok. Show seems to be going on with minimal fuss though
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2652 on: Today at 05:02:10 pm
Well this already looks like goals will be at a premium
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2653 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm
It looked like he was conscious at the side of the pitch as they carried him off, thankfully the medical staff got to him quickly.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2654 on: Today at 05:06:36 pm
Coventry look over awed by the occasion so far

Theyve got nothing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2655 on: Today at 05:07:09 pm
Luton are by far the much better side
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2656 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:07:09 pm
Luton are by far the much better side

Both are a relegation spot by the look
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2657 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm
Had been coming, could have had 3 or 4 already
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2658 on: Today at 05:09:23 pm
Fuck me how many times does that RB want to get sent to the shops 😂
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2659 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm
1-0 Luton.

Adebayo looks a real handful up front for them, he's been everywhere.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2660 on: Today at 05:09:51 pm
Right back been skinned about 3 times there, great play by Luton forward and scorer
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2661 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm
Good finish by him after great work on the wing.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2662 on: Today at 05:10:08 pm

Coventry City 0 - [1] Luton Town; Jordan Clark goal on 23' - https://cazn.me/v/7e779a
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2663 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm
Great goal that.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2664 on: Today at 05:12:21 pm
Is that Pickford in goal?

He was going left before the player had even shot.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2665 on: Today at 05:13:04 pm
Coventry are struggling to pass to each other. Luton could go for the jugular here
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2666 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm
Coventry have completely shit themselves here so far

They've got to find their balls
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2667 on: Today at 05:14:40 pm
Should have scored that.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2668 on: Today at 05:15:14 pm
Coventry could get buried here, can't deal with any of the long balls up to Luton's front two.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2669 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm
How's he missed that?  :o
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2670 on: Today at 05:17:13 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 05:15:14 pm
Coventry could get buried here, can't deal with any of the long balls up to Luton's front two.

Can't deal with their own anxiety by the look

They're literally just doing anything with it. It's pretty pathetic
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2671 on: Today at 05:17:22 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 05:14:40 pm
Should have scored that.

Obviously his left foot is only for standing on  ;D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2672 on: Today at 05:19:10 pm
Like a flashback to the 80s one of these back in the top division
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
Reply #2673 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm
Now THIS is bottling something

35 minutes of the finest example of the word

Maybe they'll get better
