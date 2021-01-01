All this nostalgia, making me weepy. Just remember this feeling come the end of the victors first visit back to Anfield when they've been utter c*nts all game. Coventry hate us because of the Heysel ban and Luton are c*nts anyway. The chants are almost guaranteed already.
Luton's stadium isn't fit for the premier league
What's happening here
What's happening here
Luton are by far the much better side
Coventry could get buried here, can't deal with any of the long balls up to Luton's front two.
Should have scored that.
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]