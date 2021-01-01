All this nostalgia, making me weepy. Just remember this feeling come the end of the victors first visit back to Anfield when they've been utter c*nts all game. Coventry hate us because of the Heysel ban and Luton are c*nts anyway. The chants are almost guaranteed already.



Are there any set of Midlands fans who don't/wouldn't act like complete twats if they played us? It's only down the road from Leicseter as well and like them a lot of their fans won't be from Coventry itself (very multicultural city) but the surrounding towns and villages.