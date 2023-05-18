« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 131756 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2600 on: May 18, 2023, 10:53:11 pm »
It's now or never.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2601 on: May 18, 2023, 10:53:42 pm »
Boom!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2602 on: May 18, 2023, 10:55:00 pm »
That is amazing. Well done to Darren Moore as well after all the shit he got after the first leg.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2603 on: May 18, 2023, 10:55:09 pm »
I'm pleased for Darren Moore.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2604 on: May 18, 2023, 10:56:09 pm »
Oh yeah, brilliant last penalty
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2605 on: May 18, 2023, 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 18, 2023, 10:55:00 pm
That is amazing. Well done to Darren Moore as well after all the shit he got after the first leg.

Yep same here he is a good guy as well didnt deserve that bollox.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2606 on: May 18, 2023, 10:56:23 pm »
4-0 down to win on penalties, :o & Wednesdays penalties were great pens too.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2607 on: May 18, 2023, 10:56:45 pm »
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2608 on: May 18, 2023, 10:57:48 pm »
I'd feel sorry for Peterborough, but then I remember who their manager is.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2609 on: May 18, 2023, 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 18, 2023, 10:56:45 pm
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect

Really shat the bed today.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2610 on: May 18, 2023, 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 18, 2023, 10:56:45 pm
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect

Barry Fry will always be their spiritual manager  fackin Barry 😁

Amazing result - completely loved that
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2611 on: May 18, 2023, 10:59:09 pm »
Hard not to root for Wednesday in the final now.

Although a tasty little derby could be on the cards if Barnsley win.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2612 on: May 18, 2023, 10:59:12 pm »
Adrian Durham will be in bits too, so that's a positive
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2613 on: May 18, 2023, 10:59:23 pm »
The premier league should do a relegation play-offs!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2614 on: May 18, 2023, 11:01:13 pm »
That's why we watch the game, it's never over until the final whistle. We know better than most!

Hope they go all the way.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2615 on: May 18, 2023, 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 18, 2023, 10:59:12 pm
Adrian Durham will be in bits too, so that's a positive

First thing I thought of

I want maximum pain for that fat shit stirrer
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2616 on: May 18, 2023, 11:03:19 pm »
I've got an affinity with Barnsley and Bolton so sheff weds can do one. 😘
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2617 on: May 18, 2023, 11:05:11 pm »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2618 on: May 18, 2023, 11:07:55 pm »
Brilliant game to watch from second half on. Classic football finish.

I have the same thoughts as others

Like Darren Moore
Happy to see Ferguson get a long Coach journey home
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2619 on: May 18, 2023, 11:09:38 pm »
Fantastic watch that. I have a soft spot for Wednesday because a friend of mine used to play for them and because they remind me of the old Panini sticker book.
I like Darren Moore too he seems a decent fella. Good stuff
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2620 on: May 18, 2023, 11:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on May 18, 2023, 10:56:09 pm
Oh yeah, brilliant last penalty

Magic that.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2621 on: May 18, 2023, 11:15:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on May 18, 2023, 11:02:58 pm
First thing I thought of

I want maximum pain for that fat shit stirrer

He's on the radio now mate
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2622 on: May 18, 2023, 11:16:31 pm »
"I'm not going to the blame the referee but he was abysmal tonight" 
Cheers Durham
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2623 on: May 18, 2023, 11:18:10 pm »
Nobody's ever had a bad word to say about Darren Moore so this is a great win for the good guys.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2624 on: May 18, 2023, 11:20:21 pm »
Fucking hell they love talking and interviewing. Show the fucking goals again
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2625 on: May 18, 2023, 11:30:19 pm »
Chuffed for Darren Moore....boss player for Bradford City back in the days....met him loads of times, such a lovely fella!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2626 on: May 19, 2023, 05:47:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on May 18, 2023, 09:56:31 am
Found betting odds from the start of the season:

Coventry 15/2
Luton 8/1

10 teams had better odds than Coventry
glad likes of Westbrom and Watford didn't make it.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2627 on: May 19, 2023, 06:43:37 am »
Imagine being a Peterborough fan this morning. Incredible collapse.

Sheff Wed, Luton, Coventry all making their mark in the Playoffs. My 1987 Panini sticker album is beginning to twitch.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2628 on: May 19, 2023, 08:21:18 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 19, 2023, 05:47:16 am
glad likes of Westbrom and Watford didn't make it.
Bet them two come up next season, along with fucking Norwich.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2629 on: May 19, 2023, 08:29:44 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 19, 2023, 08:21:18 am
Bet them two come up next season, along with fucking Norwich.

Southampton are apparently going for Russell Martin, if they get him I think theyre a certainty. Pressure will be on for Norwich as the parachute payments start dropping
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2630 on: May 19, 2023, 09:53:28 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May 19, 2023, 08:21:18 am
Bet them two come up next season, along with fucking Norwich.
why were they so poor this season?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2631 on: May 19, 2023, 09:56:53 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 19, 2023, 06:43:37 am
Imagine being a Peterborough fan this morning. Incredible collapse.

Sheff Wed, Luton, Coventry all making their mark in the Playoffs. My 1987 Panini sticker album is beginning to twitch.

Got
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2632 on: May 19, 2023, 10:01:42 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 19, 2023, 09:53:28 am
why were they so poor this season?

A few reasons, but mainly due to shit gaffers. Dean Smith and David Wagner are useless and Norwich are too patient with managers. Theres a changing of the guard in terms of the make up of the squad. Some talented lads there though, none more so than Omobamidele.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2633 on: May 20, 2023, 07:54:59 am »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2634 on: May 20, 2023, 08:07:42 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 19, 2023, 10:01:42 am
A few reasons, but mainly due to shit gaffers. Dean Smith and David Wagner are useless and Norwich are too patient with managers. Theres a changing of the guard in terms of the make up of the squad. Some talented lads there though, none more so than Omobamidele.

Smith is shit, Wagner is a fraud as well. Had one freak season with Huddersfield where they got promoted with a negative goal difference (including the 3 play off games where they scored one goal). Did well to keep them up but they defied all the stats/XG etc to do it (a bit like Forest up to now). His record since then has been horrendous.

What Norwich have usually done is get back up before the parachute money runs out, so if they don't go up next season we'll probably see the back of them for a while. They have to get the next appointment right.

Watford are the opposite, they change managers all the time. They started the season with the manager now at Luton and vowed to build a 'project' a bit like Chelsea and Potter, that was never happening. A poor start and he was sacked. They ended up with Wilder who has had a shocker ever since he started rowing with Klopp that season.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 06:16:35 pm »
Coventry v Luton? Isn't this usually on the Monday? How come it's tomorrow?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 07:17:34 pm »
Nah, they switched it a while back. Might have been to get a bigger audience leading into the CL final, my first memory of it changing was us in Kiev, think Villa were on before.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 09:28:42 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:17:34 pm
Nah, they switched it a while back. Might have been to get a bigger audience leading into the CL final, my first memory of it changing was us in Kiev, think Villa were on before.
Oh is it. That's how much attention I paid to it recently then ;D
