A few reasons, but mainly due to shit gaffers. Dean Smith and David Wagner are useless and Norwich are too patient with managers. Theres a changing of the guard in terms of the make up of the squad. Some talented lads there though, none more so than Omobamidele.



Smith is shit, Wagner is a fraud as well. Had one freak season with Huddersfield where they got promoted with a negative goal difference (including the 3 play off games where they scored one goal). Did well to keep them up but they defied all the stats/XG etc to do it (a bit like Forest up to now). His record since then has been horrendous.What Norwich have usually done is get back up before the parachute money runs out, so if they don't go up next season we'll probably see the back of them for a while. They have to get the next appointment right.Watford are the opposite, they change managers all the time. They started the season with the manager now at Luton and vowed to build a 'project' a bit like Chelsea and Potter, that was never happening. A poor start and he was sacked. They ended up with Wilder who has had a shocker ever since he started rowing with Klopp that season.