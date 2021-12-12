« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 130829 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm »
It's now or never.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Boom!
Online Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm »
That is amazing. Well done to Darren Moore as well after all the shit he got after the first leg.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 10:55:09 pm »
I'm pleased for Darren Moore.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm »
Oh yeah, brilliant last penalty
Offline Legs

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:55:00 pm
That is amazing. Well done to Darren Moore as well after all the shit he got after the first leg.

Yep same here he is a good guy as well didnt deserve that bollox.

Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm »
4-0 down to win on penalties, :o & Wednesdays penalties were great pens too.
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm »
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
I'd feel sorry for Peterborough, but then I remember who their manager is.
Online Hazell

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 10:58:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect

Really shat the bed today.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:56:45 pm
Beautiful

Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know

Perfect

Barry Fry will always be their spiritual manager  fackin Barry 😁

Amazing result - completely loved that
Offline Bread

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm »
Hard not to root for Wednesday in the final now.

Although a tasty little derby could be on the cards if Barnsley win.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Adrian Durham will be in bits too, so that's a positive
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm »
The premier league should do a relegation play-offs!
Offline damomad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 11:01:13 pm »
That's why we watch the game, it's never over until the final whistle. We know better than most!

Hope they go all the way.
Offline rushyman

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm
Adrian Durham will be in bits too, so that's a positive

First thing I thought of

I want maximum pain for that fat shit stirrer
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 11:03:19 pm »
I've got an affinity with Barnsley and Bolton so sheff weds can do one. 😘
Offline Statto Red

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm »
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm »
Brilliant game to watch from second half on. Classic football finish.

I have the same thoughts as others

Like Darren Moore
Happy to see Ferguson get a long Coach journey home
Offline slaphead

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2619 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm »
Fantastic watch that. I have a soft spot for Wednesday because a friend of mine used to play for them and because they remind me of the old Panini sticker book.
I like Darren Moore too he seems a decent fella. Good stuff
Offline damomad

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2620 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm
Oh yeah, brilliant last penalty

Magic that.
Offline slaphead

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2621 on: Yesterday at 11:15:18 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
First thing I thought of

I want maximum pain for that fat shit stirrer

He's on the radio now mate
Offline slaphead

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2622 on: Yesterday at 11:16:31 pm »
"I'm not going to the blame the referee but he was abysmal tonight" 
Cheers Durham
Offline Ray K

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2623 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm »
Nobody's ever had a bad word to say about Darren Moore so this is a great win for the good guys.
Offline Machae

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2624 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm »
Fucking hell they love talking and interviewing. Show the fucking goals again
Offline Kalito

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2625 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm »
Chuffed for Darren Moore....boss player for Bradford City back in the days....met him loads of times, such a lovely fella!
Offline elsewhere

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 05:47:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:56:31 am
Found betting odds from the start of the season:

Coventry 15/2
Luton 8/1

10 teams had better odds than Coventry
glad likes of Westbrom and Watford didn't make it.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 06:43:37 am »
Imagine being a Peterborough fan this morning. Incredible collapse.

Sheff Wed, Luton, Coventry all making their mark in the Playoffs. My 1987 Panini sticker album is beginning to twitch.
