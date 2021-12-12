That is amazing. Well done to Darren Moore as well after all the shit he got after the first leg.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Beautiful Darren Ferguson the manager aswell didn't even know Perfect
Adrian Durham will be in bits too, so that's a positive
Oh yeah, brilliant last penalty
First thing I thought of I want maximum pain for that fat shit stirrer
Found betting odds from the start of the season:Coventry 15/2Luton 8/110 teams had better odds than Coventry
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]