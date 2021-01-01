« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 128749 times)

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm »
If Luton come up, they have a "First season surprise, second season relegated" look all over them. The way they play, the tiny ground wil all throw teams a little first season. Minute they're figured out though they'll be fucked.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,175
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm »
CAHM ON LOO'UN.

Just for singing like that, I'm out. Any of the other three please.



Edited to add: and that fucking awful Saliba song.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm »
When did Luton drop the white shirts for orange?

I remember orange being their 'away' kit.

???
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 09:20:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
CAHM ON LOO'UN.

Just for singing like that, I'm out. Any of the other three please.



Edited to add: and that fucking awful Saliba song.

Im getting 80s flashbacks all over the place.

Even the song before that, which Palace used to do replace we are the Town with Eagles.

They look big and physical but absolutely shite. Sunderland just look shite.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm
If Luton come up, they have a "First season surprise, second season relegated" look all over them. The way they play, the tiny ground wil all throw teams a little first season. Minute they're figured out though they'll be fucked.

You cant see that jockey at United relishing a trip to Kenilworth Road.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:16:55 pm
If Luton come up, they have a "First season surprise, second season relegated" look all over them. The way they play, the tiny ground wil all throw teams a little first season. Minute they're figured out though they'll be fucked.

My ST-holding mate is already expecting relegation if Luton go up, but is happy enough for a season of the extra cash and then the parachute payments. Luton are a lot poorer than other Championship clubs and it would make a huge difference in 'settling' them at that level. If you look at their history since the 30-pt deduction they haven't really had a level for long, it's been a straight drop followed by a longer but still constant rise.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,359
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 09:19:58 pm
When did Luton drop the white shirts for orange?

I remember orange being their 'away' kit.

???
They played in orange for most of the 70's and went back to it in 2009/2011, and have remained that way until now. http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Luton_Town/Luton_Town.htm
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:30:45 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
Steve Foster with the headband. Ricky Hill was a winger I think.



Thats him Foster.

Oldham Luton QPR plastic pitch kings
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 09:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
They played in orange for most of the 70's and went back to it in 2009/2011, and have remained that way until now. http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Luton_Town/Luton_Town.htm

Ta! :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm »
Those floodlights look sh!te.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
Thats him Foster.

Oldham Luton QPR plastic pitch kings

Preston too I think? Although we never had to play on it I dont think.
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:26:20 pm
My ST-holding mate is already expecting relegation if Luton go up, but is happy enough for a season of the extra cash and then the parachute payments. Luton are a lot poorer than other Championship clubs and it would make a huge difference in 'settling' them at that level. If you look at their history since the 30-pt deduction they haven't really had a level for long, it's been a straight drop followed by a longer but still constant rise.

Don't get me wrong, there's an easy option of they get twatted every week and go straight down. I just think they have a bit of Sheffield United about them when they came up a few years ago. They play a style of football Premier League players don't come up against often and have some strong, physical players while pressing like monsters. The really small, tight ground with a loud fan base right on top of you on a small pitch, it's just a recipe for a shock first season which then falls away in year 2 when clubs are used to it

That said I think Boro will come up from the 4 and then go straight back down. They play nice football but when you go up and try that you lose a lot of games because the rest of the league already does it and with far better players.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm
Preston too I think? Although we never had to play on it I dont think.

Yeah they did too.

I know Harrogate/Sutton had them but when they got promoted to league 2 had to change them.

I hated playing them teams on them pitches but hey plastics making abit of a retro comeback see City and Newcastle 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,650
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 09:50:28 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
Don't get me wrong, there's an easy option of they get twatted every week and go straight down. I just think they have a bit of Sheffield United about them when they came up a few years ago. They play a style of football Premier League players don't come up against often and have some strong, physical players while pressing like monsters. The really small, tight ground with a loud fan base right on top of you on a small pitch, it's just a recipe for a shock first season which then falls away in year 2 when clubs are used to it

That said I think Boro will come up from the 4 and then go straight back down. They play nice football but when you go up and try that you lose a lot of games because the rest of the league already does it and with far better players.

Sheff United had been building that team for a few years under Wilder and went up from League One and had gone close the season before.

Luton perhaps a bit similar although their manager changed mid-season, a manager who started the season at arch rivals Watford and got sacked. It would also depend how well he adapts to the PL. Few would have backed Gary O'Neil to turn Bournemouth around from relegation certs.

Whoever wins the play offs highly likely to go down but finishing 17th in the PL is a low bar these days all the same.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,643
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm »
Jesus wept :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,407
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm »
another awful miss :lmao
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 09:54:38 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm
Jesus wept :lmao

Awful miss. But had he squared it like Hinchcliffe the oracle said; hed have been offside surely (unless he passed it backwards).
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,171
  • YNWA
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm »
OMG my stomach is actually sick having seen that. Chap will never ever ever live that down. Just square it!!
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Hinchcliffe is a fucking dreadful commentator. Begging for Drameh to square it when he should just.....score?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm »
But there was no keeper back. So that last Sunderland defender was essentially the keeper so had he passed to the player free in the middle hed have been offside? Having my own little Peter Walton moment here!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:06:06 pm
But there was no keeper back. So that last Sunderland defender was essentially the keeper so had he passed to the player free in the middle hed have been offside? Having my own little Peter Walton moment here!

That's correct, but playing the ball backwards would have negated all that. Offside only applies to forward passes.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,734
  • Kloppite
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm
Preston too I think? Although we never had to play on it I dont think.

Yep, Preston did have a plastic pitch, however Preston were yo-yoing between divisions 3 & 4 back then though, which is why we never played on it [don't think we drew Preston in the league or FA cup, when Preston had that plastic pitch either].
Logged
#Sausages

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,951
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:14:31 pm
That's correct, but playing the ball backwards would have negated all that. Offside only applies to forward passes.

:)

I know. I just wanted to try and be a smartarse!
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 10:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm
I know. I just wanted to try and be a smartarse!

 ;D ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,442
  • Truthiness
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 pm
What's with all the hate for Luton?
We never win on their plastic pitch.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,121
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 09:42:10 pm
Don't get me wrong, there's an easy option of they get twatted every week and go straight down.

I think his main hope is that they don't spend beyond their means chasing survival and risk the future of the club. Spend wisely and consolidate as a 2nd tier side.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,734
  • Kloppite
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 12:15:19 am »
Quote from: y2w902 on Yesterday at 08:53:11 pm
What's with all the hate for Luton?

Small club, but rubbed up most the wrong way from the mid 80s until they were relegated in 92

The plastic pitch yes i know QPR, Oldham & Preston had one too, but felt like Luton would stay up because of that pitch, QPR did get a few away wins, Luton's away form was mostly awful, we'd almost always batter them at Anfield, one match the 83/84 season we won 6-0 & Rush scored 5, which was the second match i ever attended too.

Mid 80s Luton introduced a membership scheme which had the affect of banning away fans, the Tory's wanted to introduce the scheme for all clubs, but the tech at the time was dodgy which you'd have situation were spectators would still be queing up to get in to larger stadiums as half time was approaching

Oh & Luton chairman at the time although a former pro footballer, he was a Thatcherite Tory MP, who would have supported brexit.

I know Luton are totally different now, but some of us with long memories & all that.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 12:36:22 am »
Find it hilarious that a club with a stadium like that could be playing Premier League football in 3 months, so I truly hope they get promoted.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
  • SPQR
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 11:30:44 am »
I genuinely hope Coventry come up. Plying in that little shit box of a stadium that Luton have would be an absolute nightmare. Their fans are terrible too. Middlesbrough on the other hand have always been a cure for insomnia.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,650
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 11:34:38 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:30:44 am
I genuinely hope Coventry come up. Plying in that little shit box of a stadium that Luton have would be an absolute nightmare. Their fans are terrible too. Middlesbrough on the other hand have always been a cure for insomnia.

Boro do play some good football under Carrick.

They've had some dire managers over the years football wise. Karanka last time they were up basically played for 0-0 every week.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,928
  • The first five yards........
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:07:18 pm
Luton would be a candidate for the worst ever. Theyre like last years Huddersfield. In a totally false position.

Huddersfield came third didn't they? Deserved to go up. It was Forest who somehow wormed their way into the Premier League. I say "somehow" but it looked like the ref had been bribed at Wembley. Hopefully they'll be flushed away again.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Apparently Sunderland are going to sack Tony Mowbray, which is absolutely insane.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 11:56:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:50 am
Huddersfield came third didn't they? Deserved to go up. It was Forest who somehow wormed their way into the Premier League. I say "somehow" but it looked like the ref had been bribed at Wembley. Hopefully they'll be flushed away again.

Huddersfield were a terrible side that fluked their way up to third somehow. Found out this year. It never lasts when youre riding your luck like that.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
  • SPQR
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2513 on: Today at 12:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:56:22 am
Huddersfield were a terrible side that fluked their way up to third somehow. Found out this year. It never lasts when youre riding your luck like that.

Didn't they finish with a negative goal difference the year they went up?  ;D They were an absolutely terrible side that fluked their way to the Premier League.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,928
  • The first five yards........
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2514 on: Today at 12:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:11:43 pm
Didn't they finish with a negative goal difference the year they went up?  ;D They were an absolutely terrible side that fluked their way to the Premier League.

And stayed there for two seasons, beating Man Utd and Man City in the process.  ;D

No, least year Forest cheated their way into the top flight. Paying for it now. Awful side.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
  • SPQR
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 06:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:15:32 pm
And stayed there for two seasons, beating Man Utd and Man City in the process.  ;D

No, least year Forest cheated their way into the top flight. Paying for it now. Awful side.

How though? They're staying up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 