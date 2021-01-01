What's with all the hate for Luton?



Small club, but rubbed up most the wrong way from the mid 80s until they were relegated in 92The plastic pitch yes i know QPR, Oldham & Preston had one too, but felt like Luton would stay up because of that pitch, QPR did get a few away wins, Luton's away form was mostly awful, we'd almost always batter them at Anfield, one match the 83/84 season we won 6-0 & Rush scored 5, which was the second match i ever attended too.Mid 80s Luton introduced a membership scheme which had the affect of banning away fans, the Tory's wanted to introduce the scheme for all clubs, but the tech at the time was dodgy which you'd have situation were spectators would still be queing up to get in to larger stadiums as half time was approachingOh & Luton chairman at the time although a former pro footballer, he was a Thatcherite Tory MP, who would have supported brexit.I know Luton are totally different now, but some of us with long memories & all that.