Would like to see Coventry come up even if my childhood was haunted by them winning at Anfield all the time or at least it seemed like it!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Sunderland v Coventry final please.
Cyrille Regis or Peter Ndlovu?
Sunderland v Boro final then?
Dion Dublin '97
Willie Carr and Ernie Hunt
Was Ernie Hunt the one who scored that donkey kick free kick?
The very chap v the Ev as well.
Just came into this thread to post a take-the-piss "Just popped in to get the latest Everton news" line and what do I find?
Luton and their pit don't deserve to be in the PL
Actually going to watch some of this Luton - Sunderland game 0-0 so far, 9 mins in.
Its an awful ground. Nowhere near a PL standard ground
Flicking. Luton winning now. Everyone hates them but come on, who wants Sunderland to come up?
One of my best mates is a Mackem so Id be pleased for him. And none of the other options are too inspiring are they!
Hendo?
True, out of all of them Coventry are the team I'd favour, regardless of the bad memories of Ndlovu and Huckerby.True! the one good thing about playing Sunderland next season would be to see the reaction of their fans to Henderson when we go there. They're really proud of him.
You ❤️ Huckerby?
