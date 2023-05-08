« previous next »
Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 127922 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2440 on: May 8, 2023, 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on May  8, 2023, 05:04:04 pm
Would like to see Coventry come up even if my childhood was haunted by them winning at Anfield all the time or at least it seemed like it!

Cyrille Regis or Peter Ndlovu?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2441 on: May 8, 2023, 05:15:14 pm »
Coventry heh? Bring back Youseffe Chippo.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2442 on: May 8, 2023, 05:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2023, 05:07:26 pm
Sunderland v Coventry final please.
The Gary Breen derby.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2443 on: May 8, 2023, 05:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2023, 05:14:32 pm
Cyrille Regis or Peter Ndlovu?

The latter  :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2444 on: May 8, 2023, 05:25:39 pm »
Coventry would make Gorilla Mitts happy, so for that, Im out.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2445 on: May 8, 2023, 05:34:26 pm »
Sunderland v Boro final then?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2446 on: May 8, 2023, 05:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on May  8, 2023, 05:34:26 pm
Sunderland v Boro final then?

Fuck that gormless prick Carrick being happy.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2447 on: May 8, 2023, 05:47:00 pm »
Didn't know that Coventry's keeper scored a 95th minute goal to steal a draw at Blackburn a few weeks ago.

That looms large as Rovers miss out on the playoffs on goal difference.  Wow.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2448 on: May 8, 2023, 05:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2023, 05:14:32 pm
Cyrille Regis or Peter Ndlovu?

Dion Dublin '97
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2449 on: May 8, 2023, 06:06:40 pm »
Thank fuck Millwill are out of it
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2450 on: May 8, 2023, 06:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on May  8, 2023, 05:57:27 pm
Dion Dublin '97

Oh Christ, forgot about him.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 06:24:36 pm »
.
Luton vs Sunderland - 8pm kick off. Sunderland lead 2-1 from the 1st leg of the Semi-Final...

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_English_Football_League_play-offs & https://twitter.com/EFL & https://linktr.ee/TheEFL & www.efl.com


Luton XI: Horvath; Osho, Lockyer, Bell; Drameh, Ruddock, Nakamba, Clark, Doughty; Morris, Adebayo.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Roberts, Hume, ONien, Gooch; Neil, Ekwah; Diallo, Pritchard, Clarke; Gelhardt.


The match is live in the UK on: Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football : www.live-footballontv.com/live-championship-football-on-tv.html

The match is live on TV across the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4646053/luton-town-vs-sunderland


Streams: https://gameavenue.co/dd10-luton-town-vs-sunderland & https://dubznetwork.com/game/soccer2/luton-town-vs-sunderland-16may & https://streamspass.to/soccer/stream2/?moment=16&match=Luton%20Town%20vs%20Sunderland & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?135 & https://bosscast.net/ch_ks.php?190 & https://elixx.xyz/everton.html & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/skysmain & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/sky-sports-football-uk & https://fc.freestreams-live1.tv/bein-sports-en2 & https://vipleague.im/luton-town-vs-sunderland-streaming-link-1

https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/lut%D0%BEn_t%D0%BEwn_sund%D0%B5rl%D0%B0nd_134888490/ (multiple links)



60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (aka the 'Some useful info for following the football + Tv, STREAMS, & Highlights etc' thread)

Also decent - https://soccerstreamlinks.com : www.soccerstreams.football : https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv : https://footybite.to : https://totalsportek.pro : https://nizarstream.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://streamsgate.tv : www.daddylive.pro : https://hes-goals.tv : www.pawastreams.top : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : https://elixx.xyz : https://bosscast.net : https://hesgoal1.com : https://sportshub.stream : https://vipleague.im


C'mon Sunderland.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:16 pm by oojason »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 06:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on May  8, 2023, 05:57:27 pm
Dion Dublin '97

And scored again in them winning in the FA Cup the next season at Anfield. Darren Huckerby running rings around us.

Coventry were a bit of an Everton in the 90s, they usually down the bottom but would always scab out of it. They eventually went down in 2001 and haven't been anywhere close to a return until now.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 07:07:18 pm »
Luton would be a candidate for the worst ever. Theyre like last years Huddersfield. In a totally false position.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  8, 2023, 05:14:32 pm
Cyrille Regis or Peter Ndlovu?
Willie Carr and Ernie Hunt
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 07:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:10:55 pm
Willie Carr and Ernie Hunt

Was Ernie Hunt the one who scored that donkey kick free kick?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 07:15:52 pm »
Luton and their pit don't deserve to be in the PL
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 07:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:14:48 pm
Was Ernie Hunt the one who scored that donkey kick free kick?
The very chap v the Ev as well.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 07:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:16:29 pm
The very chap v the Ev as well.

Just came into this thread to post a take-the-piss "Just popped in to get the latest Everton news" line and what do I find?  :o :o :o :wave
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 07:32:19 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:30:15 pm
Just came into this thread to post a take-the-piss "Just popped in to get the latest Everton news" line and what do I find?  :o :o :o :wave
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DOS8T8Ypn10" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DOS8T8Ypn10</a>
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 07:36:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 07:15:52 pm
Luton and their pit don't deserve to be in the PL

Its an awful ground. Nowhere near a PL standard ground
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm »
Actually going to watch some of this Luton - Sunderland game  ;D

0-0 so far, 9 mins in.

Make that 1-0 Luton!

2-2 on agg.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:11:20 pm
Actually going to watch some of this Luton - Sunderland game  ;D

0-0 so far, 9 mins in.

Flicking. Luton winning now. Everyone hates them but come on, who wants Sunderland to come up?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:36:44 pm
Its an awful ground. Nowhere near a PL standard ground

I'm sure that during the time spent in administration, and the years of non league football that followed, building a stadium fit for the Premier League was foremost on the club's mind.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:20 pm
Flicking. Luton winning now. Everyone hates them but come on, who wants Sunderland to come up?

One of my best mates is a Mackem so Id be pleased for him. And none of the other options are too inspiring are they!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 08:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:20 pm
Flicking. Luton winning now. Everyone hates them but come on, who wants Sunderland to come up?

Hendo?  :P


Now a shout for handball against Luton. 

No VAR then in this league? I never watch it  ;D Cos it looked a hand!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:14:38 pm
One of my best mates is a Mackem so Id be pleased for him. And none of the other options are too inspiring are they!

True, out of all of them Coventry are the team I'd favour, regardless of the bad memories of Ndlovu and Huckerby.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:16:08 pm
Hendo?  :P

True! the one good thing about playing Sunderland next season would be to see the reaction of their fans to Henderson when we go there. They're really proud of him.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 08:24:20 pm »
This Luton crowd are feral. Like some of their players
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 08:24:39 pm »
Quite the chaos this game, now the Sunderland goalie (who looks about 12) drops the ball on the line, and a Luton player has a stab at it, so lucky they are not 2-0 down.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 08:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:19:09 pm
True, out of all of them Coventry are the team I'd favour, regardless of the bad memories of Ndlovu and Huckerby.

True! the one good thing about playing Sunderland next season would be to see the reaction of their fans to Henderson when we go there. They're really proud of him.

You ❤️ Huckerby?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 08:43:00 pm »
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 08:45:40 pm »
Luton well deserve that 2nd goal.

They have dominated this half. Sunderland lucky its only 2.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 08:53:11 pm »
What's with all the hate for Luton?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 08:54:43 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 08:56:09 pm »
Away trip to kenilworth Road incoming?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm »
Luton remember them on plastic pitch as a kid Stein up front with Harford.

Some bloke in CM with headband ...Hill ??

Went down to national league and could be back to the top league maybe ?!
