Dele Adebola too used to score a lot (when they were League One maybe). Wasnt Murphys last game for them the Play Off Final win that must have sent them up to the Championship.



He did and he was sold for around £3m when that was big money in the 90s. I believe that was Murphys last game before he returned on loan in 99/00 I think. I remember his loan spell better as I was very young when he first was at the club and all I cared about at that age was Liverpool and Michael Owen. I know how to pick em.Great to see Stevenage turn Villa over tonight, two horrible clubs.