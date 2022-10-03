« previous next »
October 3, 2022, 09:53:54 am
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder. Hadn't realised they were in the relegation zone until I looked at the table just there.
October  3, 2022, 09:58:43 am
Quote from: Ray K
Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder. Hadn't realised they were in the relegation zone until I looked at the table just there.

Hadnt realised he was even their manager. Championship feels very meh these last couple of years. Whos too? Tblades? Any half decent teams around?
October 3, 2022, 10:04:23 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Hadnt realised he was even their manager. Championship feels very meh these last couple of years. Whos too? Tblades? Any half decent teams around?
T'blades are top of t'able. Steve Bruce is using his veteran managerial experience to bring West Brom to the giddy heights of 21st, which is nice.
October 3, 2022, 12:29:06 pm
Norwich and Watford will come back up. Yawn.
October 8, 2022, 04:41:10 pm
We all predicted Preston getting involved in a 5 goal thriller today, right?
October 8, 2022, 04:45:59 pm
Slaven Bilic working his magic already.
October 8, 2022, 05:08:14 pm
Weakest Championship I can remember. Not one decent team in it.
October 8, 2022, 08:13:11 pm
Not Championship but National League, i see Wrexham won 7-5 against Barnet, they were 7-3 up at one stage too. :o
October 11, 2022, 01:07:24 pm
Sounds like Boro are getting Michael Carrick.
October 11, 2022, 01:12:56 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael
Weakest Championship I can remember. Not one decent team in it.

Been like that for a few seasons now. Pandemic and FFP has left clubs unable to spend unless they've got parachute money.

Fulham were strong last season as they came down with a strong team. Bournemouth were average but the best of the rest. Forest had a good run under Cooper and won the play offs (they were bottom a year ago).

No stand outs at all this year though. Norwich were stronger  under Farke but will probably still go up. Maybe another new manager effect like Copper will push someone else on, as you get a sacking every week.
October 16, 2022, 02:57:35 pm
Hull City vs Birmingham match delayed because of issues with the goals, Wigan vs Cardiff match last week also had issues with the goals too.
October 16, 2022, 04:25:35 pm
I wonder if the rumoured trial of 1pm kick offs for EFL clubs will go ahead (if it hasn't already and I missed it). Can see electricity costs being huge for clubs this winter and the 1pm kick off might save them a bit.

That or they all join the Premier League in a month off for the First C (month less of darker games) and they try squeeze the games in elsewhere.
October 18, 2022, 09:59:49 pm
Blackburn lost for the 7th time in the league this season last week - they've gone top tonight. Bonkers league this season.
October 23, 2022, 04:36:26 pm
I used to frequent this thread a lot, doing a bit of a write up was part of my Monday morning routine. Unfortunately I got inadvertently promoted at work into a position where Monday morning is a lot leaner, shall we say. Cest La vie.

Thats not to say Ive not been enjoying the football league though, especially the Championship which is wildly competitive and maybe the most fun to watch its been in a long time. The whole league could still flip on its head, any team genuinely can beat any team and whereas each of the last few years has had a few designated whipping boys in that division - Rotherham, Wigan, Derby, Wycombe etc - absolutely no one looks a lock for relegation or similarly for promotion. The three sides in the relegation zone currently either played in last seasons play offs, or finished within a couple of points of those spots. Of the teams to watch, Kompany has Burnley playing some inconsistent but enjoyable football. Theyve scored the most, defended reasonably but cant stop dropping points against sides lower in the league, 8 draws despite only 1 loss. If I was to answer who will come good and storm away, it would be Burnley.
Swansea and Blackburn also look decent outside of the usual recent Prem teams.

Ive barely watched League One. I usually follow the football league really closely but Ive caught barely any League One this season. Im working so much I have to be more selective with what football I do catch up on. Suffice to say Im somewhat surprised that Plymouth are storming away at the top, but very unsurprised its Ipswich chasing them. If anyone is at all arsed, at the end of last season even with Ipswich in midtable their improvement and style of football had me tipping them for playoffs at the very least and more likely automatic promotion. Theyve a deeper squad than Plymouth too. All the strugglers are largely last seasons strugglers, with the exception of MK Dons who came close to the title last year. Some big sales in the summer, spent the incoming money unwisely its looking at present and theyre way off. Mad to see them down there. Would expect Cameron Brannagan to leave for the Championship in the winter when he gives up on Oxford looking like a Championship side.

League Two I follow more closely, I work with a few passionate Tranmere fans and follow Crewe Alex as a second team courtesy of my family in Cheshire. Crewe themselves have been surprising in one way, disappointing in others. I predicted theyd need to sell their best players and ply largely young players and would flirt with relegation to the non-league for a few years before slowly climbing as the young players improved, sell, rinse and repeat. They actually committed a reasonable budget to wages this summer and have two of best strikers in the league in Dan Agyei and Courtney Baker-Richardson. The shame is that the midfield are very callow and struggle to create so its more like two excellent attackers cut adrift. They also keep dropping points from winning positions because the defence lacks experience and leaders. They have the talent to be top 3 but are currently mid table. Hopefully improvement to come. The usual names are all up there but bizarre to see Leyton Orient and Stevenage at the top. Stevenage would be in the non-league if covid didnt curtail 2020 early. Good to see Salford plummeting after their hot start.

Non-league, Wrexham are obviously getting loads more attention courtesy of two celebs and a fairly enjoyable TV series. Theyre second to Notts County and if theyd spend the same sort of money on their defence they have done their attack, theyd walk the league. Mullin, Palmer and Elliott Lee is an embarrassment at that level. Thats a solid League one attack. Mullin certainly would start in the Championship and Lee has nearly 100 apps at that level and has played Premier League and is only 27. Like last season, three teams look like theyll run away from the rest, just replace Stockport with with Notts County. Wrexham made a poor start last season and played catch up all the way til the end - if they build up a head of steam there will be no catching them.


October 23, 2022, 10:36:34 pm
The Championship is such a weird league.  I last looked at it a few weeks back and yawn, Norwich and Sheffield Utd were running away with it and odds-on to be promoted.  I look back five weeks later and theyre the two worst teams in the division, four points between them out of a possible thirty and Norwich arent even in the playoff spots anymore.  Ill probably look back in a months time and one will be back at the top while the other is adrift at the bottom, and then come spring theyll both be in contention regardless.

It must be an absurd rollercoaster if your teams involved, but to a casual observer the whole thing feels a bit like one of those gameshows where nearly all the points come in the last round, and the other rounds basically exist so the show isnt just three minutes long.
October 24, 2022, 04:56:01 pm
Middlesbrough are gambling big time with Carrick. Theyve no margin of error. If this goes wrong theyre relegated.
October 24, 2022, 07:22:22 pm
Quote from: Iska
The Championship is such a weird league.  I last looked at it a few weeks back and yawn, Norwich and Sheffield Utd were running away with it and odds-on to be promoted.  I look back five weeks later and theyre the two worst teams in the division, four points between them out of a possible thirty and Norwich arent even in the playoff spots anymore.  Ill probably look back in a months time and one will be back at the top while the other is adrift at the bottom, and then come spring theyll both be in contention regardless.

It must be an absurd rollercoaster if your teams involved, but to a casual observer the whole thing feels a bit like one of those gameshows where nearly all the points come in the last round, and the other rounds basically exist so the show isnt just three minutes long.

It's best when it's so unpredictable like it has been again this season.

Relegated teams have dominated in recent years. It's helped that Watford have been a shambles and Norwich have been poor and Burnley keep drawing games they should win. With the likes of Sarr and Pedro Watford should be right up there and showed signs of that yesterday. Their managerial changes have made them a joke. Burnley showing signs they're ready to kick on.

Blackburn's a weird one. They've lost 7 games already but have won the most as well and have momentum behind them with a young team. They did last season though and badly fell away. QPR the same.

It is wide open again. Boro and West Brom were the bookies favourites after the relegated sides and have been awful. Forest were similar at this point of the season though last year until Cooper got them powering up the league, so with new managers there's a chance one of them could get going.
October 26, 2022, 09:22:53 am
Norwich fucked up bad by replacing Farke with this sack of shit. Smith is getting way longer than he deserves.
November 13, 2022, 03:05:11 pm
I cannot remember a Championship this bad. Blackburn being where they are tells you everything. Theyre rubbish. How Dean Smith hasnt been sacked yet I dont quite know. Kompany could do some decent things at Burnley though. At least theyre not built for Rugby League anymore.
November 18, 2022, 08:13:04 pm
I feel like Im deep into a football manager save where all the players retire and start managing random clubs

Kolo Toure to take over as Wigan manager
December 7, 2022, 01:57:17 am
Is getting tickets for Championship games without having a club membership a complete non-starter now? I'll be up in Norwich over Christmas and was looking to take my nephew to their home game against Reading on the 30th, but it looks like I'd need to buy us both a year-long membership for £40 just to get access to the two tickets that I'd like.

edit: looks like they go on general sale closer to the time
December 17, 2022, 06:18:25 pm
Sack Dean Smith. Why is he even still there? Norwich fans cant stand him and with good reason.
December 18, 2022, 01:20:12 am
Somebody will get a gem with Joao Pedro. Absolute Bobby Firmino clone.
December 27, 2022, 03:08:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Sack Dean Smith. Why is he even still there? Norwich fans cant stand him and with good reason.
Gone. Finally.
January 2, 2023, 03:32:33 pm
Whats with Watfords away kit!?
January 4, 2023, 03:49:07 pm
Looks like Wagner to Norwich. Another horrible decision. Norwich used to be smarter than this.
January 4, 2023, 05:13:34 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael
Sounds like Boro are getting Michael Carrick.

Hes doing pretty damn well by all accounts
January 4, 2023, 06:37:08 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick
Looks like Wagner to Norwich. Another horrible decision. Norwich used to be smarter than this.

Wagner's record has been atrocious since getting Huddersfield promoted (with a minus goal difference and via 2 penalty shootuts in the play offs).



January 5, 2023, 03:23:50 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc
I feel like Im deep into a football manager save where all the players retire and start managing random clubs

Kolo Toure to take over as Wigan manager
Not been the best start for Kolo with 3 consecutive 4-1 defeats.  1 point from 5 games since he went there an they are rock bottom
January 5, 2023, 05:11:57 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland
Not been the best start for Kolo with 3 consecutive 4-1 defeats.  1 point from 5 games since he went there an they are rock bottom

Did so well as Leicester's defensive coach as well.
January 5, 2023, 06:09:23 pm
Quote from: Fromola
Wagner's record has been atrocious since getting Huddersfield promoted (with a minus goal difference and via 2 penalty shootuts in the play offs).

Shame because in his first couple of years he done a great job with Huddersfield. I was surprised they even got promoted and the fact he kept them up in his first year was a great achievement because ability wise they should have been bottom comfortably
January 5, 2023, 06:21:46 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake
Shame because in his first couple of years he done a great job with Huddersfield. I was surprised they even got promoted and the fact he kept them up in his first year was a great achievement because ability wise they should have been bottom comfortably

He did an excellent job in getting them up and keeping them up but it very much defied the stats. They got promoted with a negative goal difference over 49 games (play offs included). In the season they stayed up they had 21 games they failed to score in out of 38 and also the league's worse goal difference.

His managerial record since (including the next season) is diabolical. He was sacked at Schalke 18 games without a win.
January 5, 2023, 07:32:05 pm
why did Kolo even accept that job? Clearly that's the worst team in the lague.
Today at 09:25:55 am
2 games in one day for me. Before I rocked up at Anfield to be wildly frustrated again, I was at Crewe v AFC Wimbledon at Gresty Road.

Shocking. Some of the most dire football Ive seen at a professional level in a long time. Say what you want about the Crewe sides of recent years, theyve usually been able to ply a bit of football. This team is a bit more solid defensively than Im used to, but theres no movement, no flair going forward, no one making runs. One of the strikers, formerly of Everton, Bassala Sambou, Im unsure how he is a professional footballer. 29 matches now with no goals for the club, the management bafflingly persist with him as a target man despite him probably being under 6 foot, shit in the air and unable to hold the ball up and bring others into play. I dont think I saw him control the ball properly once yesterday.

Fair play to Wimbledon, they brought 400 fans and if it wasnt for them, there would have been no atmosphere. Good job I did a 10km in the morning to clear my head otherwise yesterday wouldve been quite grim!
Today at 10:34:49 am
Under the tiered academy structure I doubt Crewe get much of a look in anymore for the best young talent, given the competition in the north west.  Even Stoke nearby have an academy in the top tier.

I remember going to watch Crewe against Wimbledon in the Championship at Gresty Road. Would have been early 2000s.
Today at 01:02:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola
Under the tiered academy structure I doubt Crewe get much of a look in anymore for the best young talent, given the competition in the north west.  Even Stoke nearby have an academy in the top tier.

I remember going to watch Crewe against Wimbledon in the Championship at Gresty Road. Would have been early 2000s.
Thats the issue. In the late 80s and 90s, Crewe would hoover up lots of Welsh talent, all of Cheshire, some Staffordshire and also pick up players not quite good enough or close enough to Liverpool.

Now, being only 40 minutes from Liverpool and 50 from Manchester, the best young players all end up there. Still, they continue to produce a lot of professional players and in the last few years had a golden age for academy production (sadly seemingly over now) but they cant compete.

Fromola, that late 90s/ early 2000s Crewe is probably the best side theyve ever had. My grandparents lived in a small town nearby, Nantwich, so when visiting Id always go with my Grandad to Crewe and still have a soft spot as a result. That side likely had Dean Ashton, Rob Hulse, Kenny Lunt, Craig Hignett and maybe Murphy on loan from the Reds. In 98 they finished just 6 points off the play offs for the Premier League. Murphy is a bad dickhead as a pundit but Im less harsh on him than most Liverpool fans because I remember him as the best player Crewe ever had, not for his boring takes.
Today at 01:07:05 pm
Dele Adebola too used to score a lot (when they were League One maybe). Wasnt Murphys last game for them the Play Off Final win that must have sent them up to the Championship.
Today at 02:24:13 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria
Fromola, that late 90s/ early 2000s Crewe is probably the best side theyve ever had. My grandparents lived in a small town nearby, Nantwich, so when visiting Id always go with my Grandad to Crewe and still have a soft spot as a result. That side likely had Dean Ashton, Rob Hulse, Kenny Lunt, Craig Hignett and maybe Murphy on loan from the Reds. In 98 they finished just 6 points off the play offs for the Premier League. Murphy is a bad dickhead as a pundit but Im less harsh on him than most Liverpool fans because I remember him as the best player Crewe ever had, not for his boring takes.

I used to go there a few times when they were in The Championship in that period. Wasn't expensive, pay on the gate, easy to get there by train and a good side to watch, plus you'd see big clubs at that level going there.
Today at 02:26:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Dele Adebola too used to score a lot (when they were League One maybe). Wasnt Murphys last game for them the Play Off Final win that must have sent them up to the Championship.

For obvious reasons, I remember they also had Kenny Lunt come through their academy as well.
