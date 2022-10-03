I used to frequent this thread a lot, doing a bit of a write up was part of my Monday morning routine. Unfortunately I got inadvertently promoted at work into a position where Monday morning is a lot leaner, shall we say. Cest La vie.



Thats not to say Ive not been enjoying the football league though, especially the Championship which is wildly competitive and maybe the most fun to watch its been in a long time. The whole league could still flip on its head, any team genuinely can beat any team and whereas each of the last few years has had a few designated whipping boys in that division - Rotherham, Wigan, Derby, Wycombe etc - absolutely no one looks a lock for relegation or similarly for promotion. The three sides in the relegation zone currently either played in last seasons play offs, or finished within a couple of points of those spots. Of the teams to watch, Kompany has Burnley playing some inconsistent but enjoyable football. Theyve scored the most, defended reasonably but cant stop dropping points against sides lower in the league, 8 draws despite only 1 loss. If I was to answer who will come good and storm away, it would be Burnley.

Swansea and Blackburn also look decent outside of the usual recent Prem teams.



Ive barely watched League One. I usually follow the football league really closely but Ive caught barely any League One this season. Im working so much I have to be more selective with what football I do catch up on. Suffice to say Im somewhat surprised that Plymouth are storming away at the top, but very unsurprised its Ipswich chasing them. If anyone is at all arsed, at the end of last season even with Ipswich in midtable their improvement and style of football had me tipping them for playoffs at the very least and more likely automatic promotion. Theyve a deeper squad than Plymouth too. All the strugglers are largely last seasons strugglers, with the exception of MK Dons who came close to the title last year. Some big sales in the summer, spent the incoming money unwisely its looking at present and theyre way off. Mad to see them down there. Would expect Cameron Brannagan to leave for the Championship in the winter when he gives up on Oxford looking like a Championship side.



League Two I follow more closely, I work with a few passionate Tranmere fans and follow Crewe Alex as a second team courtesy of my family in Cheshire. Crewe themselves have been surprising in one way, disappointing in others. I predicted theyd need to sell their best players and ply largely young players and would flirt with relegation to the non-league for a few years before slowly climbing as the young players improved, sell, rinse and repeat. They actually committed a reasonable budget to wages this summer and have two of best strikers in the league in Dan Agyei and Courtney Baker-Richardson. The shame is that the midfield are very callow and struggle to create so its more like two excellent attackers cut adrift. They also keep dropping points from winning positions because the defence lacks experience and leaders. They have the talent to be top 3 but are currently mid table. Hopefully improvement to come. The usual names are all up there but bizarre to see Leyton Orient and Stevenage at the top. Stevenage would be in the non-league if covid didnt curtail 2020 early. Good to see Salford plummeting after their hot start.



Non-league, Wrexham are obviously getting loads more attention courtesy of two celebs and a fairly enjoyable TV series. Theyre second to Notts County and if theyd spend the same sort of money on their defence they have done their attack, theyd walk the league. Mullin, Palmer and Elliott Lee is an embarrassment at that level. Thats a solid League one attack. Mullin certainly would start in the Championship and Lee has nearly 100 apps at that level and has played Premier League and is only 27. Like last season, three teams look like theyll run away from the rest, just replace Stockport with with Notts County. Wrexham made a poor start last season and played catch up all the way til the end - if they build up a head of steam there will be no catching them.





