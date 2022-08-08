Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?Or is my telly on the blink.
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.
It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.
Liking Blackburn's chances of doing well this season, fighting for promotion I think. They were doing well last season but tailed off towards the end.2-0 up against West Brom here, Morton has come on at half time.
Tomasson is a cunning operator, he took a Malmö team that mostly wants to be on the beach to the Champions League group stages and two league titles. I wouldn't underestimate him. Blackburn were knocking on the door last season so they might go all the way this term.
Norwich are so shit. Its painful watching them. Dean Smith will sink them if theyre not careful. Time to cut their losses and get rid.
Didnt they win?
