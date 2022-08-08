« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 08:15:00 pm
Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
quasimodo

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 08:19:52 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2022, 08:15:00 pm
Great goal from Sarr from the halfway line.
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 08:25:01 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on August  8, 2022, 08:19:52 pm
Fantastic. Good time to do that with the window still open. My brother, who is a Watford fan, will tell you that's the first thing he's done for about 10 months.

You'd want him to do that in September not August. Brilliant goal.

West Brom have been all over Watford.
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 08:40:33 pm
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?

Or is my telly on the blink.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 09:22:10 pm
West Brom have absolutely battered them so far. 1-1 is a robbery from Watford. Grim signs though when youre getting played off the pitch by a Steve Bruce outfit.
quasimodo

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 09:34:25 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  8, 2022, 08:40:33 pm
Has Steve Bruce dyed his hair blonde?

Or is my telly on the blink.

It's not your TV.
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 09:39:02 pm
Ismaila Sarr went from scoring the goal of the season to taking the worst penalty football has ever seen
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 09:59:00 pm
Why didnt he strike it from twelve yards, like he did fifty yards?

Because it would have flew over the bar Andy.
johnybarnes

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 8, 2022, 10:46:44 pm
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 13, 2022, 04:49:07 pm
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 13, 2022, 04:58:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 13, 2022, 04:49:07 pm
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.

Their best bet probably would have been keeping hold of Farke, getting another promotion and then sacking him  ;D

I do believe that by the way although whoever you bring in is probably still taking you down in their position.

I think Watford take one of the automatic spots. Interesting from there as I don't see Norwich coming back up this season.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 13, 2022, 05:33:08 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 13, 2022, 04:49:07 pm
Imagine sacking Daniel Farke for this. Thought it was stupid at the time, appointing Dean Smith confirmed it.

It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 13, 2022, 08:29:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August 13, 2022, 05:33:08 pm
It was never a PL team in the first place. Smith the man who sneaked Villa up via the play offs with Grealish, McGinn, Mings and Abraham in the team and then nearly relegated them after spending 100 mill.

The fact that he got promotion AND avoided relegation with Mings starting most of the games is a pretty solid feat.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 14, 2022, 04:12:25 pm
Liking Blackburn's chances of doing well this season, fighting for promotion I think. They were doing well last season but tailed off towards the end.

2-0 up against West Brom here, Morton has come on at half time.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 15, 2022, 01:12:34 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 14, 2022, 04:12:25 pm
Liking Blackburn's chances of doing well this season, fighting for promotion I think. They were doing well last season but tailed off towards the end.

2-0 up against West Brom here, Morton has come on at half time.

Don't see it personally. Got the lowest xG in the entire league after 3 matches and have somehow won them all. Midtable at best I believe, though I guess it's possible all Huddersfield's luck will just shift over.
Linudden

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 15, 2022, 01:15:51 pm
Tomasson is a cunning operator, he took a Malmö team that mostly wants to be on the beach to the Champions League group stages and two league titles. I wouldn't underestimate him. Blackburn were knocking on the door last season so they might go all the way this term.
disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 15, 2022, 01:55:53 pm
Quote from: Linudden on August 15, 2022, 01:15:51 pm
Tomasson is a cunning operator, he took a Malmö team that mostly wants to be on the beach to the Champions League group stages and two league titles. I wouldn't underestimate him. Blackburn were knocking on the door last season so they might go all the way this term.

Yeah, I'd tip them for a playoff place right now, they've got a few decent attackers, added Morton into midfield who I'd expect to do well, and have conceded 1 in 3 games so far so potentially a solid defence brewing. Brereton Diaz should be big for them again, but I think he's down to the last year of his contract. If a Prem team could add him on a free next summer it could be a very shrewd operation.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 15, 2022, 01:57:56 pm
Every season a team does better than you expect, they're just desperately short on quality outside of Brereton Diaz and that will catch up with them. Can see lots of 1-0 defeats or boring draws in their future.
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 17, 2022, 08:20:51 pm
I think Colin Wanker thinks hes on Story Time on this commentary.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 17, 2022, 09:40:06 pm
Blackburn getting thrashed at Reading tonight. Does Morton a favour as he's not been picked after impressing off the bench the other day.

He should hopefully get a start next game.
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 19, 2022, 08:45:06 pm
Norwich are so shit. Its painful watching them. Dean Smith will sink them if theyre not careful. Time to cut their losses and get rid.
IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
August 19, 2022, 11:05:11 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 19, 2022, 08:45:06 pm
Norwich are so shit. Its painful watching them. Dean Smith will sink them if theyre not careful. Time to cut their losses and get rid.
Didnt they win?  ;D
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Yesterday at 02:38:30 pm
Quote from: IgorBobbins on August 19, 2022, 11:05:11 pm
Didnt they win?  ;D
They did but they were pretty awful. They currently dont look equipped to do much this season but youll probably still see them in the top 8.

It looks like theyre finally going to lose Max Aarons. Southampton reportedly in advanced negotiations for him. Not sure thats the right move. Hes clearly not at the level yet that linked him to past moves to Bayern, Man Utd etc and a stepping stone move is probably the right play, but Southampton feels like one that could put him back in the Championship inside a year.
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:07:07 pm
So ummmmmm I was wrong about Mitrovic?  Has he found another gear, or just off to a great start to the season. Because they are lining up with Mitrovic, and Tim Ream.and getting points. Its nucking futs, my grandmother turns quicker than Ream.
