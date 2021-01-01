« previous next »
I can see Kompany being an absolute disaster at Burnley. Just doesn't seem to fit right at all.
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 03:38:45 pm
Starts off with Huddersfield-Burnley tonight. Didn't realize it would be this quick, shite match but I will take it.

Interested to see how Kompany gets them playing. Huddersfield are going to struggle this season probably. Lost their manager and their best players. A bit similar to Barnsley last season after being in the play offs the year before.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:10:28 pm
Interested to see how Kompany gets them playing. Huddersfield are going to struggle this season probably. Lost their manager and their best players. A bit similar to Barnsley last season after being in the play offs the year before.

And probably won't be even a 1/10th as fortunate as they were last season. Weren't a top half attacking team or top half defensively in the metrics. Corboran was wise to jump while his stock is high because it's going to be grim regardless of whether he and those players were there or not.
Yeah, not the most enticing of matches but I'll take it.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:15:01 pm
And probably won't be even a 1/10th as fortunate as they were last season. Weren't a top half attacking team or top half defensively in the metrics. Corboran was wise to jump while his stock is high because it's going to be grim regardless of whether he and those players were there or not.

Yeah their XG was very low compared to their position last season. But then they managed to get promoted last time with a minus goal difference (and then 3 draws in the play offs) and then somehow managed to stay up while barely scoring a goal. They've given someone from his coaching staff the job, so a season of struggle beckons.
That Burnley lineup looks even worse than I expected, Ill be amazed if he sees the season out with this rabble.
28 players have left burnley in the summer, thats a complete meltdown
Who is the presenting crew? Only recognise Jobi Mcanuff of the 4
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:56:55 pm
Who is the presenting crew? Only recognise Jobi Mcanuff of the 4
Michelle Owens the presenter, shes decent. No idea on the other two.
Burnley pressing high and playing like Brazil in their prime.
Burnley playing some lovely stuff, Maatsen looks way too talented to be playing LB in the Champo again.

Agree with above comments about Hudds, they look garbage.
This is the best ive seen Burnley play...ever
It helps when youve offloaded your deadwood to Everton.
Look out for Twine if he comes on for Burnley, he looked really talented in League One last season. 
