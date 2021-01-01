Interested to see how Kompany gets them playing. Huddersfield are going to struggle this season probably. Lost their manager and their best players. A bit similar to Barnsley last season after being in the play offs the year before.



And probably won't be even a 1/10th as fortunate as they were last season. Weren't a top half attacking team or top half defensively in the metrics. Corboran was wise to jump while his stock is high because it's going to be grim regardless of whether he and those players were there or not.