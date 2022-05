Our owners must be very stupid investing money into Anfield, when they can invest that money into the squad ...



You're comparing Liverpool and Luton? Right-o. It's not like Luton have been ploughing money into their squad, regardless.Think Forest will comfortably stay up if they come up with the way they play, similarly to Brentford, plus with their home support behind them. The other 3 would be in Derby/Sunderland territory if they didn't strengthen significantly.