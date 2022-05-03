« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 06:09:47 pm

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma, Cook, Christie, Billing, Anthony, Solanke.

Forest XI: Samba, Spence, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Yates, Colback, Garner, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Surridge.


7pm kick off. The match is live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football.

TV channels around the world showing the game live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4281456/afc-bournemouth-vs-nottingham-forest/

Stream: http://1stream.top/soccer/MjExODI4MzU0 & https://redi1.soccerstreams.net/event/afc-bournemouth-nottingham-forest-live-stream/787466
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 07:10:17 pm
Fucking hell that Forest kit is one of the worst I've ever seen
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 07:13:00 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  3, 2022, 07:10:17 pm
Fucking hell that Forest kit is one of the worst I've ever seen

Calippo vibes.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 07:17:40 pm
Just fired up a stream to check out the kit.  You guys weren't lying.


Also, completely forgot Nat plays for Bournemouth.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 07:52:51 pm
Forest were robbed. Nowhere near offside and obvious penalty.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 08:42:35 pm
Forest have been horrendous in this half but this is the most biased officiating display Ive seen for a long time. Forest have been given fuck all all night.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 08:54:56 pm

Bournemouth [1] - 0 Nottingham Forest; Kieffer Moore goal on 83' - https://streamff.com/v/b2054e & https://streamin.me/v/e758b0aa

1-0; full-time.


'[Bournemouth] are promoted to the Premier league' - https://twitter.com/afcbournemouth/status/1521579801466880000

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 09:02:26 pm
Hard time for Forest which were a bit unlucky.. good times for the london tailors as scotty parker did look a bit rough today.. Premier league budget now
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 10:02:50 pm
Quite the strange goal to send them up. Perfectly executed free kick routine, made Forest look silly.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 10:03:23 pm
Bournemouth FFS. There's City's two 5-0 wins to replace Watford.

Solanke should be a different beast now though.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 10:28:44 pm
Wanted Forest to win but hey ho.

In more positive news, David Brooks of Bournemouth who had Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma says he's now got the all clear :)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 10:35:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2022, 10:03:23 pm
Bournemouth FFS. There's City's two 5-0 wins to replace Watford.

Solanke should be a different beast now though.

Its not like we dont almost always twat them as well.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May  3, 2022, 08:42:35 pm
Forest have been horrendous in this half but this is the most biased officiating display Ive seen for a long time. Forest have been given fuck all all night.

Should have watched out game Gerald. You would have enjoyed it!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 11:19:58 pm

'Classy touch from Klopp. Finishes his CL press conference with the words Congratulations to Nat Phillips by the way, following Bournemouths promotion back to the Premier League tonight. Phillips a big reason why LFC qualified for this CL campaign.':-

https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1521607091923922944



'Bournemouth 1-0 Nott'm Forrest | Championship Highlights!' - 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ev4MsrbjgQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Ev4MsrbjgQ</a>
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 11:25:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May  3, 2022, 10:03:23 pm
Bournemouth FFS. There's City's two 5-0 wins to replace Watford.

Solanke should be a different beast now though.
Atleast they'll take some points off Chelsea, that's if they're even open for business next season. Out of the playoff places I hope it's either Huddersfield or Forest that come up.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 3, 2022, 11:28:43 pm
well done cherries.  outplayed forest.  if brooks had been fit all season would have been champions.  still got up without him.  dom and nat superb.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 4, 2022, 02:14:52 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on May  3, 2022, 09:02:26 pm
Hard time for Forest which were a bit unlucky.. good times for the london tailors as scotty parker did look a bit rough today.. Premier league budget now
"Brave" Scotty Parker I think you'll find.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 4, 2022, 10:02:22 am
I cant remember who it was on here, said Nat had been struggling. By the looks of it....he really hasnt! Played every 90 bar one game since he signed and only two losses in 16.

Feel like we've done excellently (again) with our loans. Nat has done well at Bournemouth (promoted), Neco has done well at Fulham (promoted), Sepp has done well at Preston and all three have been pretty much ever present. Davies looks like he's been in and out for Sheff United unfortunately, but I think we'll have plenty of suitors for all four of them in the summer. Woodburn and Ojo not so much....but in the nicest way I think they're both pretty much write-offs anyway and both leaving on a free in the summer.

Put of the play-off teams I think I'd still like Forest to come back up, but you just know it'll be some boring fucker like Sheff United or Middlesbrough
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 4, 2022, 10:09:44 am
The penalty decision in the first half was atrocious.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 4, 2022, 10:12:33 am
Quote from: El Lobo on May  3, 2022, 03:45:09 pm
Middlesbrough belong in the Prem :lmao

Fucking hell its quite something when his knowledge on Formula One is better than his knowledge on football

They say a good laugh is the key to longevity...

In other words whenever I post something I always extend Lobo's lifespan so could be worse I suppose :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 4, 2022, 01:52:27 pm
Consensus with Bournemouth fans is Phillips was doing okay but really knocked it out the park in the last few games and was outstanding last night.

Great experience for him as he's still not really played a lot of first team football. Bournemouth will be keen to keep him you would think.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 5, 2022, 03:42:15 pm
More League 2 than Championship, but anyone reading what's going on at Crawley :o

The Crawley manager is suspended, & was removed from the team hotel in the early hours on a matchday, however given the allegations against him, which are shocking, his career will be finished if any of them are true, & few players have already made complaints to the PFA over the managers behaviour.

https://news.sky.com/story/crawley-town-fc-allegations-over-footballers-being-segregated-would-amount-to-modern-day-apartheid-12605828
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
That's some wild allegations, mad if true. A number of players have come forward so it doesn't look great.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 5, 2022, 07:32:38 pm
Shades of what happened at Yorkshire Cricket. Unbelievable that these things still happen.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
May 5, 2022, 07:36:51 pm
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Yesterday at 12:07:22 pm
On the John Yems stuff, he's always been very outspoken. Given some weird, bizarre and derisory interviews since he's been in the Football League. That's not to say that he's guilty, but he now has multiple players in his own squads alleging the behaviour and has some players from his non-league days stating similar stuff on social media.

I messaged a lad I played with who was at Exeter for a bit before he dropped down the divisions - he was there when Yems was and he says it's surprised him and some of the other lads, but the bloke has an edge and will say stuff that's bullying behaviour, but at the same time he'd never heard any racism from him. Having said that, he is a white bloke so probably not in the best position to have always noticed if it were occurring then.

In League One, the Play Offs got underway last night, with Sunderland to play Sheffield Wednesday last night. Wycombe's hoof ball prevailed at home to MK Dons last night, winning 2-0 and Josh McEachran being shown a red card for two rash challenges in a short period of time when it was still only 1-0. A mountain to climb for MK Dons now who came close to winning the title but now probably won't go up. Wycombe are really organised and will dig in at stadium MK. On that, Wycombe have only been given 1,000 tickets for the away fixture, even though MK never sell out and there will be likely 8,000+ empty seats. The reason MK have given is that they have to have reduced capacity to be able to prepare for the My Chemical Romance gig that's taking place there. Two weeks after the second leg.

The Championship and League Two end tomorrow. Big games to look out for:

Bournemouth v Millwall - The Cherries have nothing to play for now whereas Millwall have a small chance of making the play offs.

Luton v Reading - Reading will finish 21st and winning or losing won't affect that, a Luton win gets them in the play offs.

PNE v Boro - Boro need to win and have other results such as Luton and Sheffield Utd go their way in order to make the top 6.

Sheff Utd v Fulham - Fulham with nothing to play for having won the league, got promoted, record top scorers and Mitrovic highest single season tally. Sheffield Utd win puts them into the play offs, a draw might do but if they draw and Boro win by 3 goals, they drop out the top 6.

In League Two:

Barrow v Northampton - Barrow have nothing to play for and are safe, Northampton are in the final automatic spot with teams breathing down their neck so need to win realistically. A draw or defeat and they'll drop into the play offs.

Bristol Rovers v Scunthorpe - Rovers are goal difference behind Northampton - 5 goal swing - and playing already relegated Scunthorpe at home. Need to win to stand a chance of automatic.

Exeter City v Port Vale - Exeter are implausibly top due to an epic collapse by Forest Green. Like FGR they're up, but a win gets them the title. Port Vale can also still go up automatically if they win and other results go their way. A defeat though and they could drop out of the play off places entirely. They need at least a point.

Harrogate v Sutton - A Sutton win and results favouring them elsewhere still gives them a play off chance. Fantastic season from them either way.

Still lots to sort out in the basement division.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:19:02 pm
Wow, what a freak goal for Luton, great position for them now to seal their play off spot. Hope they do it.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:28:17 pm
Funny how at the start it would like Forest would be third and face Sheff Utd in 6th. And theyre on track to finish 4th and 5th as things stand and play each other anyway. I think one of those two will come up (brave shout).

Fulham have had a good week celebrating. :D
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:52:50 pm

Harry Cornick goal for Luton vs Reading on 45+1' - https://v.redd.it/sq5oyur8s1y81


As it stands (on 60 mins) Luton are are in the playoffs...
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 02:09:48 pm
Middlesbrough losing 4-1 at Preston & had a player sent off, ;D Sheffield United 4-0 up against Fulham, so barring a miracle, Sheffield United & Luton are in the playoffs.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 02:33:01 pm
Forest scored in the 92nd minute to move up to 3rd and would have given them a semi against Luton. Then conceded in the 94th minute and now face Sheffield United.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 02:35:26 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 01:52:50 pm
Harry Cornick goal for Luton vs Reading on 45+1' - https://v.redd.it/sq5oyur8s1y81


As it stands (on 60 mins) Luton are are in the playoffs...

He's been watching Dion Dublin too much
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 02:52:33 pm
That could be a crippled for Forest to concede. They got the team they wouldve wanted to avoid in a 2 legger. Whoever comes out on top gets promoted.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 04:38:12 pm
Can Bristol Rovers do it? Need to win 7-0 for automatic!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 04:43:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:38:12 pm
Can Bristol Rovers do it? Need to win 7-0 for automatic!

Looks like it
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 04:43:56 pm
Theyve got a seventh! Bloody hell!
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 04:45:57 pm
Pitch invasion
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 04:52:07 pm
Fancy being in an automatic promotion spot with a +5 GD, winning 3-1 and not getting promoted 😂
