On the John Yems stuff, he's always been very outspoken. Given some weird, bizarre and derisory interviews since he's been in the Football League. That's not to say that he's guilty, but he now has multiple players in his own squads alleging the behaviour and has some players from his non-league days stating similar stuff on social media.



I messaged a lad I played with who was at Exeter for a bit before he dropped down the divisions - he was there when Yems was and he says it's surprised him and some of the other lads, but the bloke has an edge and will say stuff that's bullying behaviour, but at the same time he'd never heard any racism from him. Having said that, he is a white bloke so probably not in the best position to have always noticed if it were occurring then.



In League One, the Play Offs got underway last night, with Sunderland to play Sheffield Wednesday last night. Wycombe's hoof ball prevailed at home to MK Dons last night, winning 2-0 and Josh McEachran being shown a red card for two rash challenges in a short period of time when it was still only 1-0. A mountain to climb for MK Dons now who came close to winning the title but now probably won't go up. Wycombe are really organised and will dig in at stadium MK. On that, Wycombe have only been given 1,000 tickets for the away fixture, even though MK never sell out and there will be likely 8,000+ empty seats. The reason MK have given is that they have to have reduced capacity to be able to prepare for the My Chemical Romance gig that's taking place there. Two weeks after the second leg.



The Championship and League Two end tomorrow. Big games to look out for:



Bournemouth v Millwall - The Cherries have nothing to play for now whereas Millwall have a small chance of making the play offs.



Luton v Reading - Reading will finish 21st and winning or losing won't affect that, a Luton win gets them in the play offs.



PNE v Boro - Boro need to win and have other results such as Luton and Sheffield Utd go their way in order to make the top 6.



Sheff Utd v Fulham - Fulham with nothing to play for having won the league, got promoted, record top scorers and Mitrovic highest single season tally. Sheffield Utd win puts them into the play offs, a draw might do but if they draw and Boro win by 3 goals, they drop out the top 6.



In League Two:



Barrow v Northampton - Barrow have nothing to play for and are safe, Northampton are in the final automatic spot with teams breathing down their neck so need to win realistically. A draw or defeat and they'll drop into the play offs.



Bristol Rovers v Scunthorpe - Rovers are goal difference behind Northampton - 5 goal swing - and playing already relegated Scunthorpe at home. Need to win to stand a chance of automatic.



Exeter City v Port Vale - Exeter are implausibly top due to an epic collapse by Forest Green. Like FGR they're up, but a win gets them the title. Port Vale can also still go up automatically if they win and other results go their way. A defeat though and they could drop out of the play off places entirely. They need at least a point.



Harrogate v Sutton - A Sutton win and results favouring them elsewhere still gives them a play off chance. Fantastic season from them either way.



Still lots to sort out in the basement division.