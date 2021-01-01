« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

I think Sheffield United will win the playoffs. Couple ex reds, Jack Robinson nailed down that LCB spot.  Nat Phillips with a nice 3-1 home win to start his league campaign.

I think West Ham and Blackburn Rovers are going to fall off in the second half of season, but only west ham will be gigantic pieces of shit while doing so.

West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)
West Ham really will have fallen off a cliff if they end up below the playoff places in the Championship ;)

In their respective leagues. I would walk across eight lanes of traffic to talk about what pieces of shit west ham represent.
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.
I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.

A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

Ah, the ole Dwight Gayle, Glenn Murray, Matej Vyrda, etc. syndrome.
Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.

Sorry, goals or red cards?
Sorry, goals or red cards?

...Yes.
I did not know who Nat Phillips was displacing from Bournemouth's backline, I remembered Steve Cook had finally moved on but I did not know that Gary Cahill still plays.

On the highlights Nat is in a tough position on the goal they allowed and from the look of things they were carved up next few minutes.  They had just gone down a man though, Jefferson Lerma going with the boneheaded red card move.

I would back EITHER of Jaidon Anthony or Dom Solanke to have more goals than Mitrovic in the PL next year, knowing Mitrovic might hit fifty this.  Harry Wilson is having a great campaign too.
