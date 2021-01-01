I agree with the Sheffield Utd shouts, I think they'll end up in the play offs. They have one of the best squads in the division, are in good form and have a false league position due to rearranged fixtures - they have 2 and 3 games in hand on most teams and are hitting their stride.



A tough start but they'll be up there. Been saying it for a while but no one will catch Fulham and they will most certainly break the goalscoring record. They need 23 more goals in 17 games - 1.35 goals per game. Currently scoring at a rate of 2.65 per game. Should smash it. Mitrovic will also likely waltz away with the most goals scored in a season, he has 30 now in 27 games. He's already the joint record holder with Toney and Murray. Could feasibly get 40. Then probably 5 or 6 next season in the Premier League.