Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22  (Read 80041 times)

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 03:35:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm
Carvalho is amazing. 

Fulham and black pool halted for now due to a crowd situation with someone needing medical assistance

Did this happen in the past?

One of my company partners lives in Fulham, I watch them a bit. Carvalho is outstanding, Im surprised there isnt a clamour.  Id pay them £10m now and leave him there just to get it done.  Hell be a very special player.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm »
Bolton 6 Sunderland 0 is like a Premier League score from 2005.

Oxford awarded 4 penalties in a 7-2 win at Gillingham.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 pm »
Forest Green have shown Tranmere who the gaffers are here. A real beat down has been administered.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 05:38:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:52:26 pm
Bolton 6 Sunderland 0 is like a Premier League score from 2005.

Oxford awarded 4 penalties in a 7-2 win at Gillingham.
didnt our former lad Brannagan score all 4 ? :D
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,151
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:23:48 pm

Fulham and black pool halted for now due to a crowd situation with someone needing medical assistance

Did this happen in the past?
He didn't survive. RIP.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 04:38:36 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:04:57 pm
He didn't survive. RIP.

Terrible news.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 04:54:58 am »
Sheffield United could still salvage their season. Couple games in hand and one loss in last five.  Hope for Rhians sake they beat out someone like WBA to a playoff spot.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
