Fulham scoring wildly at the moment. They've a very good chance I would say of breaking Reading's goalscoring record at this stage. They'd need 41 more in 21 matches - 1.95 per game when they're currently running 2.56 per game! Put another 6 past Bristol this weekend, to go 2 points clear with a game in hand over the faltering Bournemouth. A lot of their fans will credit Harry Wilson as their player of the season. He's clearly too good for that level, pulls all the strings - 8 goals and 10 assists in 20 matches, brilliant numbers.



Stoke City won 2-0 away at Hull, to put themselves back in touching distance of the play off spots with 2 games in hand. Hull in trouble - only 3 points above the relegation spots, no wins in the last 6 and teams below them with as many as 3 games in hand on them.



Blackburn squeezed a win at struggling Cardiff to stay in contention and QPR are having a brilliant season - they beat WBA and are up to 4th, leapfrogging the team they beat. I think I can speak for most posters in this forum in that we don't want to see West Brom anywhere near the Premier League. QPR have been there before but they're a different beast from the bloated Tony Singh disaster that was relegated several years ago. It's a minor miracle they're solvent and competing.



Derby County won 2-0 at home to Sheffield Utd, who despite seemingly having a stacked squad have had an awful season - they're down in 14th. They have won 4 of the last 5 though so have staged a mini recovery, and any run of form in the latter half of The Championship can land you in a play off spot, there's usually one who does it that way. Derby are no longer bottom, for the first time this season and amazingly are only 9 points from safety. Could they do it? 3 wins and 2 draws in their last 5. It would be one of the great sporting stories if they stayed up. Without points deductions they'd be 11th, which with that squad would be amazing. Fair fucks to Rooney, he seems to have done a good job so far. All the teams around them, Reading, Peterborough and Cardiff lost. From 19th down are all in huge trouble and there's a paucity of any real quality at the bottom end of the league.



In League One, Wycombe won 2-0 against Oxford, which meant they go top as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley. There's massive differentials between the teams up there in terms of games played - Wigan now have 5 games in hand and are still only 4 points behind. The other team's only hope that Wigan don't run away with it is that their upcoming compressed schedule completely knackers them. Rotherham are also within touching distance with multiple games in hand, I'd be surprised if those two don't swap with Wycombe and Sunderland at some point. None of them outside of Wigan are on massive runs, they have all had scattered losses here and there.



Down the other end, Doncaster and Gillingham look doomed to playing League Two Football next season - both lost at the weekend and have a combined 1 win in their last 16. Crewe looked dead and buried, but they surprisingly won at Charlton then got a point out of Shrewsbury, so they've climbed from 8 points adrift to only 4. Still looks like they may join the aforementioned pair, but they will be the most hopeful of the sides at the bottom. Wimbledon and Morecambe are also in dreadful form and down there.



League Two continues to be a procession for Forest Green Rovers, who are fairly likeable but smug with it. They drew 1-1 away at fellow promotion chasers Northampton, so they're 7 points clear and have a game in hand. Their squad and budget is big for League Two, they shouldn't falter from here. Tranmere are second and their sensational run of form - propelled by one Paul Glatzel - continues, they won 2-0 against Rochdale although Glatzel missed out, he has 4 goals and 3 assists in 10 games since he arrived and has adapted well to that level. They are the one side who could maybe upset the FGR party given their great form.



Elsewhere, Port Vale, another club with a big budget for that level, lost to 4th placed Swindon. They've fallen from top of the league to 9th inside 2 months and have only won twice in their last 10 games. Good to see Salford City also struggling anonymously amongst the lower midtable. They can stay there, or better yet fuck off out the league entirely. Oldham and Scunthorpe look extremely likely to drop into the non-league, Colchester have more points but are free falling, then all the way from 15th downwards are in all almighty scrap. Good to see Barrow have a few recent wins to stabilise, would be great to see them retain league status. Harrogate were flying earlier in the season but have lost 8 in the last 10 and dropped from play offs to 13th and only 6 above the relegation zone. Very compressed at the bottom. Sutton Utd are 5th and having a brilliant season.



In the National League, some big teams - Chesterfield and Notts County are well poised to come back into the football league. Themselves as well as Boreham Wood and table-toppers Halifax are a cut above and are comfortably beating all the teams in the division this season. No defeats in a combined 26 games for the top 4. Dagenham and Redbridge and Stockport are also outside bets, but would be nice to see Boreham Wood come up, the only team who's never been in the league out of those. Wrexham, famously owned and now with one of the best squads the league has ever seen, are 8th and inconsistent. However, they're only 4 points off the top 4 and given their squad size, you'd think they'd be better positioned to climb the league while others around them feel the strains of a covid-impacted season.