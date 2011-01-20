« previous next »
Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 16, 2022, 11:41:23 am
Whats first Blackburn becomes mortal again or Bournemouth remember how to play.  Brave Scott Parker has his team ice cold
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 12:56:29 pm
Fulham scoring wildly at the moment. They've a very good chance I would say of breaking Reading's goalscoring record at this stage. They'd need 41 more in 21 matches - 1.95 per game when they're currently running 2.56 per game! Put another 6 past Bristol this weekend, to go 2 points clear with a game in hand over the faltering Bournemouth. A lot of their fans will credit Harry Wilson as their player of the season. He's clearly too good for that level, pulls all the strings - 8 goals and 10 assists in 20 matches, brilliant numbers.

Stoke City won 2-0 away at Hull, to put themselves back in touching distance of the play off spots with 2 games in hand. Hull in trouble - only 3 points above the relegation spots, no wins in the last 6 and teams below them with as many as 3 games in hand on them.

Blackburn squeezed a win at struggling Cardiff to stay in contention and QPR are having a brilliant season - they beat WBA and are up to 4th, leapfrogging the team they beat. I think I can speak for most posters in this forum in that we don't want to see West Brom anywhere near the Premier League. QPR have been there before but they're a different beast from the bloated Tony Singh disaster that was relegated several years ago. It's a minor miracle they're solvent and competing.

Derby County won 2-0 at home to Sheffield Utd, who despite seemingly having a stacked squad have had an awful season - they're down in 14th. They have won 4 of the last 5 though so have staged a mini recovery, and any run of form in the latter half of The Championship can land you in a play off spot, there's usually one who does it that way. Derby are no longer bottom, for the first time this season and amazingly are only 9 points from safety. Could they do it? 3 wins and 2 draws in their last 5. It would be one of the great sporting stories if they stayed up. Without points deductions they'd be 11th, which with that squad would be amazing. Fair fucks to Rooney, he seems to have done a good job so far. All the teams around them, Reading, Peterborough and Cardiff lost. From 19th down are all in huge trouble and there's a paucity of any real quality at the bottom end of the league.

In League One, Wycombe won 2-0 against Oxford, which meant they go top as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley. There's massive differentials between the teams up there in terms of games played - Wigan now have 5 games in hand and are still only 4 points behind. The other team's only hope that Wigan don't run away with it is that their upcoming compressed schedule completely knackers them. Rotherham are also within touching distance with multiple games in hand, I'd be surprised if those two don't swap with Wycombe and Sunderland at some point. None of them outside of Wigan are on massive runs, they have all had scattered losses here and there.

Down the other end, Doncaster and Gillingham look doomed to playing League Two Football next season - both lost at the weekend and have a combined 1 win in their last 16. Crewe looked dead and buried, but they surprisingly won at Charlton then got a point out of Shrewsbury, so they've climbed from 8 points adrift to only 4. Still looks like they may join the aforementioned pair, but they will be the most hopeful of the sides at the bottom. Wimbledon and Morecambe are also in dreadful form and down there.

League Two continues to be a procession for Forest Green Rovers, who are fairly likeable but smug with it. They drew 1-1 away at fellow promotion chasers Northampton, so they're 7 points clear and have a game in hand. Their squad and budget is big for League Two, they shouldn't falter from here. Tranmere are second and their sensational run of form - propelled by one Paul Glatzel - continues, they won 2-0 against Rochdale although Glatzel missed out, he has 4 goals and 3 assists in 10 games since he arrived and has adapted well to that level. They are the one side who could maybe upset the FGR party given their great form.

Elsewhere, Port Vale, another club with a big budget for that level, lost to 4th placed Swindon. They've fallen from top of the league to 9th inside 2 months and have only won twice in their last 10 games. Good to see Salford City also struggling anonymously amongst the lower midtable. They can stay there, or better yet fuck off out the league entirely. Oldham and Scunthorpe look extremely likely to drop into the non-league, Colchester have more points but are free falling, then all the way from 15th downwards are in all almighty scrap. Good to see Barrow have a few recent wins to stabilise, would be great to see them retain league status. Harrogate were flying earlier in the season but have lost 8 in the last 10 and dropped from play offs to 13th and only 6 above the relegation zone. Very compressed at the bottom. Sutton Utd are 5th and having a brilliant season.

In the National League, some big teams - Chesterfield and Notts County are well poised to come back into the football league. Themselves as well as Boreham Wood and table-toppers Halifax are a cut above and are comfortably beating all the teams in the division this season. No defeats in a combined 26 games for the top 4. Dagenham and Redbridge and Stockport are also outside bets, but would be nice to see Boreham Wood come up, the only team who's never been in the league out of those. Wrexham, famously owned and now with one of the best squads the league has ever seen, are 8th and inconsistent. However, they're only 4 points off the top 4 and given their squad size, you'd think they'd be better positioned to climb the league while others around them feel the strains of a covid-impacted season. 
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 12:59:42 pm
Great summary DS, thanks!

I havent kept as close an eye as usual on The Championship this season. Certainly agre with your thoughts on West Brom! Dont mind Fulham and Bournemouth but would be nice to see someone different come up. Could Blackburn do it? And if they did would they just come straight back down again?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 01:08:37 pm
No worries, was jotting down thoughts as I watched the highlights!

Bournemouth would have to spend a lot if they came up - which they've shown their capable of - because they are average even by Championship standards. Blackburn would probably be worse than Norwich given the fact their main man Brereton will probably leave this summer and their squad is small and inexperienced at the higher level. They'd also need to spend a lot of money - that they likely don't have. I'd foresee a season of less than 30 points for them if they do come up.

The Championship is probably the worst quality it's been in 20 years really. Fulham are alright, they'd be battling relegation in the Premier League but they're going to run away with the Championship. Every team chasing the play offs are poor in reality and the one side you'd say had a bit more steel and experience running through it - Sheffield Utd - are down in midtable. Fulham are smashing teams through a lack of sturdy competition rather than their own brilliance - we've all seen that Mitrovic is a middling to poor Striker in the Premier League, but he has 27 goals and 7 assists in 24 games this season.

It's entertaining but the quality is not good by any standards, which is why teams like Blackburn, Luton, Blackpool, QPR, Stoke etc have all had extended stays in the promotion places this season.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 01:09:15 pm
Fulham might do okay. The rest would go straight back down. It's a very weak division this year.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 04:19:06 pm
Mansfield are the team to keep onside in League Two. Theyve won 9 of 10 and now theyve got some players back they look the best side in the division with by far the best manager. Tester for them tomorrow at Forest Green.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 17, 2022, 04:20:52 pm
Is that a Forest Derby?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 18, 2022, 09:47:08 pm
Fulham get another 6 3 games in a row and Wilson/Mitrovic didnt even score tonight.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 18, 2022, 09:47:41 pm
Another six goals tonight, absolutely wild stuff.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 18, 2022, 09:48:11 pm
Their manager deserves a crack at any struggling Premier League clubs who need a new manager.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 18, 2022, 09:51:01 pm
Everton?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 19, 2022, 05:57:51 pm
In League One, Wigan won away last night again. Superb away record. P12 w10 d1. Best away record in the country. They are a 1 point off top with 4 games in hand.
As was said earlier in the thread , they may well run away with it.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 19, 2022, 07:59:43 pm
Has their ownership changed recently?
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 19, 2022, 08:04:08 pm
Yes got Kuwaiti owner who is investing into the team, wants promotion this season.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 12:34:00 am
Whats the deal with Derby? Things sound pretty desperate for them, my cousins a season ticket holder there and seems to think theyre going the same way as Bury in the next week or so unless something drastic happens to save them.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 02:46:17 am
Sounds like they're going to run out of money beginning of February, they owe Middlesbrough & Wycombe money, & seems like 30th January could be there last ever match, if no buyer is forthcoming, it's that desperate.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60073836
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 03:07:46 am
Bring Blackburn up and let me get on the league away ladder :)
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 07:29:09 am
Wycombe and Middlesbrough are trying to get money from Derby for their spending and breaking FFP rules. EFL wont let any wannabe buyers take over until that is sorted and that is highly unlikely to come in time for them without help from an MP reminding the EFL what their role is. Steve Gibson, the Boro chairman is on the EFL board. It stinks to high heaven. Yeah, Derby may have broken rules but the EFL have been a disgrace throughout the whole thing, theyve basically forced Derby to the wall when they should be a guardian for clubs. It smells of revenge, pure and simple. Did it to Bury, now its happened to derby. They need reining in.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 08:43:59 am
Gibson always used to be portrayed as one of the good guys back when he first became Boro chairman.

Really sad if a club with the history of Derby is forced out of business like this. The guy who did the damage isnt even part of the club anymore. Surely the EFL should be doing what they can to save them, sounds like a real conflict of interests.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 21, 2022, 09:08:58 am
Gibson's very much against clubs spending money they don't have and he's big on FFP being enforced. That's fair enough, although it was okay when he was pumping millions into Ravanelli and Juninho in the 90s.

Ultimately Derby are being punished because they didn't get promoted. They lost to Villa in the play off final. Villa broke FFP rules far more (as did Wolves and Leicester before them). They got promoted though. They gambled and lost.

Derby supposedly running out of money to finish the season but keep winning games in The Championship. Surely some of those players are sellable.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 02:29:00 pm
State of the Forest and Derby players there.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 03:17:15 pm
I see Wrght-Phillips son has just his first goal for Stoke.

I watched him play against Hull last week and hes was a real handful. Lot of skill, pace and directness.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 05:09:06 pm
Sheff Utd won 2-0 against Luton (Brewster, Robinson).
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 05:17:06 pm

'A twitter thread summarising the issues behind Birmingham City's ownership, explained through the medium of 'Would I Lie To You'' (#BSHLOUT):-

https://twitter.com/LeMod18751/status/1484119043225366534?t=BZyhE_91rKLeqicQ00iTfQ&s=19


"For several years I have secretly owned a football club, upsetting supporters with increasingly elaborate pranks"



;D



Fans marching to St Andrews in protest (#BSHLOUT):-

https://twitter.com/WeAreBirmingham/status/1484890331225145344 (video clip)

https://twitter.com/almajir/status/1484888482489241610 (video clip)

https://twitter.com/MarkBlues85/status/1484883592924864521 (video clip)










Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 05:24:21 pm
As in our lads ? Thanks for the summary by the way.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
January 22, 2022, 06:03:20 pm
Yep Rhian and Jack Robinson
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Yesterday at 12:06:40 am
Steve Cooper looks like someone who would do you one if you spilt your pint on him.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 12:32:33 pm
Fulham didn't bag 6 but carried on scoring at a rate that should have them score more goals in a single season than any football league team has ever managed (or English football club post-war) as they won 3-2 away at Stoke (where Shaun Wright-Phillips' son scored the opener for Stoke, madness). Fulham 8 points clear and cruising.

Bournemouth as showing midtable form - not promotion, with 2 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in their last 10 games. They lost at home to Hull at the weekend, which gave Hull a 10 point cushion over the relegation zone. Teams below have 2-3 games in hand though.

Derby fought hard but their surge up the table has been set back after a 2-1 defeat to bitter local rivals Forest in the 'Clough Derby.' Barnsley also lost, 2-1 to Birmingham City, so Derby stay 23rd. The deadline looms for them to find a buyer, Mike Ashley is sniffing around and an American consortium has put a bid in. They've had to sell their star player from their academy (rated similarly to Kaide Gordon, Dylan Williams, to bring in some money to continue operations. They've rejected a few derisory offers for some of their better players. Whilst they need to be bringing in money, accepting Milwall's £500k bid for £3.5m-rated Louie Sibley would be bad business. The vultures are circling though, Forest have also lodged a £500k bid for Festy Ebosele, a highly rated versatile Right Back who's capped at all youth levels for ROI. Maybe an insulting bid to wind the Rams up, maybe genuinely trying their arm, but Derby should be getting 4 times that amount - he'll play Premier League football at some point. Mel Morris has acted criminally in running that club into the ground, hopefully one of the offers is well-backed and Derby can be saved. Many fans are saying they'd welcome Ashley with open arms if he replicated what he did at Newcastle. Different levels of entitlement I suppose.

Blackburn play Middlesbrough tonight after the setback last game, QPR won against Coventry - that's 4 in a row and they go second if they win their game in hand. WBA beat Peterborough comfortably 3-0, they're in reasonable form and in my eyes the most likely to finish 2nd behind Fulham. Peterborough in horrid form and only just above Derby. Two games in hand to try and catch Cardiff. Cardiff's horrifying form continues and they're now winless in 6 and only 3 points clear of the relegation zone.

In League One, favourites Wigan lost a 2 goal lead to relegation-certainties Gillingham, but recovered to score a winner, 3-2 final result. They are top, level on points with Sunderland but have a whopping four games in hand. 2 wins from those and they'll have a nice little cushion. Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at home to keep pace. Crewe Alex's mini-resurgence was ended with a 1-0 away defeat to Cambridge. They remain midtable and Crewe are now 5 points behind Morecambe who in the last safe spot - Morecambe got a shock 3-2 home win against Wycombe, who were top as recently as 10 days ago. Wycombe drop to 4th.

Oxford beat Sheff Wed to climb into the play off spots and push Wednesday to 8th. Not a good season for them when they were backed to come straight back up. If they do, it'll be via the play offs.

League Two - frontrunners Forest Green Rovers comfortable handled Carlisle 3-0 at home, their lead remains 7 points with a game in hand. Second placed and most in-form side, Tranmere, won 1-0 away at Crawley with our former midfield scamperer Jay Spearing bagging the winner. Paul Glatzel still injured. At the bottom, Scunthorpe and Oldham both lost and both continue to look like they'll be big teams in the non-league next season. Colchester woke up from a 7 game losing streak to beat Salford easily away from home - they're a point of Barrow in the last safe spot. Barrow battled well but lost 3-1 at home to Mansfield. They have a covid and injury hit squad, a tiny squad and they're just not coping with the demands of league football well. If they stay up, it will depend on a mixture of getting key players back and the teams below them continuing to be incompetent. As was mentioned earlier in the thread, Mansfield are on an incredible run, 9 wins in a row and they look like they'll storm into those play off spots soon. Good squad for that level (Jordan Bowery is excellent in league two when he can be arsed - saw him a lot at Crewe) and had a lot of injuries at the start of the season, giving them a somewhat false position and slow start.

In the National league, Chesterfield stayed top despite a draw and 3rd placed Halifax lost to struggling Maidenhead. I may have jinxed them both having said last round up that they've won a combined 15 or so on the spin prior. Wrexham won, they're 6th but it's worth saying there's now only 6 points between 1st and 7th and the teams in there have played anywhere between 21 and 24 games. It will be chaos and lots of position changing in coming weeks and postponed fixtures are squeezed in. Notts County still look good - they're 7th, haven't lost a game in 8 and have 3 games in hand on Chesterfield. Stockport won again, away at promotion chasers Dagenham, they're 2 points off top.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 12:34:57 pm
I'm calling it now, Mansfield will get promoted this season. They've just got hold of Lucas Akins who is way too good to be in League 2. Clough is a huge draw at that level, he almost got Tom Naylor in the summer who is at Wigan before his agent got greedy at the last second. Forget playoffs DS, they're 1 win off automatic. Injuries were killing them. They've got the best squad in the league when they're available.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:48:19 pm
They certainly look capable and it's a cracking squad at that level - FGR in my opinion have the superior and larger squad. Akins is a good signing for the level - I thought it was a surprise when they let Benning go in the Summer but oddly he's barely played for Port Vale.

Quinn and Perch is a massively experienced pairing - Quinn is still different class at that level so I find it somewhat bizarre that Burton didn't elect to keep him, and that he didn't (all due respect) stay in League One - the Clough factor like you say perhaps. Rhys Oates isn't a player I've followed at all but he's clearly done well climbing up from the non-league.

They're making a charge, I expect it to be sustained, I don't think it'll culminate in a title challenge but why not automatic promotion? I just look at that FGR squad and it's big, they've been lucky with injuries and it's stuffed with League One level players - Jamille Matt and Matt Stevens have 33 goals and 11 assists between them in 26 games and Matt is playing the best football of his career in his 30s. They've then got Nicky Cadden who's gravy at that level and Kane Wilson who is basically League Two Trent, I think he's on double digit assists this season from right back. Just can't see past them and the finances they have available.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 01:56:05 pm
In league two Scunthorpe and Oldham look doomed. Quite a gap opening now. Ive watched both this year and both utterly shite.
