Skybet Championship Thread 21/22

mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 02:30:17 pm
Ched Evans scoring goalsthought he was in jail.

Similar to Warnock, we could be thousands of years into a nuclear winter and Tim Ream will definitely still be turning out for Fulham
You'll Never Walk Alone

jonkrux

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:09:54 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on November 27, 2021, 02:30:17 pm
Ched Evans scoring goalsthought he was in jail.

Similar to Warnock, we could be thousands of years into a nuclear winter and Tim Ream will definitely still be turning out for Fulham

Actually got acquitted after doing time.
Not guilty
Cu Chulainn

  "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:14:24 pm
Big Andy Carroll scored his first goal for Reading.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
November 27, 2021, 05:16:04 pm
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on November 27, 2021, 05:14:24 pm
Big Andy Carroll scored his first goal for Reading.

Job done then, doss around for 6 months getting paid
Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 08:43:56 pm
Bournemouth dont even need a keeper, Cooper standing on his head for them blocking shots.
Spanish Al

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 08:53:28 pm
What a goal that is from Solanke. Few passes from the kick off and they score, wonderful goal.

Do we have a buy back clause with Solanke? Not saying we should buy him back but hes certainly starting to blossom!
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: Spanish Al on December  3, 2021, 08:53:28 pm
What a goal that is from Solanke. Few passes from the kick off and they score, wonderful goal.

Do we have a buy back clause with Solanke? Not saying we should buy him back but hes certainly starting to blossom!

Im chuffed for the lad - he lost confidence but is finally showing his worth.

As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.

Fulham have deserved to get at least a point.
frag

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:37:02 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
Im chuffed for the lad - he lost confidence but is finally showing his worth.

As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.

Fulham have deserved to get at least a point.

How is Steve Cook only 30? I assumed he was 35/36.
Robinred

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 09:38:44 pm
Quote from: frag on December  3, 2021, 09:37:02 pm
How is Steve Cook only 30? I assumed he was 35/36.

Im gobsmacked at that. I mean, he looks 45.
IgorBobbins

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 3, 2021, 11:39:51 pm
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:38:44 pm
Im gobsmacked at that. I mean, he looks 45.
And thats after his hair transplant.
Darkness

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 07:02:57 am
Quote from: Robinred on December  3, 2021, 09:35:33 pm
As to the game, great entertainment, but when 45 year old Steve Cook is MoM, you have to question how, without reinforcements, either team will fare in the Premiership.
Fulham are simply another Norwich too good for the Championship but then come back straight down, plus can't stand Fulham always game raise against us while rolling over for City.
Desert Red Fox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 06:14:28 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz scores yet again and gives Blackburn the three points ;D
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 07:16:12 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on December  4, 2021, 06:14:28 pm
Ben Brereton Diaz scores yet again and gives Blackburn the three points ;D

Going places
Desert Red Fox

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 4, 2021, 08:51:36 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on December  4, 2021, 07:16:12 pm
Going places

I've read that today he scored his 17th goal of the season... up from 7 in 2020/21. That's one hell of an improvement! ;D
Darkness

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 7, 2021, 02:54:16 pm
Ryan Lowe going to Preston
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 7, 2021, 04:33:36 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on December  4, 2021, 08:51:36 pm
I've read that today he scored his 17th goal of the season... up from 7 in 2020/21. That's one hell of an improvement! ;D
Its utterly bizarre. Its the stuff of fiction - bang average Championship forward who had only 15 goals in over 120 league appearances randomly gets scouted by the Chilean National team off of the basis of Football Manager digging out his heritage, he goes to the Copa with them, performs out of his skin and then comes back 5 times the player he was little over 6 months ago.

That 7 goals (mainly from wide to be fair) was in 42 appearances. The two previous seasons he scored a combined 2 in 40 matches. He has 17 in 21 this season.

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 10, 2021, 03:06:25 pm
Blackburn on a cracking run of form, they've Bournemouth away this weekend which should be a decent watch as Bournemouth try and keep pace with Fulham. You do feel that if the other play-off challenging sides can't halt Bournemouth and Fulham, those two will streak away from the rest of the league. There's already a 6 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. I personally think Fulham's squad is far superior and they'll slowly distance themselves from everyone. Mitrovic serving up 1.09 goals per 90, 20 in 21 games with 5 assists to boot. If he wasn't 27 and provably mediocre in the Premier League, you're talking a £40m+ striker. As it is, he's a more exotic Rob Earnshaw or Dwight Gayle - phenomenal goalscorers in the second tier who can't quite make the step up.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough probably the most likely to offer up turgid fare from this weekend's upcoming games.

In League One, three teams sit on 41 points, Rotherham, Wycombe and Wigan. Fairly uninspiring given they've all been in the Championship within the last two seasons, but it's nice to see a small club like Wycombe overperforming their status. Sunderland only 2 points off. It's staggering they've been in League One this long now.

In League Two, Forest Green are finally doing what they've been threatening to do for the past few years - use their massive budget to smash the rest of the league. 6 points clear with a game in hand and a squad housing a second XI that's probably play-off standard in League Two. Northampton, Port Vale, Exeter and Swindon are all chasing but all are inconsistent. Whoever puts a run together over new year and January probably goes up automatically. Good to see Salford nowhere near the play off picture.
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 10, 2021, 03:14:04 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 10, 2021, 03:06:25 pm
Blackburn on a racking run of form, they've Bournemouth away this weekend which should be a decent watch as Bournemouth try and keep pace with Fulham. You do feel that if the other play-off challenging sides can't halt Bournemouth and Fulham, those two will streak away from the rest of the league. There's already a 6 point gap between 2nd and 3rd. I personally think Fulham's squad is far superior and they'll slowly distance themselves from everyone. Mitrovic serving up 1.09 goals per 90, 20 in 21 games with 5 assists to boot. If he wasn't 27 and provably mediocre in the Premier League, you're talking a £40m+ striker. As it is, he's a more exotic Rob Earnshaw or Dwight Gayle - phenomenal goalscorers in the second tier who can't quite make the step up.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough probably the most likely to offer up turgid fare from this weekend's upcoming games.

It seems a poor quality division this season in general.

Bournemouth and Fulham decent teams for the level, there's just so little behind them. Play offs are basically anyone's.

I watched a couple of Blackburn games this season and they were poor. One game they lost 7-0 at home to Fulham. it's baffling they're sat in 4th.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 10, 2021, 03:15:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on December 10, 2021, 03:14:04 pm
It's a really poor quality division this season.

Bournemouth and Fulham decent teams for the level, there's just so little behind them. Play offs are basically anyone's.
Agreed. There's a lot of poor, workmanlike teams in the Championship this season. Which seems a quick turnaround because as recently as three seasons ago I would have said the Championship is the best it's ever been and easily the best quality second tier in Europe.

League One is the most technically decent it's ever been, across the board, but a lot of sides there and in League Two still rely on an agricultural approach.
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 10, 2021, 09:27:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 10, 2021, 03:15:45 pm
Agreed. There's a lot of poor, workmanlike teams in the Championship this season. Which seems a quick turnaround because as recently as three seasons ago I would have said the Championship is the best it's ever been and easily the best quality second tier in Europe.

League One is the most technically decent it's ever been, across the board, but a lot of sides there and in League Two still rely on an agricultural approach.

Yeah, I think FFP and the pandemic have really took the edge off it because everyone's had to cut back. That's just allowed the teams who come down to dominate. Norwich and Watford coasted back up last season and Brentford just edged past Bournemouth in the play offs. Clubs like Leeds, Villa, Wolves and Newcastle all stabilising in the Premier League after being strong Championship sides, while Derby lost the gamble and have gone into financial freefall. Now it's just the teams who come down who can spend anything because they have the parachute money.

League One is very competitive this season. Even then though you have Rotherham and Wycombe at the top who weren't good enough for The Championship last season.
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 12, 2021, 12:03:55 am
Bournemouth in a bad patch and Blackburn playing well.  If anybody takes advantage of Bournemouth stumbling itll probably be boring ass WBA but Blackburn back in the league would be great. Memories of Morten Gamst Pedersen having a good left peg
Drinks Sangria

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 13, 2021, 03:35:56 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on December 12, 2021, 12:03:55 am
Bournemouth in a bad patch and Blackburn playing well.  If anybody takes advantage of Bournemouth stumbling itll probably be boring ass WBA but Blackburn back in the league would be great. Memories of Morten Gamst Pedersen having a good left peg
Only seem to score screamers, didn't he. Some mad goals he netted during his time.

Stoke and Boro lived up to my low expectation of their encounter - only one shot on target each and a season high number of misplaced passes. Blackburn surprised me with a really nifty away win at Bournemouth - who like Mallin's said aren't playing at all well at present. Luckily for them Fulham could only draw away at Luton.

I never thought I'd say this, but has Wayne Rooney done an okay job at Derby? Another win, 1-0 against Blackpool who are havin a great season. They remain utterly relegated - 18 points from safety, but without deductions (the first of which probably deserved, the second almost cruel) they'd be between 18th and 19th with a 6 point safety net. WBA winning again is just boring, don't want them back in the Premier League.

Forest starting to respond to Steve Cooper's ways, scoring 4 second half goals to win 4-1 at Swansea, Cooper's previous side.

Ryan Lowe got a win on his first game as PNE manager, 2-1 at home to Barnsley which will help get the fans on his side. They also put out a far more attacking look than they're typically reverted to this season.

No major shocks in League One. Sunderland and Rotherham both won, Wycombe and Wigan both drew. That's 0 defeats for the top 4 in the last 22 combined matches, no wonder they're opening up daylight between themselves and the rest of the league. Plymouth got a 1-1 with MK Dons to ensure they didn't lose 5 straight in their current alarming freefall. Wednesday and Portsmouth both showing fine form and will likely make the play offs in my mind. Gillingham look doomed - 5 defeats on the spin and even though bottom club Crewe lost, they played okay against Wednesday and have 2 wins and a draw in their last 5, so aren't completely buried like they looked a month ago.

League Two had one of the most nuts games I've seen in a while, with relegation zone Oldham, who had only scored 16 in 20 games prior, banging in 5 past top of the league Forest Green Rovers in a mad 5-5 draw. Oldham were 1 up, then 4-1 down, got it back to 4-3, conceded a 5th then got two back. There were no goals after 78 minutes but 7 between 44 minutes and 78. Madness. Northampton won 2-1 away at Harrogate so closed the gap to 4 points behind FGR. Port Vale could have closed the gap but lost 2-1 away to Newport County, who go within a point of Vale. Scunthorpe look doomed to the non-league despite getting a point at home to Hartlepool.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 13, 2021, 03:42:35 pm
Rooney is actually doing alright. Obviously being from Notts I keep up with all the sides in the East Midlands. Their attacking play is just lousy but it's not a surprise as that's where quality makes the biggest difference and he's got almost none. Jozwiak has been unspeakably bad every time I have seen them even though he shows up for Poland and aside from him their attackers are cast offs they got on a free or unfulfilled academy lads. Their defence is pretty solid though, they're 17th in xGA despite fielding a CB partnership over 70 most weeks.
Dougle

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 13, 2021, 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on December 13, 2021, 03:35:56 pm


Cheers for the round-up mate. Agree with you about West Brom. Hope they don't come back up. Same old turgid groc wrestling football. At least Fulham and Bouremouth do try to play football.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 18, 2021, 04:36:33 pm
Blackburn are scolding hot right now.
mallin9

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 19, 2021, 05:10:49 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 18, 2021, 04:36:33 pm
Blackburn are scolding hot right now.

Thats quite the talking to from the heat!

On the opposite end of spectrum, Scott Parkers Bournemouth. Freefalling
elsewhere

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 19, 2021, 10:34:32 am
Blackburn making it would be great imo, fuck Scott Parker and Westbrom.
elsewhere

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 04:16:59 pm
Westbrom losing against Derby ;D
Looks like they all trying hard to get Blackburn to top the league.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 04:33:06 pm
West Brom are fucking lousy. Ismael the next foreign coach to play shit on a stick football but get a reputation for being good by working with a nondescript yorkshire club. See also; David Wagner.
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 04:47:25 pm
It's a god awful league this season. Not one good team in it. Blackburn haven't got much about them at all (lost 7-0 at home not long ago),  yet after a run of wins are somehow right up there. Fulham and Bournemouth both 5 without a win - and not played yet this weekend - but still 1st and 2nd.

Hopefully some different names will come up at least rather than West Brom, Fulham and Bournemouth. We've got three more Norwich's on our hands next season though.
Fromola

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 04:49:10 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 27, 2021, 04:33:06 pm
West Brom are fucking lousy. Ismael the next foreign coach to play shit on a stick football but get a reputation for being good by working with a nondescript yorkshire club. See also; David Wagner.

It's a pre-requisite for managing West Brom tbf.

Shit manager, shit football, bang average team, yet they would have gone 2nd with a win today.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 05:33:33 pm
These really tight camera angles at QPR have never changed.

I remember Liverpool playing there years ago on the artificial pitch with Barnes in his leggings and the camera barely able to keep it all in shot.
Dougle

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 06:05:21 pm
Solanke with the miss of the month there.
Dougle

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 06:13:34 pm
Quote from: Dougle on December 27, 2021, 06:05:21 pm
Solanke with the miss of the month there.

And a fine finish there, put that in your pipe and smoke it Dougle.
Dave McCoy

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
December 27, 2021, 07:27:52 pm
Even our attacking transfers that don't work out here are still good players.  Solanke should have won the game easily for Bournemouth, looked a real handful all game.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 09:46:50 pm
I think we can say Rooney is a good manager to be honest. Without Derby's deductions they'd be sat comfy in midtable. Make no bones about it, he's working with an absolutely horrendous squad and getting results by hook or by crook. Not sure the style he's coached so far would work at a high level but he's wringing everything out of some bad 'uns.
Yorkykopite

Re: Skybet Championship Thread 21/22
Today at 09:49:12 pm
League One, not Championship., but I hope the authorities look into Sunderland's 5-0 defeat of Sheff Wed tonight. Referee's name was Ben Toner.
