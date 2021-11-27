Bournemouth in a bad patch and Blackburn playing well. If anybody takes advantage of Bournemouth stumbling itll probably be boring ass WBA but Blackburn back in the league would be great. Memories of Morten Gamst Pedersen having a good left peg



Only seem to score screamers, didn't he. Some mad goals he netted during his time.Stoke and Boro lived up to my low expectation of their encounter - only one shot on target each and a season high number of misplaced passes. Blackburn surprised me with a really nifty away win at Bournemouth - who like Mallin's said aren't playing at all well at present. Luckily for them Fulham could only draw away at Luton.I never thought I'd say this, but has Wayne Rooney done an okay job at Derby? Another win, 1-0 against Blackpool who are havin a great season. They remain utterly relegated - 18 points from safety, but without deductions (the first of which probably deserved, the second almost cruel) they'd be between 18th and 19th with a 6 point safety net. WBA winning again is just boring, don't want them back in the Premier League.Forest starting to respond to Steve Cooper's ways, scoring 4 second half goals to win 4-1 at Swansea, Cooper's previous side.Ryan Lowe got a win on his first game as PNE manager, 2-1 at home to Barnsley which will help get the fans on his side. They also put out a far more attacking look than they're typically reverted to this season.No major shocks in League One. Sunderland and Rotherham both won, Wycombe and Wigan both drew. That's 0 defeats for the top 4 in the last 22 combined matches, no wonder they're opening up daylight between themselves and the rest of the league. Plymouth got a 1-1 with MK Dons to ensure they didn't lose 5 straight in their current alarming freefall. Wednesday and Portsmouth both showing fine form and will likely make the play offs in my mind. Gillingham look doomed - 5 defeats on the spin and even though bottom club Crewe lost, they played okay against Wednesday and have 2 wins and a draw in their last 5, so aren't completely buried like they looked a month ago.League Two had one of the most nuts games I've seen in a while, with relegation zone Oldham, who had only scored 16 in 20 games prior, banging in 5 past top of the league Forest Green Rovers in a mad 5-5 draw. Oldham were 1 up, then 4-1 down, got it back to 4-3, conceded a 5th then got two back. There were no goals after 78 minutes but 7 between 44 minutes and 78. Madness. Northampton won 2-1 away at Harrogate so closed the gap to 4 points behind FGR. Port Vale could have closed the gap but lost 2-1 away to Newport County, who go within a point of Vale. Scunthorpe look doomed to the non-league despite getting a point at home to Hartlepool.