Author Topic: Skybet Championship Thread  (Read 56790 times)

I know that's I made the comparison of Barnsley being happy selling their young talents.

Werent they though?  Brentford seems happy to sell at all times.  Thought it was more that unless you had a big youth sale then Academys are money losers and the current youth transfer rules make that almost impossible to do.  They just replaced it with Brentford B which is cast off u21 looking for a 2nd chance.
They're a really interested club and have done great this season, I wouldn't begrudge any Barnsley fan who is just chuffed and even a bit surprised that they find themselves where they do - it's been a triumph of coaching, their youth set up and scouting. It's a shame they haven't got an extra season out of some of the good young players they've sold in recent years, but by and large they've got decent fees for them and from what you say, it's managed sensibly.

A good model to look at for the rest of the Championship - half of them are in FFP measures, more than half operating at a loss even pre-covid then others depend on out of this world-scouting to keep themselves chugging along.

They've always been well run with a local owner too until the Americans arrived.   He retained a percentage ownership for his family but they have nothing to do with running it now.

It'll be interesting to see if the experiment of analytics and algorithms really works in a few years if they ever actually win something without ploughing millions into it.
