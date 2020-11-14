Sheffield Wednesday fans probably thought 2020 couldn't get any worse. Then they hear that the three managers linked with their club are Tony Pulis, Sol Campbell and Phil Neville.
Pulis can do a good job there.Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk
people like big dick nick.
Rafa to Derby would be interesting if he got the financial backing, but will likely be Rooney.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Holy moly, Derby are in a hole and no mistake.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]