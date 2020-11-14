« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread  (Read 43503 times)

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1240 on: November 14, 2020, 08:58:42 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 10, 2020, 03:58:02 PM
Sheffield Wednesday fans probably thought 2020 couldn't get any worse. Then they hear that the three managers linked with their club are Tony Pulis, Sol Campbell and Phil Neville.
Pulis can do a good job there.
« Last Edit: November 15, 2020, 09:36:01 AM by Andar »
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1241 on: November 14, 2020, 11:15:24 PM »
Rafa to Derby would be interesting if he got the financial backing, but will likely be Rooney.
Logged
choose Life.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1242 on: November 15, 2020, 01:27:52 AM »
Quote from: Andar on November 14, 2020, 08:58:42 PM
Pulis can do a good job there.

Sent from my SM-G930F using Tapatalk



Yeah to send everyone to sleep. What an awful appointment.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,834
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1243 on: November 15, 2020, 05:58:05 AM »

I remember reading a stat where Messi as a Barca player had scored ten more goals than all of Pulis' squads in the same period combined.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1244 on: November 20, 2020, 03:10:43 PM »
Coventry v Birmingham tonight, Coventry at home, at the home of Birmingham City.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1245 on: November 20, 2020, 08:57:53 PM »
These teams are terrible.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1246 on: November 21, 2020, 02:27:06 PM »
Impressive second half from Bournemouth. Go top and Solanke scored a couple
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,453
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1247 on: November 21, 2020, 03:52:45 PM »
Reading won 7 and drew the other of their first 8. And now lost 4 on the bounce.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1248 on: November 21, 2020, 05:09:55 PM »
Holy moly, Derby are in a hole and no mistake.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,566
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1249 on: November 21, 2020, 05:55:09 PM »
Quote from: JLStretton on November 14, 2020, 11:15:24 PM
Rafa to Derby would be interesting if he got the financial backing, but will likely be Rooney.

John Terry last I heard

What they got to lose?
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,834
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Skybet Championship 2019/20 Season Thread
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:11:19 AM »

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 21, 2020, 05:09:55 PM
Holy moly, Derby are in a hole and no mistake.

Steve McClaren to the rescue.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 