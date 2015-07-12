Going to be incredibly happy if/when Leeds come up.



I started watching football when I was 10 and it wasn't really popular in India then. My father's friend got me the Liverpool kits which resulted in me supported the mighty Redmen. My best mate was enamored by the faithful at Elland Road and ended up supporting Leeds. I grew up hearing and watching Viduka, Kewell, Harte, Keane, Ferdinand put on some amazing performances for Leeds. Also their run in the CL when they reached the semifinals under O'Leary and their subsequent collapse.



Through this all, my mate continued to support them through thick and thin, while football started becoming more and more popular in India so we saw more and more of Man Utd and Chelsea fans. When he went to uni in Oxford, he would occassionally make trips to Elland Road to show his love and support for his favourite club. Through the highs in Europe to the lows of the Championship, he has stuck supporting his team from near and far, almost for 2 decades. So I'll be incredibly happy for him if/when Leeds come up.