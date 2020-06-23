I wouldnt really call the new Brentford stadium generic. Its squeezed into a relatively small space leading to different size stands. It looks quite different to me. Generic is Southampton, Leicester , derby bowl etc..





Fair enough. I dont like the way they odd coloured seats though. Think its an Aussie cricket ground trick that makes it look fuller on TV than it actually is. I know a few season ticket holders and Ive been to about 5 games a season for the last couple of years so will definitely see what its like. Assuming it opens on time its a real shame they wont have a final game for the fans at Griffin Park though.