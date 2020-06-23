Be great to see Brentford up especially with the new stadium on the way.
people like big dick nick.
Mixed feelings about the new stadium. It looks a bit generic and because theyre sharing it with London Irish rugby its not very personalised. Will be a same to leave an old stadium with a bit of character (ie. a bit of a shithole!). Hopefully it benefits them in the long run but theyll keep selling their best player of their valuations are met I think.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
I wouldnt really call the new Brentford stadium generic. Its squeezed into a relatively small space leading to different size stands. It looks quite different to me. Generic is Southampton, Leicester , derby bowl etc..
Oh no, Colin Wanker returns once again!https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53149667
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
What's the injury affecting Sergio Canos atm? Don't think he's played for Brentford for a while now.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]