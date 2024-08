If he does get a prison sentence, it'll be suspended (no jail time).



There is nothing in the sentencing guidelines to say a suspended sentence can be given out.There are multiple aggravating factors as well. 41 is a large number of files, 7 of which include penetrative sexual abuse which would show discernable pain or distress on the child and one of which was a movie. There may also be a large number of different victims as well.There are likely mitigating circumstances as well - this being a first offence, remorse, pleading guilty, his previous conduct prior to this, etc which might reduce any sentence but like I said I'd be amazed if he didn't see some time behind bars. There's certainly enough scope for it it seems.Either way if you're unhappy with any sentence you can request the attorney general review it and send it to the court of appeal - https://www.gov.uk/ask-crown-court-sentence-review#:~:text=How%20to%20get%20a%20sentence,a%20decision%20about%20the%20sentence