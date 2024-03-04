Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/mar/27/russell-t-davies-says-end-of-bbc-is-undoubtedly-on-its-wayRussell T Davies says end of BBC is undoubtedly on its way
Doctor Who showrunner is trying to ensure that the fantasy drama outlasts the broadcaster
peaking on television podcast They Like to Watch, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explains that there is a good reason for the fantasy drama being co-produced with Disney: it means that its survival doesnt require the continued existence of the BBC.
Youve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form, says Davies.
Is Doctor Who going to die then? No! Youve got to prepare for that kind of stuff.
The lack of lavish BBC budgets is another reason that Davies claims Doctor Whos future requires Disneys involvement particularly in a world where high-budget productions are increasingly the norm, as Doctor Who needs to be up there with the big hitters.
If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making Doctor Who on a normal BBC budget, you know what? Wed all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories, he says.
A lot of people would like that very much, so Im not saying you have to have this happen. But while its happening elsewhere, I think its unfair that it doesnt happen to Doctor Who.
Davies comments are part of an interview with podcasters Geoff Lloyd and Sara Barron, on topics including camera techniques, scriptwriting and the unlikeliness of Disney creating a Doctor Who Disneyland-style experience, given that a previous, Cardiff-based experience closed due to lack of profitability, costing tax payers £1.1m (That Doctor Who experience lost a lot of money).