Didn't agree with her but I think it's easy to judge people from a comfy armchair rather than a war zone.



I think if we were living in a place were we just had some of our family or friends beheaded and raped, with the perpetrators telling us they would be invading to do it again soon as they can, we would possibly also be blinded and completely bias in our viewpoints. Obviously vice-versa too.



Bruce did stop her at one point to point out a couple of things but she should have not let her rant on for so long. She is clearly way too emotionally involved and Bruce should have done a much better job mediating her and allowing her to cool off, or not been allowed on in the first place.



BBC just care about ratings though, they don't care about how fires can get stoked or divisions made. They absolutely love a good divisive panel, ever since they let that twat from the fucking BNP on.