« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: The BBC  (Read 126081 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1880 on: March 4, 2024, 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  3, 2024, 06:03:26 pm
As the comments say, she deliberately avoided mentioning the serious economic damage from Brexit and the catastrophic of that Truss/Kwarteng fuckwittery.

https://twitter.com/mikegalsworthy/status/1764671237299601767

Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1881 on: March 4, 2024, 10:47:59 pm »
Quote from: John C on March  3, 2024, 07:48:02 pm
That's polite.
Anyone who stuck up for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in any capacity is a bad bad gobshite c*nt.
She really does need fucking off.

That's quite a charge...
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1882 on: March 6, 2024, 12:58:09 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-68483686
MP says depiction of Milton Keynes in EastEnders is 'out of order'

An MP has said that the way Milton Keynes has been portrayed in EastEnders was "out of order".

On Monday the character of Bianca Jackson, played by Patsy Palmer, returned to screens in scenes set in her home in Milton Keynes.

...

In one scene a child character living in Milton Keynes was described as not being in school and instead "roaming the estate, carting drugs around, eating out of bins".

...

Ben Everitt, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said he was unhappy with the portrayal.

The Conservative MP said he would be contacting producers of the programme to suggest writing another storyline about "some of the brilliant parts of Milton Keynes".
It's quite funny seeing an MP reacting to something like that.  I've not watched Eastenders for well over a decade but I do remember the Bianca Jackson character and it's not unexpected she's living in one of the not-so-brilliant parts of Milton Keynes.  People getting triggered that the curtain is pulled back on the whitewashed view of their city is always an interesting spectacle.

To give Everitt some credit he doesn't seem to be a total headbanger, at least not on this issue.

Quote
Mr Everitt said that although the depiction was not a major political issue, it was important to him that the city be represented fairly.

He said: "It's fiction, it's a soap opera, it's just the telly... I'm just not happy it's Milton Keynes."
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,596
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1883 on: March 6, 2024, 01:43:30 pm »
The most shocking element of that report is the quote "some of the brilliant parts of Milton Keynes".
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1884 on: March 6, 2024, 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March  6, 2024, 12:58:09 pm
It's quite funny seeing an MP reacting to something like that.  I've not watched Eastenders for well over a decade but I do remember the Bianca Jackson character and it's not unexpected she's living in one of the not-so-brilliant parts of Milton Keynes.  People getting triggered that the curtain is pulled back on the whitewashed view of their city is always an interesting spectacle.

To give Everitt some credit he doesn't seem to be a total headbanger, at least not on this issue.


I used to catch the train from MK for home games while living near MK years ago.  All I recall is endless roundabouts driving to and from the train station.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1885 on: March 6, 2024, 08:07:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on March  6, 2024, 04:10:17 pm
I used to catch the train from MK for home games while living near MK years ago.  All I recall is endless roundabouts driving to and from the train station.

Full of them, roundabouts and speed bumps. I've done loads of jobs in MK, never seen any rough parts but it is a pretty depressing place to live.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1886 on: March 15, 2024, 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: CircI didn't watch it but I hope that the audience a1892 on March  3, 2024, 05:51:20 pm
BBC politics has been poor for a long time - radio and tv is where the moneys worth comes from.
I gave up on Question Time ages ago. Fiona Bruce is up there with Kuenssberg as a Tory mouthpiece and the panel always seems to involves a right wing extremist. The number of times Kate Andrews and Camilla Tominey have appeared is truly shocking and last night they gave a platform to the utterly vile Melanie Phillips. I think the program was from Liverpool albeit I've heard that they tend to handpick the audience so perhaps they trawled a few gutters for the odd Tory around here. Anyone watch it?
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,410
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1887 on: March 15, 2024, 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 15, 2024, 10:45:30 am
I gave up on Question Time ages ago. Fiona Bruce is up there with Kuenssberg as a Tory mouthpiece and the panel always seems to involves a right wing extremist. The number of times Kate Andrews and Camilla Tominey have appeared is truly shocking and last night they gave a platform to the utterly vile Melanie Phillips. I think the program was from Liverpool albeit I've heard that they tend to handpick the audience so perhaps they trawled a few gutters for the odd Tory around here. Anyone watch it?

Got about half way through before I sacked it off. Just find it a very frustrating watch these days.

Good that they let that Philips creature spout her vile shite uninterrupted for about five full minutes on how theres no humanitarian issues in Gaza.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1888 on: March 15, 2024, 11:58:11 am »
Didn't agree with her but I think it's easy to judge people from a comfy armchair rather than a war zone.

I think if we were living in a place were we just had some of our family or friends beheaded and raped, with the perpetrators telling us they would be invading to do it again soon as they can, we would possibly also be blinded and completely bias in our viewpoints. Obviously vice-versa too.

Bruce did stop her at one point to point out a couple of things but she should have not let her rant on for so long. She is clearly way too emotionally involved and Bruce should have done a much better job mediating her and allowing her to cool off, or not been allowed on in the first place.

BBC just care about ratings though, they don't care about how fires can get stoked or divisions made. They absolutely love a good divisive panel, ever since they let that twat from the fucking BNP on.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1889 on: March 15, 2024, 12:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 15, 2024, 11:58:11 am
Didn't agree with her but I think it's easy to judge people from a comfy armchair rather than a war zone.
Melanie Phillips is a bigot  (anti-Irish, anti-gay, anti-Islam), a climate change denier and a supporter of that menace who promoted the idea that the MMR vaccine is harmful. I wouldn't believe a thing she has to say about the "issue-that-shall-not-be-referenced" and her opinions on other matters alone should have been enough to disqualify her from appearing. The number of occasions that the likes of her have been on Question Time is shocking. Fiona Bruce alone is balance enough for the far right.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1890 on: March 15, 2024, 12:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 15, 2024, 11:58:11 am
Didn't agree with her but I think it's easy to judge people from a comfy armchair rather than a war zone.

I think if we were living in a place were we just had some of our family or friends beheaded and raped, with the perpetrators telling us they would be invading to do it again soon as they can, we would possibly also be blinded and completely bias in our viewpoints. Obviously vice-versa too.

Bruce did stop her at one point to point out a couple of things but she should have not let her rant on for so long. She is clearly way too emotionally involved and Bruce should have done a much better job mediating her and allowing her to cool off, or not been allowed on in the first place.

BBC just care about ratings though, they don't care about how fires can get stoked or divisions made. They absolutely love a good divisive panel, ever since they let that twat from the fucking BNP on.

It's not a warzone it's a turkey shoot.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1891 on: March 15, 2024, 01:06:55 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 15, 2024, 10:45:30 am
I gave up on Question Time ages ago. Fiona Bruce is up there with Kuenssberg as a Tory mouthpiece and the panel always seems to involves a right wing extremist. The number of times Kate Andrews and Camilla Tominey have appeared is truly shocking and last night they gave a platform to the utterly vile Melanie Phillips. I think the program was from Liverpool albeit I've heard that they tend to handpick the audience so perhaps they trawled a few gutters for the odd Tory around here. Anyone watch it?

Was an ok show last night, as I would expect from Liverpool, though <50% scouse voices in the audience it seemed.

Other than Phillips having a complete meltdown, it was mainly the audience roaring with laughter at every statement that came out of the Tory's mouth. SNP ripping into the Tory quite a lot, playing to the Liverpool audience I thought. Jonathan Reynolds I thought seemed quite measured when he spoke, otherwise mainly sat back and let others + audience rip into the Tory. Ayesha Hazarika was impassioned and let neither the Tory or the Phillips creature get away with their bile.

Bruce didn't do much baiting of opposition guests tonight, maybe because the Tory and the Phillips thing just couldn't help themselves.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1892 on: March 15, 2024, 02:02:17 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 15, 2024, 12:47:12 pm
Melanie Phillips is a bigot  (anti-Irish, anti-gay, anti-Islam), a climate change denier and a supporter of that menace who promoted the idea that the MMR vaccine is harmful. I wouldn't believe a thing she has to say about the "issue-that-shall-not-be-referenced" and her opinions on other matters alone should have been enough to disqualify her from appearing. The number of occasions that the likes of her have been on Question Time is shocking. Fiona Bruce alone is balance enough for the far right.

That just makes you sound blinded with bias yourself.

Bruce is damned if she does or doesn't most weeks. Thought she started off her career quite poorly but levels it out most weeks. Impossible job though.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1893 on: March 15, 2024, 02:05:23 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on March 15, 2024, 01:06:55 pm
Was an ok show last night, as I would expect from Liverpool, though <50% scouse voices in the audience it seemed.

Other than Phillips having a complete meltdown, it was mainly the audience roaring with laughter at every statement that came out of the Tory's mouth. SNP ripping into the Tory quite a lot, playing to the Liverpool audience I thought. Jonathan Reynolds I thought seemed quite measured when he spoke, otherwise mainly sat back and let others + audience rip into the Tory. Ayesha Hazarika was impassioned and let neither the Tory or the Phillips creature get away with their bile.

Bruce didn't do much baiting of opposition guests tonight, maybe because the Tory and the Phillips thing just couldn't help themselves.

Yeah always the same. They always say at the start don't they that it's a balance of views from across the country etc, so I guess in the BBC's constant desperate attempts to be 'balanced' they have to drag tory voters from outside the city, wirral etc. Even so the tory gobshite got a proper good kicking which was great to see, especially from Ayesha Hazarika who was in good form.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1894 on: March 15, 2024, 02:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 15, 2024, 02:02:17 pm
That just makes you sound blinded with bias yourself.

Bruce is damned if she does or doesn't most weeks. Thought she started off her career quite poorly but levels it out most weeks. Impossible job though.
On the contrary - Fiona Bruce regularly gives the likes of Phillips far too much time to air their views whilst interrupting others - mainly from the left. Then there's the appalling way she jumped into the conversation about Stanley Johnson beating his wife with "It was a one-off".
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1895 on: March 15, 2024, 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on March 15, 2024, 02:46:10 pm
On the contrary - Fiona Bruce regularly gives the likes of Phillips far too much time to air their views whilst interrupting others - mainly from the left. Then there's the appalling way she jumped into the conversation about Stanley Johnson beating his wife with "It was a one-off".

Yeah fair enough I get that, but you go on some fucked up right wing forum and I guarantee they will be saying the opposite, while also stating many similar examples.

Not saying she herself is not bias either way, she'll vote for one or the other, pretty much like the bias of a manc ref. It's hard to decipher though and not sure she would be that arsed, as unlike a ref can titles, she can't exactly dictate outcomes of elections.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,596
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1896 on: March 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm »
Thought the Liverpool crowd were good. Tory got laughed at, Phillips got called a c*nt and most of it was criticism towards the government on all the subject.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1897 on: March 15, 2024, 05:02:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 15, 2024, 02:05:23 pm
Yeah always the same. They always say at the start don't they that it's a balance of views from across the country etc, so I guess in the BBC's constant desperate attempts to be 'balanced' they have to drag tory voters from outside the city, wirral etc. Even so the tory gobshite got a proper good kicking which was great to see, especially from Ayesha Hazarika who was in good form.

Yeah, you're right, that's probably what they try to do. Makes it a fairer reflection on what the country is thinking though, since not one hand went up when the audience were asked if they thought Gove's extremism plans were going to work.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1898 on: March 15, 2024, 05:03:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm
Thought the Liverpool crowd were good. Tory got laughed at, Phillips got called a c*nt and most of it was criticism towards the government on all the subject.

'Called' suggests a slur. It's not.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1899 on: March 15, 2024, 05:08:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm
Thought the Liverpool crowd were good. Tory got laughed at, Phillips got called a c*nt and most of it was criticism towards the government on all the subject.
Literally? :o
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1900 on: March 15, 2024, 05:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on March 15, 2024, 05:03:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm
Thought the Liverpool crowd were good. Tory got laughed at, Phillips got called a c*nt and most of it was criticism towards the government on all the subject.
'Called' suggests a slur. It's not.
This better?
Quote from: killer-heels on March 15, 2024, 03:13:31 pm
Thought the Liverpool crowd were good. Tory got laughed at, Phillips got called was identified as a c*nt and most of it was criticism towards the government on all the subject.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,531
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1901 on: March 15, 2024, 05:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 15, 2024, 02:52:25 pm
Yeah fair enough I get that, but you go on some fucked up right wing forum and I guarantee they will be saying the opposite, while also stating many similar examples.

Not saying she herself is not bias either way, she'll vote for one or the other, pretty much like the bias of a manc ref. It's hard to decipher though and not sure she would be that arsed, as unlike a ref can titles, she can't exactly dictate outcomes of elections.

You're not going to get reasoned or logical debate on there though. They would think the likes of May or Cameron are a loony lefty.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,309
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm »
Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/mar/27/russell-t-davies-says-end-of-bbc-is-undoubtedly-on-its-way

Russell T Davies says end of BBC is undoubtedly on its way

Doctor Who showrunner is trying to ensure that the fantasy drama outlasts the broadcaster

peaking on television podcast They Like to Watch, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explains that there is a good reason for the fantasy drama being co-produced with Disney: it means that its survival doesnt require the continued existence of the BBC.

Youve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form, says Davies.

Is Doctor Who going to die then? No! Youve got to prepare for that kind of stuff.

The lack of lavish BBC budgets is another reason that Davies claims Doctor Whos future requires Disneys involvement  particularly in a world where high-budget productions are increasingly the norm, as Doctor Who needs to be up there with the big hitters.

If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making Doctor Who on a normal BBC budget, you know what? Wed all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories, he says.

A lot of people would like that very much, so Im not saying you have to have this happen. But while its happening elsewhere, I think its unfair that it doesnt happen to Doctor Who.

Davies comments are part of an interview with podcasters Geoff Lloyd and Sara Barron, on topics including camera techniques, scriptwriting and the unlikeliness of Disney creating a Doctor Who Disneyland-style experience, given that a previous, Cardiff-based experience closed due to lack of profitability, costing tax payers £1.1m (That Doctor Who experience lost a lot of money).

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:14:41 pm
Full article: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/mar/27/russell-t-davies-says-end-of-bbc-is-undoubtedly-on-its-way

Russell T Davies says end of BBC is undoubtedly on its way

Doctor Who showrunner is trying to ensure that the fantasy drama outlasts the broadcaster

peaking on television podcast They Like to Watch, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explains that there is a good reason for the fantasy drama being co-produced with Disney: it means that its survival doesnt require the continued existence of the BBC.

Youve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form, says Davies.

Is Doctor Who going to die then? No! Youve got to prepare for that kind of stuff.

The lack of lavish BBC budgets is another reason that Davies claims Doctor Whos future requires Disneys involvement  particularly in a world where high-budget productions are increasingly the norm, as Doctor Who needs to be up there with the big hitters.

If Disney collapsed tomorrow and we had to go back to making Doctor Who on a normal BBC budget, you know what? Wed all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories, he says.

A lot of people would like that very much, so Im not saying you have to have this happen. But while its happening elsewhere, I think its unfair that it doesnt happen to Doctor Who.

Davies comments are part of an interview with podcasters Geoff Lloyd and Sara Barron, on topics including camera techniques, scriptwriting and the unlikeliness of Disney creating a Doctor Who Disneyland-style experience, given that a previous, Cardiff-based experience closed due to lack of profitability, costing tax payers £1.1m (That Doctor Who experience lost a lot of money).


Yeah, because in the heyday of the BBC and Doctor Who the sets were really lavish
















Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1904 on: Today at 02:06:38 pm »
With friends like these, eh? Never really rated Davies as a writer anyway though, I'd be quite happy if he went to Disney full time for a bit.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 02:08:34 pm »
I like the sound of these claustrophobic ghost stories. Id also like see more 20th century episodes (sorta like Life on Mars era) where costs may not be so high.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,697
    • @hartejack
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:08:34 pm
I like the sound of these claustrophobic ghost stories. Id also like see more 20th century episodes (sorta like Life on Mars era) where costs may not be so high.

Appreciation here for the 20th century being referred to as the "Life on Mars era" ;D
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 02:13:49 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:10:35 pm
Appreciation here for the 20th century being referred to as the "Life on Mars era" ;D

Wasnt it? 😂

Ive always wondered who supplies the cars for BBC series - they all seem the same whether in Life on Mars or up to date shows.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,688
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 02:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:06:38 pm
With friends like these, eh? Never really rated Davies as a writer anyway though, I'd be quite happy if he went to Disney full time for a bit.


Indeed, Torchwood wasn't it where he tried to create his own personal Doctor Who, that was shit and disappeared quickly.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 