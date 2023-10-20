« previous next »
Re: The BBC
October 20, 2023, 06:41:45 pm
Re: The BBC
October 20, 2023, 09:33:39 pm
Is there any possibility of the Tories that got parachuted in at the BBC getting the boot if Labour get into power? I'm assuming it was an abuse of power to put them there in the first place, so wondering if it would take an abuse of power to get them out.
Re: The BBC
October 23, 2023, 11:08:55 am
Quote from: Schmidt on October 20, 2023, 09:33:39 pm
Is there any possibility of the Tories that got parachuted in at the BBC getting the boot if Labour get into power? I'm assuming it was an abuse of power to put them there in the first place, so wondering if it would take an abuse of power to get them out.
I think getting them out would be very difficult as the BBC/government would be walking into unfair dismissal claims.  Natural wastage and appointing people based on merit rather than being stooges for the government is the longer term solution.  Hopefully it won't end up similar to some of the senior positions in the US where people hang around into their 80s to avoid losing that political influence.
Re: The BBC
October 23, 2023, 11:26:02 am
Re: The BBC
October 27, 2023, 10:00:53 am
Some professor of data analytics at public health uk was on bbc breakfast earlier talking about the current problems in the NHS.  Naga Munchetty asked what can be done to address the issues.  He then talked about a range of actions invoked by the Blair administration which reduced hospital waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks and basically said same was needed now.

Cue silence from Naga.
Re: The BBC
October 27, 2023, 07:41:55 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 27, 2023, 10:00:53 am
Some professor of data analytics at public health uk was on bbc breakfast earlier talking about the current problems in the NHS.  Naga Munchetty asked what can be done to address the issues.  He then talked about a range of actions invoked by the Blair administration which reduced hospital waiting times from 18 months to 18 weeks and basically said same was needed now.

Cue silence from Naga.

Whats she supposed to do?

She asked a question and it was answered. Shes used to asking politicians questions and not getting a response so she was probably shocked into silence.
Re: The BBC
October 27, 2023, 10:29:52 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 27, 2023, 07:41:55 pm
Whats she supposed to do?

She asked a question and it was answered. Shes used to asking politicians questions and not getting a response so she was probably shocked into silence.

That was my point.  A question was asked & was answered truthfully supported with evidence.
Re: The BBC
October 27, 2023, 10:47:11 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 27, 2023, 10:29:52 pm
That was my point.  A question was asked & was answered truthfully supported with evidence.
To be fair to s...hp, your initial post did seem to be critical of Naga (hence the BBC) rather than you highlighting that Naga might have concurred with the Prof. Your post was inconclusive mate.
Re: The BBC
October 28, 2023, 08:38:27 am
Quote from: John C on October 27, 2023, 10:47:11 pm
To be fair to s...hp, your initial post did seem to be critical of Naga (hence the BBC) rather than you highlighting that Naga might have concurred with the Prof. Your post was inconclusive mate.

Fair enough.
Re: The BBC
October 28, 2023, 08:45:19 am
Meanwhile the bbc lead meets with the Tory 1922 committee

https://deadline.com/2023/10/tim-davie-1922-committee-arm-government-1235583838/

Re: The BBC
October 28, 2023, 01:16:27 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 28, 2023, 08:45:19 am
Meanwhile the bbc lead meets with the Tory 1922 committee

https://deadline.com/2023/10/tim-davie-1922-committee-arm-government-1235583838/

And the article makes the point that hell be meeting Labour politicians in the next few months.
Re: The BBC
October 28, 2023, 02:54:13 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 28, 2023, 01:16:27 pm
And the article makes the point that hell be meeting Labour politicians in the next few months.

Id expect that will start to happen as the country edges closer to a GE, especially given the current polls.
Re: The BBC
October 28, 2023, 03:04:50 pm
Quote from: TSC on October 28, 2023, 02:54:13 pm
Id expect that will start to happen as the country edges closer to a GE, especially given the current polls.
We'll see how much he wants to keep his job then.
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Carol Vorderman leaving the beeb for criticising the Tories apparently

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67357877
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 09:36:04 pm
Quote from: TSC on November  8, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Carol Vorderman leaving the beeb for criticising the Tories apparently

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67357877
I'd like to see her sue them for breach of contract. If the BBC think that Vorderman's comments were 'uncivil', they really need to get out more.
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 09:37:03 pm
Quote from: TSC on November  8, 2023, 06:26:25 pm
Carol Vorderman leaving the beeb for criticising the Tories apparently

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67357877


Criticising on her personal social media account.

All stemming from the Tory c*nts planting their stooges at the head of the BBC.

You can bet anyone at the BBC voicing their support for Tory policy would face no censure.
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 09:41:34 pm
Good on her. The people rejoicing at this on Twitter were the typical flag shagging backwards Brexit-loving wankers with the Union Jack in their bio or username.
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 10:40:30 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November  8, 2023, 09:41:34 pm
Good on her. The people rejoicing at this on Twitter were the typical flag shagging backwards Brexit-loving wankers with the Union Jack in their bio or username.
They always come across as bots.  Churned out from the bot factory with union jacks, biographies listing random hobbies and nationalist tendencies, and a pinned tweet ranting about migrants that has 12 likes.

Well played to Vorderman.  She's not a political correspondent and her show doesn't feature any political element but she's not allowed to air her personal views of the government.  Didn't the BBC used to pride itself on its ability to "speak truth to power"? haha!
Re: The BBC
November 8, 2023, 10:40:40 pm
Im not on Twitter or x or whatever its called now, but apparently Vorderman regularly tears various Tory ministers and MPs a new one on there.  Not through being abusive but by shredding their various claims and/or calling out numerous lies, especially where content relates to fiscal issues.
Re: The BBC
November 9, 2023, 11:23:01 am
Quote from: TSC on November  8, 2023, 10:40:40 pm
Im not on Twitter or x or whatever its called now, but apparently Vorderman regularly tears various Tory ministers and MPs a new one on there.  Not through being abusive but by shredding their various claims and/or calling out numerous lies, especially where content relates to fiscal issues.

A fair few of her posts have been in here over the past couple of years. She definitely has no problem having a crack at the Tories, when she's not in between ocean finance shoots.
Re: The BBC
November 10, 2023, 09:43:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on November  9, 2023, 11:23:01 am
A fair few of her posts have been in here over the past couple of years. She definitely has no problem having a crack at the Tories, when she's not in between ocean finance shoots.
I had completely forgotten about that.  I see she's moved onto fleecing pensioners for SunLife now.

Not really sure how to reconcile those two sides of her.
Re: The BBC
November 10, 2023, 10:52:13 am
Quote from: Lusty on November 10, 2023, 09:43:18 am
I had completely forgotten about that.  I see she's moved onto fleecing pensioners for SunLife now.

Not really sure how to reconcile those two sides of her.

To quote the Bible A whitened sepulchre.
Re: The BBC
November 10, 2023, 11:33:35 am
I love the BBC. It's awesome.
Re: The BBC
November 10, 2023, 01:22:39 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 10, 2023, 10:52:13 am
To quote the Bible A whitened sepulchre.
More 'oranged' than 'whited'. I think she'll go full Michael Jackson soon.
Re: The BBC
November 29, 2023, 08:39:16 pm
BBC's Newsnight to be cut back as part of savings plan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67564479
Re: The BBC
November 29, 2023, 10:04:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 29, 2023, 08:39:16 pm
BBC's Newsnight to be cut back as part of savings plan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-67564479

Might as well axe Newsnight, as that was different type of news programme to normal news programmes, which is mostly focused on investigative journalism.
Re: The BBC
February 14, 2024, 02:35:37 pm
There is an increasing notion that the BBC should not be state funded mainly from the right, but Ive also seen it on here.  Of course it has its problems and is currently ran by Tories, this should change in the next cycle of recruits under a Labour government.

The death of Steve Wright demonstrates one reason why I think the BBC is essential
BBC Radio provides essential company for people especially the elderly who may rarely see anyone.
These  below posts were about Steve Wright, from a bunch of Football fans but imagine a community of elderly people discussing the likes of Terry Wogan or Ken Bruce.

This is without factoring the service provided by local radio

Quote from: TepidT2O on February 13, 2024, 05:33:01 pm
I spent a lot of time with him in an odd way.  Always happy times

Quote from: wah00ey on February 13, 2024, 05:36:29 pm
Absolutely gutted.  Brilliant on the radio for most of my life.

Quote from: Brain Potter on February 13, 2024, 06:15:29 pm
I grew up with them as part of my day to day life really.
I suppose part of my sadness is me growing old and somebody who was a big part of my youth passing.
Used to love Steve Wright in the afternoon.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 13, 2024, 09:28:21 pm
Simon Bates in a morning and, especially, Steve Wright in the afternoon were a revelation to me. They got me through many months of hating my job but doing fuck all about it.

Quote from: Stubbins on February 14, 2024, 01:45:12 pm
The passing of Steve Wright feels strangely like a personal loss . For four decades or more he's been a reassuring presence on the radio. A soundtrack of sorts to our lives and a daily routine to 'tune in'. We've grown old together and for those of us of a certain age, his death makes you take stock. Where did the time go?




Re: The BBC
February 14, 2024, 02:48:51 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 14, 2024, 02:35:37 pm


I loved the radio as a kid and still do.  It'll never get old.
Re: The BBC
February 14, 2024, 03:14:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 14, 2024, 02:48:51 pm
I loved the radio as a kid and still do.  It'll never get old.

I only ever listened in the car, the work commute or long journeys

Now I can no longer drive I have not had the Radio on for a while

The change from R1 to R2 is always a seminal moment
Re: The BBC
Today at 03:44:52 pm
This is why people say the BBC is Tory-biased, and why it's inarguable that Kuenssberg is just a Tory shill propagandist

https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/1764258192974897508

Re: The BBC
Today at 05:51:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:44:52 pm
This is why people say the BBC is Tory-biased, and why it's inarguable that Kuenssberg is just a Tory shill propagandist

https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/1764258192974897508

Shes astonishing. She shouldve been finished when she replied on a thread to Pippa Crearers scooper literally rebutting it with words direct from Cummings. Without a shadow of a doubt shes a Tory and I find it astonishing shes got to where she is.

BBC politics has been poor for a long time - radio and tv is where the moneys worth comes from.
Re: The BBC
Today at 05:52:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:44:52 pm
This is why people say the BBC is Tory-biased, and why it's inarguable that Kuenssberg is just a Tory shill propagandist

https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/1764258192974897508



State of the country is down to covid and Ukraine. 14 years of Tory rule is irrelevant.
Re: The BBC
Today at 06:03:26 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:52:04 pm
State of the country is down to covid and Ukraine. 14 years of Tory rule is irrelevant.

As the comments say, she deliberately avoided mentioning the serious economic damage from Brexit and the catastrophic of that Truss/Kwarteng fuckwittery.
Re: The BBC
Today at 06:06:32 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on February 14, 2024, 03:14:37 pm
I only ever listened in the car, the work commute or long journeys

Now I can no longer drive I have not had the Radio on for a while

The change from R1 to R2 is always a seminal moment

Sign of maturity  ;)
Re: The BBC
Today at 06:08:51 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 06:03:26 pm
As the comments say, she deliberately avoided mentioning the serious economic damage from Brexit and the catastrophic of that Truss/Kwarteng fuckwittery.

Will she go when we boot out the Tories?
Re: The BBC
Today at 06:44:47 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:08:51 pm
Will she go when we boot out the Tories?


It wouldn't totally surprise me if she started arse-kissing Labour and being Starmer's biggest cheerleader.
