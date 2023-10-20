I spent a lot of time with him in an odd way. Always happy times



Absolutely gutted. Brilliant on the radio for most of my life.



I grew up with them as part of my day to day life really.

I suppose part of my sadness is me growing old and somebody who was a big part of my youth passing.

Used to love Steve Wright in the afternoon.



Simon Bates in a morning and, especially, Steve Wright in the afternoon were a revelation to me. They got me through many months of hating my job but doing fuck all about it.



The passing of Steve Wright feels strangely like a personal loss . For four decades or more he's been a reassuring presence on the radio. A soundtrack of sorts to our lives and a daily routine to 'tune in'. We've grown old together and for those of us of a certain age, his death makes you take stock. Where did the time go?



There is an increasing notion that the BBC should not be state funded mainly from the right, but Ive also seen it on here. Of course it has its problems and is currently ran by Tories, this should change in the next cycle of recruits under a Labour government.The death of Steve Wright demonstrates one reason why I think the BBC is essentialBBC Radio provides essential company for people especially the elderly who may rarely see anyone.These below posts were about Steve Wright, from a bunch of Football fans but imagine a community of elderly people discussing the likes of Terry Wogan or Ken Bruce.This is without factoring the service provided by local radio