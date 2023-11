Is there any possibility of the Tories that got parachuted in at the BBC getting the boot if Labour get into power? I'm assuming it was an abuse of power to put them there in the first place, so wondering if it would take an abuse of power to get them out.



I think getting them out would be very difficult as the BBC/government would be walking into unfair dismissal claims. Natural wastage and appointing people based on merit rather than being stooges for the government is the longer term solution. Hopefully it won't end up similar to some of the senior positions in the US where people hang around into their 80s to avoid losing that political influence.