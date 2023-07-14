« previous next »
Offline Red Beret

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1800 on: July 14, 2023, 06:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Millie on July 14, 2023, 04:44:08 pm
He doesn't need grounds of "diminished responsibility" because no crime has been committed and therefore no trial.

I'm talking about this rumoured inappropriate behaviour towards colleagues. I'm interested in knowing if it was a recent thing that was out of character for him, as that could indicate a sign of deteriorating mental health.

I'm not judging the legality of it. Many people are fired each year for their behaviour towards colleagues that may not otherwise break the law. I want to know if the BBC were aware of his mental state and what they were doing to help. Issues like this have a cause.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1801 on: July 14, 2023, 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: carling on July 14, 2023, 08:44:06 am
Playing devil's advocate here, but what should a newspaper do in a situation like that?  When some parents approach them saying they've complained to the BBC about an older presenter sending money to their kid who they say is addicted to drugs.

I mean, I take it as a given that there will be no morals involved when it comes to the s*n, and they'll love the opportunity to stick the knife into the BBC.  But I struggle to see how this one keeps quiet for too much longer, even if the paper was more diligent with its research.  It's possible it might have been better for Huw if it came out even sooner, I can't imagine it's done his mental state any favours waiting for it to blow up.


Go to the Police but lets not forget that the BBC did their own investigation & informed the Police long before the "parents" ignored their attempts at communication and went running towards the money.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1802 on: July 14, 2023, 07:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 14, 2023, 10:42:04 am
You really need to ask those questions...

But, but the parents have never accepted any payments.  ::)
Online Machae

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1803 on: July 14, 2023, 07:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 14, 2023, 09:54:29 am
There's a documentary with the parents on TalkTV apparently, thousands of pounds were exchanged.


They received payments from talk radio and I'm positive they received payments from that rag. They tried to deceive people saying money wasnt a motivator, yet here we are. It would be foolish to assume they would not receive renumeration from this whole grift

Once investigations are complete and if there is suspicion of false accusation, then I hope they all get sued
Online Machae

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1804 on: July 19, 2023, 01:23:03 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66240304

Dan Wootton: GB News host admits 'errors of judgement'

Broadcaster Dan Wootton has admitted making "errors of judgement in the past" but denied any criminality as he responded to claims made against him.

Reports have included claims he offered media colleagues thousands of pounds for explicit material of themselves.

Wootton said on his GB News show he was the victim of a "witch hunt" by "nefarious players".

The publishers of the Sun and MailOnline say they are looking into allegations against him.

Wootton was previously executive editor at the Sun, and its publisher News UK told the BBC: "We are looking into the allegations made in recent days. We are not able to make any further comment at this stage."

He later became a columnist for MailOnline, owned by DMG Media, a spokesperson for which said: "We are aware of the allegations and are looking into them."

The claims - made on social media and in some publications - include that he used fake online identities and offered money to individuals in return for filming themselves carrying out sex acts.

Wootton said the allegations had been spread by a "race to the bottom" on social media, and claimed that "dark forces" were trying to bring down GB News.

He said: "These past few days I have been the target of a smear campaign by nefarious players with an axe to grind.

"I, like all fallible human beings, have made errors of judgement in the past. But the criminal allegations being made against me are simply untrue.

"I would like nothing more than to address those spurious claims. I could actually spend the next two hours doing so, but on the advice of my lawyers I cannot comment further."

GB News said it had no comment at this time
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1805 on: July 19, 2023, 08:44:53 am »
^

And guess what? Not a mention of this in the DM.

Still banging on about the BBC and Edwards, crying salt tears over poor Nigel but not a mention of Dan Wootons indescretions.

Quelle surprise.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1806 on: July 19, 2023, 08:48:14 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 19, 2023, 08:44:53 am
^

And guess what? Not a mention of this in the DM.

Still banging on about the BBC and Edwards, crying salt tears over poor Nigel but not a mention of Dan Wootons indescretions.

Quelle surprise.

Quite.  ::)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1807 on: July 19, 2023, 08:55:43 am »
Error of judgement? What a load of bollocks.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1808 on: July 19, 2023, 08:58:43 am »
Hes one of the most detestable people living in the United Kingdom. A fucking piece of shit that has made a career in causing misery for others.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1809 on: July 20, 2023, 10:43:56 am »
I feel like, in line with his thoughts of not keeping unwanted people in the country, we could deport him back to New Zealand...
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1810 on: July 21, 2023, 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 19, 2023, 01:23:03 am
Tweets from Byline Times:


Quote
Byline Times
@BylineTimes
·
Follow
Security update two. The same team member who we believed was hacked had blood smeared over the windscreen of his car this morning. This may very well be a coincidence, but rest assured both incidents have been reported to the police
Byline Times
@BylineTimes
Update on our next #MediaToo Dan Wootton story. There has been some illicit attempts to access our work by unknown third parties. Were conducting a full security review with our IT consultants. This may delay our next story a little till this evening
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1811 on: July 23, 2023, 12:59:33 am »
Wootton is a wrong 'un, this affair has merely amplified that fact rather than reporting it.
Offline McSquared

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1812 on: July 23, 2023, 01:24:17 am »
The bbc is no better than the daily mail these days. Every story has a massive tory slant or burying some bad tory news with some other gaslighting
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1813 on: July 23, 2023, 01:26:06 am »
Quote from: McSquared on July 23, 2023, 01:24:17 am
The bbc is no better than the daily mail these days. Every story has a massive tory slant

Not even remotely true though.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1814 on: July 23, 2023, 02:28:32 am »
It's hyperbole (DM are openly tory c*nts) but it's absolutely true that they exhibit bias.

They consistently run the stories they are told to, stories they do not serve to inform the general public but to to misdirect their attention. The extraordinary amount of airtime and web space dedicated to a private individual having a bank account closed or to the Hugh Edwards story are a testament to this.

They do not report on real news that is in the public interest, or do so with huge delay once the press cycle has moved on. Johnson not complying with a court order to relinquish his previous work phone, a recent example.

From an political editorial stance they continue to select guests with shady agendas (Tufton Street Think Tanks backed by overseas monies), favour right wing politicians and commentators, giving voice and air time to those with no right to be on our screen, all things that absolutely are not in the public interest.

Laura Kuenssberg's links to Johnson are notorious, she long gave up her impartiality to gain access to government, often reporting puff pieces for Johnson....tweeting out spoon fed defences of Johnson or the Tories but she was still rewarded with the BBC political editor position, to anyone paying attention this appeared, at best, to be cronyism.

Question time is an absolute joke, Fiona Bruce is so overtly biased towards the right I can't believe the ruse isn't over already. Her attempt to placate the public over Stanley Johnson's domestic abuse, claiming it to be a "one off" were disgusting. They went from handpicking audience members and those allowed to ask questions to having an entire audience of Brexit voters on, for a Brexit special ffs. It's one of their leading political programs and it's quite obviously a sham.

The tory donor appointed as chairman of the BBC, and the ensuing scandal it caused surrounding loans to Johnson, is another piece of stark evidence of the link between government and the broadcaster. By installing their people at the top of the organisation, anyone below understands the clear implications.

I know other's will say that it is not a new problem and it's not simply a case of right wing bias but rather bias to the government of the day. That may be true but it doesn't change the current realities.

There should be an immediate and absolute distinction between government and the press, the BBC even more so. There should be absolutely no appointments made to the BBC by government. There should be an independent body in charge of funding, regulation and review.

I would also go further, placing a lifetime block of those holding office ever holding a press pass, and vice versa. Following his political and professional humiliation, that Johnson was given an immediate, national platform to start spewing out his bile and bilge again is absolutely sickening. Press and the government of the day are hand in glove, it has ever been so, and without radical change, will continue to be their future.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1815 on: July 23, 2023, 08:27:00 am »
Quote from: McSquared on July 23, 2023, 01:24:17 am
The bbc is no better than the daily mail these days. Every story has a massive tory slant or burying some bad tory news with some other gaslighting

An organisation thats had Tories appointed to run it by the Government of the day. They have taken it over yet you seem to be only just waking up to it, weird.
Online rob1966

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1816 on: July 23, 2023, 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on July 23, 2023, 01:24:17 am
The bbc is no better than the daily mail these days. Every story has a massive tory slant or burying some bad tory news with some other gaslighting

As Jill says, its ran for the Tories by the Tory appointees. Once we fuck the Tory c*nts out of Govt we can fuck the Tory c*nts out of the BBC as well
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1817 on: July 23, 2023, 01:48:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 01:43:48 pm
As Jill says, its ran for the Tories by the Tory appointees. Once we fuck the Tory c*nts out of Govt we can fuck the Tory c*nts out of the BBC as well

I dont think its that easy, they are hired for a set period. Youd have to sack them
Online Fromola

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1818 on: July 23, 2023, 03:47:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 23, 2023, 01:43:48 pm
As Jill says, its ran for the Tories by the Tory appointees. Once we fuck the Tory c*nts out of Govt we can fuck the Tory c*nts out of the BBC as well

Until they get back in again and appoint them all back. It's a systemic problem.

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1819 on: July 23, 2023, 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 23, 2023, 01:48:51 pm
I dont think its that easy, they are hired for a set period. Youd have to sack them

Then sack them and stop political parties from interfering  it needs to be a law as no one should be controlling them.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1820 on: July 23, 2023, 05:16:29 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 23, 2023, 04:23:03 pm
Then sack them and stop political parties from interfering  it needs to be a law as no one should be controlling them.

Ideally of course, I just cant see it happening.
Online Fromola

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1821 on: July 23, 2023, 05:41:34 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 23, 2023, 04:23:03 pm
Then sack them and stop political parties from interfering  it needs to be a law as no one should be controlling them.

The BBC is just state propaganda. With Tory governments they just do it in plain sight as the Tories appoint their own people and run their news output as an extension of government. They won't take on the government on any issue, they fawn over the royals as a pre-requisite, yet we're led to believe they're unbiased.

We're forced to be grateful for them because it's not as bad as GB News and Rupert Murdoch would like to get rid of them to give more power to his own news organisation.
Offline McSquared

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1822 on: July 23, 2023, 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 23, 2023, 08:27:00 am
An organisation thats had Tories appointed to run it by the Government of the day. They have taken it over yet you seem to be only just waking up to it, weird.

Yeah, only just woken up to it. How do you work that out from that comment? Weird
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1823 on: July 23, 2023, 10:30:46 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on July 23, 2023, 06:18:16 pm
Yeah, only just woken up to it. How do you work that out from that comment? Weird

Whats weird is you seem unable to grasp that the Government is putting pro-Tories into the BBC to take control over how its being run. Its why there needs to be a law put in place which stops this happening in the first place. You keep accusing them of being biased but ignore the fact that its getting worse because those ruling the country are turning the screw and forcing more influence on the issue.
Online Fromola

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 10:01:24 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 23, 2023, 10:30:46 pm
Whats weird is you seem unable to grasp that the Government is putting pro-Tories into the BBC to take control over how its being run. Its why there needs to be a law put in place which stops this happening in the first place. You keep accusing them of being biased but ignore the fact that its getting worse because those ruling the country are turning the screw and forcing more influence on the issue.

It's not just about Tories running it though. They're always scared to hold the government to account (specifically Tory) as they threaten to take away their license fee/funding. It leaves them always playing nice and toothless.

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 10:10:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:24 am
It's not just about Tories running it though. They're always scared to hold the government to account (specifically Tory) as they threaten to take away their license fee/funding. It leaves them always playing nice and toothless.

They havent always been scared about about taking Governments to account though. This dispute with the Government is vicious though and you also have to take into account invested interests who are also committed to taking the BBC down, we already know Murdoch too is involved. Its not as easy as the BBCs critics like to claim, for them to go on the attack.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 11:15:17 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:10:27 am
They havent always been scared about about taking Governments to account though. This dispute with the Government is vicious though and you also have to take into account invested interests who are also committed to taking the BBC down, we already know Murdoch too is involved. Its not as easy as the BBCs critics like to claim, for them to go on the attack.


As I've said before, there were reports from BBC News journos that, soon after the 2010 GE, some Tory twat marched into there and basically threatened the BBC with funding cuts or even privatisation if they didn't take a more tory-friendly line. This was corroborated by Miliband's senior advisor Tom Baldwin (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2015/may/13/tory-officials-threatened-bbc-miliband-tom-baldwin-licence-fee).

There was a study undertaken on topics covered by evening news bulletins during the 2015 campaign and how much time was devoted to different topics. They concluded:

Quote
Our analysis of the major evening TV bulletins shows issues where the Conservatives were seen as strong, such as the economy and a potential SNP-Labour coalition were among the dominant themes. And while the broadcasters are required to seek balance, the rightwing press was responsible for pushing Tory-friendly issues to the forefront of TV news. In over 2,000 news items between 30 March and 6 May, the main topics addressed by broadcasters were horse-race coverage  notably in how close a contest it was meant to be between Labour and Conservatives  a possible coalition government, the handling of the economy and levels of taxation. Between them, they made up 43% of the entire TV election news agenda.

The BBC were also part of the hatchet-job on Corbyn in both 2017 and 2019, focusing on him and his foibles, rather than Labour policy.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:15:17 am

As I've said before, there were reports from BBC News journos that, soon after the 2010 GE, some Tory twat marched into there and basically threatened the BBC with funding cuts or even privatisation if they didn't take a more tory-friendly line. This was corroborated by Miliband's senior advisor Tom Baldwin (https://www.theguardian.com/media/2015/may/13/tory-officials-threatened-bbc-miliband-tom-baldwin-licence-fee).

There was a study undertaken on topics covered by evening news bulletins during the 2015 campaign and how much time was devoted to different topics. They concluded:

The BBC were also part of the hatchet-job on Corbyn in both 2017 and 2019, focusing on him and his foibles, rather than Labour policy.

Corbyn has a backstory that I find uncomfortable and as the person whod be the most powerful in the country they were very difficult to ignore. His friendships with some rogue states are not good and especially not with a country like Russia. I dont want a Prime Minister who gladly appears on Russian tv channels. Of course theres another Prime Minister of recent times who also has some questionable ties with Russia and they werent reported on nearly enough but it is right Corbyn was scrutinised by the media for the people he views as allies. They raise national security questions.
Online RedSince86

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm »
George Alagiah passed away.

George Alagiah, one of the BBC's longest-serving and most respected journalists, has died at 67, nine years after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was a fixture on British TV news for more than three decades, presenting the BBC News at Six for the past 20 years.

Before that, he was an award-winning foreign correspondent, reporting from countries ranging from Rwanda to Iraq.

He was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2014 and revealed in October 2022 that it had spread further.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-65949435
Offline Robinred

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 23, 2023, 02:28:32 am
It's hyperbole (DM are openly tory c*nts) but it's absolutely true that they exhibit bias.

They consistently run the stories they are told to, stories they do not serve to inform the general public but to to misdirect their attention. The extraordinary amount of airtime and web space dedicated to a private individual having a bank account closed or to the Hugh Edwards story are a testament to this.

They do not report on real news that is in the public interest, or do so with huge delay once the press cycle has moved on. Johnson not complying with a court order to relinquish his previous work phone, a recent example.

From an political editorial stance they continue to select guests with shady agendas (Tufton Street Think Tanks backed by overseas monies), favour right wing politicians and commentators, giving voice and air time to those with no right to be on our screen, all things that absolutely are not in the public interest.

Laura Kuenssberg's links to Johnson are notorious, she long gave up her impartiality to gain access to government, often reporting puff pieces for Johnson....tweeting out spoon fed defences of Johnson or the Tories but she was still rewarded with the BBC political editor position, to anyone paying attention this appeared, at best, to be cronyism.

Question time is an absolute joke, Fiona Bruce is so overtly biased towards the right I can't believe the ruse isn't over already. Her attempt to placate the public over Stanley Johnson's domestic abuse, claiming it to be a "one off" were disgusting. They went from handpicking audience members and those allowed to ask questions to having an entire audience of Brexit voters on, for a Brexit special ffs. It's one of their leading political programs and it's quite obviously a sham.

The tory donor appointed as chairman of the BBC, and the ensuing scandal it caused surrounding loans to Johnson, is another piece of stark evidence of the link between government and the broadcaster. By installing their people at the top of the organisation, anyone below understands the clear implications.

I know other's will say that it is not a new problem and it's not simply a case of right wing bias but rather bias to the government of the day. That may be true but it doesn't change the current realities.

There should be an immediate and absolute distinction between government and the press, the BBC even more so. There should be absolutely no appointments made to the BBC by government. There should be an independent body in charge of funding, regulation and review.

I would also go further, placing a lifetime block of those holding office ever holding a press pass, and vice versa. Following his political and professional humiliation, that Johnson was given an immediate, national platform to start spewing out his bile and bilge again is absolutely sickening. Press and the government of the day are hand in glove, it has ever been so, and without radical change, will continue to be their future.

Agree with all that.

Old people like me have an emotional attachment to the Beeb, and are reluctant to give it a kicking.

But its self evident that those examples you cite - Kuennssberg and Bruce - are not neutral, and its made their respective platforms unwatchable. That notwithstanding, BBC radio is still well worth listening to, and HIGNFY, and its audience, consistently thumbs the eye of the government.

You mentioned in the Labour thread that non-dom ownership of British press is unacceptable. And here you argue for appointments to the Beeb to be free of government. I concur on both. Sadly, like FPTP at election time, whats best for the country/democracy is often trumped by whats considered best for Party.
Online Fromola

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:10:27 am
They havent always been scared about about taking Governments to account though. This dispute with the Government is vicious though and you also have to take into account invested interests who are also committed to taking the BBC down, we already know Murdoch too is involved. Its not as easy as the BBCs critics like to claim, for them to go on the attack.

They've certainly been scared since 2010. If the main news broadcaster are terrified of the government, then, stacked with Tories or not, what use are they?

Offline McSquared

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 06:23:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on July 23, 2023, 10:30:46 pm
Whats weird is you seem unable to grasp that the Government is putting pro-Tories into the BBC to take control over how its being run. Its why there needs to be a law put in place which stops this happening in the first place. You keep accusing them of being biased but ignore the fact that its getting worse because those ruling the country are turning the screw and forcing more influence on the issue.

Fucking hell. Youve gone right off on a tangent there. Did I say that I had no clue how the board of the bbc is made up of tory cronies of course I do, and the original comment standsstop making up stuff. Are they biased, yes, do they promote pro tory content and hide other shit under the carpet.. yes, which is exactly the point I made
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1832 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:23:36 pm
Fucking hell. Youve gone right off on a tangent there. Did I say that I had no clue how the board of the bbc is made up of tory cronies of course I do, and the original comment standsstop making up stuff. Are they biased, yes, do they promote pro tory content and hide other shit under the carpet.. yes, which is exactly the point I made

If they have been taken over by Tory cronies why are even surprised though?
Offline McSquared

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
If they have been taken over by Tory cronies why are even surprised though?

Remind where I said I was surprised? You seem to be having an imaginary conversation
Online Machae

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 10:24:43 am
Remind where I said I was surprised? You seem to be having an imaginary conversation

The whole exchange seems weird and to be honest, I didn't think you said anything controversial to warrant such a response
Offline McSquared

Re: The BBC
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:18:29 pm
The whole exchange seems weird and to be honest, I didn't think you said anything controversial to warrant such a response

Agree, ill pack in my side of the pointless debate now
