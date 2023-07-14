It's hyperbole (DM are openly tory c*nts) but it's absolutely true that they exhibit bias.



They consistently run the stories they are told to, stories they do not serve to inform the general public but to to misdirect their attention. The extraordinary amount of airtime and web space dedicated to a private individual having a bank account closed or to the Hugh Edwards story are a testament to this.



They do not report on real news that is in the public interest, or do so with huge delay once the press cycle has moved on. Johnson not complying with a court order to relinquish his previous work phone, a recent example.



From an political editorial stance they continue to select guests with shady agendas (Tufton Street Think Tanks backed by overseas monies), favour right wing politicians and commentators, giving voice and air time to those with no right to be on our screen, all things that absolutely are not in the public interest.



Laura Kuenssberg's links to Johnson are notorious, she long gave up her impartiality to gain access to government, often reporting puff pieces for Johnson....tweeting out spoon fed defences of Johnson or the Tories but she was still rewarded with the BBC political editor position, to anyone paying attention this appeared, at best, to be cronyism.



Question time is an absolute joke, Fiona Bruce is so overtly biased towards the right I can't believe the ruse isn't over already. Her attempt to placate the public over Stanley Johnson's domestic abuse, claiming it to be a "one off" were disgusting. They went from handpicking audience members and those allowed to ask questions to having an entire audience of Brexit voters on, for a Brexit special ffs. It's one of their leading political programs and it's quite obviously a sham.



The tory donor appointed as chairman of the BBC, and the ensuing scandal it caused surrounding loans to Johnson, is another piece of stark evidence of the link between government and the broadcaster. By installing their people at the top of the organisation, anyone below understands the clear implications.



I know other's will say that it is not a new problem and it's not simply a case of right wing bias but rather bias to the government of the day. That may be true but it doesn't change the current realities.



There should be an immediate and absolute distinction between government and the press, the BBC even more so. There should be absolutely no appointments made to the BBC by government. There should be an independent body in charge of funding, regulation and review.



I would also go further, placing a lifetime block of those holding office ever holding a press pass, and vice versa. Following his political and professional humiliation, that Johnson was given an immediate, national platform to start spewing out his bile and bilge again is absolutely sickening. Press and the government of the day are hand in glove, it has ever been so, and without radical change, will continue to be their future.