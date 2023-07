Thereís no confirmation that anything happened is there? The police have said thereís no case to be answered, the accused has not said anything and the supposed victim have said itís not true as well. The only people saying something has happened is the parents reported via the S*n, so thereís a good chance itís just made up isnít there.



At this point, I donít think thereís any reason why he shouldnít be able to return to work.



A bit confused about how some in the BBC have handled this though. Why for instance are the likes of Jeremy Vine trying to pressurise the person to come out and reveal themselves when the BBC must have known in advance that Huw Edwards was in hospital and could easily have briefed those on live tv and radio to be careful talking about the subject due to the fragility of the person at the centre of the news.