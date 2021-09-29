« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm »
The sun now appears to be back tracking on its original claims
Im not sure this person is going out look anything other than grubby, but this is just being used as a stick to beat the BBC with. They dont have one jot of a concern for the victim or the potential truth or nuance of the story
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W