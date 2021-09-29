« previous next »
Well. I did think Debs deserved a heads-up. The previous comments would only serve to pique her interest. :o ;D
And still probably a better contribution to society and more dignifying then being a social media influencer.

Or being a Tory MP.
The sun now appears to be back tracking on its original claims



Im not sure this person is going out look anything other than grubby, but this is just being used as a stick to beat the BBC with.  They dont have one jot of a concern for the victim or the potential truth or nuance of the story
Im not sure this person is going out look anything other than grubby, but this is just being used as a stick to beat the BBC with.  They dont have one jot of a concern for the victim or the potential truth or nuance of the story

Also the parents contacted the police in April but the police didnt proceed with a case because no criminality had taken place.
They're all selling on there, men, women, women & men, men & men & women and women & all things in-between.

All safer than working the till at Tescos.
I'd make 50p a year
World's gone mad (and bad)
Of course. The Tories know they're done at the next election, so they're accelerating their plans to destroy the BBC before they get kicked out.
If no criminality is taking place, then what about the alleged drug use by the girl in question? Isn't drug taking illegal? So that's either made up, or the police can't be arsed prosecuting her. That would surely be a matter of some kind of social services intervention? Can't the police act on that? And wouldn't the onus be on the parents to act, having a 17 year old daughter who is on drugs?

Be interesting to see if any MP names him in the commons today under parliamentary privilege.

There will be a few tories there looking to get famous
On the OnlyFans discussion, it's probably also worth pointing out that the "content creators" aren't just females. There are plenty of men on there too.
