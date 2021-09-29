So fannytime not facetime 🤦



Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing. How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos.



The really depressing thing is that although calling it porn is sort-of correct, the way it seems to have evolved is that the girls each become like virtual girlfriends to half-a-dozen users, and make a meagre income from subscriptions from those guys - partly its nudie snaps, but its also time, chats, virtual companionship. The platform has turned them into more like what I imagine local pros were to lonely local guys, but all done online.Theres a good documentary out there which went quite in-depth. It doesnt even seem particularly seedy, the fact that its purely online just makes it seem crappy rather than especially sordid. The girls talk about themselves almost like theyre social workers. But its just a dead-end scene for everyone, its hard to see how it can lead to anything other than more of itself. Im sure the BBC website ran a feature on it about two years ago that was basically a how-to. Not glamorising it exactly, but being the BBC it was all positives and practical tips, not a hint of judgement or negativity about it. It could have done with some to be honest, its just such a waste of life.