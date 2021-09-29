« previous next »
The BBC

Online reddebs

Re: The BBC
Reply #1400 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:58:21 pm

Onlyfans & Patreon allow people to safely & legally monetise their time/product, 21st Century Pimps  8)

I still have absolutely no clue. 

Wtf does monetise their time mean in proper English?
Online Fruity

Re: The BBC
Reply #1401 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:02:30 pm
I still have absolutely no clue. 

Wtf does monetise their time mean in proper English?

My old auntie used to say "all women are sitting on a goldmine". And on only fans that get the opportunity to exploit that.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The BBC
Reply #1402 on: Today at 08:04:45 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:02:30 pm
I still have absolutely no clue. 

Wtf does monetise their time mean in proper English?

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:00:54 pm
If you want to earn some extra cash  ;)

You can legally strip naked and do whatever, and get paid for it, while the site takes a commission.  All from the comfort of your own home.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The BBC
Reply #1403 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:41:29 pm
Is that meant to explain what the other thing is?

It's all fucking riddles to me 🤷
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:02:30 pm
I still have absolutely no clue. 

Wtf does monetise their time mean in proper English?
Porn, Debs. Porn.

'Only Fans' - porn.

Patreon - a platform to manage subscription services. I was not sure, but reading wiki, subscription services can be for adult content too.
Online reddebs

Re: The BBC
Reply #1404 on: Today at 08:15:06 pm
So fannytime not facetime 🤦

Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing.  How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos. 
Online Fruity

Re: The BBC
Reply #1405 on: Today at 08:24:49 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:06 pm
So fannytime not facetime 🤦

Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing.  How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos. 

apparently some are making some serious money. If they are comfortable with it then why not. If I thought that someone would pay me 100K+ a year to see my tackle I would seriously think about it. But at the moment I can't even see it myself with my belly.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The BBC
Reply #1406 on: Today at 08:24:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:06 pm
So fannytime not facetime 🤦

Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing.  How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos.

The sex industry is as old as civilisation itself.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The BBC
Reply #1407 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:06 pm
So fannytime not facetime 🤦

Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing.  How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos.


They don't actually put themselves into the hands of the freaks and cool chics though, that's the point. They just value their time more than Jan from the bakery does, although Jan could also make serious money  ;D
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The BBC
Reply #1408 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:24:49 pm
apparently some are making some serious money. If they are comfortable with it then why not. If I thought that someone would pay me 100K+ a year to see my tackle I would seriously think about it. But at the moment I can't even see it myself with my belly.

Exactly.

Nothing wrong with a bit of cam action  ;)
Offline Iska

Re: The BBC
Reply #1409 on: Today at 08:31:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:06 pm
So fannytime not facetime 🤦

Omg the world is just sad if that's really a thing.  How desperate do these people need to be to put themselves into the hands of freaks and weirdos. 
The really depressing thing is that although calling it porn is sort-of correct, the way it seems to have evolved is that the girls each become like virtual girlfriends to half-a-dozen users, and make a meagre income from subscriptions from those guys - partly its nudie snaps, but its also time, chats, virtual companionship.  The platform has turned them into more like what I imagine local pros were to lonely local guys, but all done online.

Theres a good documentary out there which went quite in-depth. It doesnt even seem particularly seedy, the fact that its purely online just makes it seem crappy rather than especially sordid. The girls talk about themselves almost like theyre social workers. But its just a dead-end scene for everyone, its hard to see how it can lead to anything other than more of itself. Im sure the BBC website ran a feature on it about two years ago that was basically a how-to.  Not glamorising it exactly, but being the BBC it was all positives and practical tips, not a hint of judgement or negativity about it.  It could have done with some to be honest, its just such a waste of life.
Online Elmo!

Re: The BBC
Reply #1410 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm
The empowerment argument in favour of OF is compelling, and I'm sure there are plenty of women making great money from it, of thei rown free will, and enjoying it as well. As always though, there is an issue with exploitation on there (see accusations made against at Andrew Tate amongst many of others) with women being forced to run OF accounts as if they are their own, with most of the money being made from their OF channel being taken from them.

In a way it's similar to all new gig economy industries, where what is sold as a way to make money self employed, being their own boss, becomes dominated by "companies" exploiting people. See also AirBnb, Uber, Deliveroo etc.
Online reddebs

Re: The BBC
Reply #1411 on: Today at 08:32:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:25:38 pm

They don't actually put themselves into the hands of the freaks and cool chics though, that's the point. They just value their time more than Jan from the bakery does, although Jan could also make serious money  ;D

Unless the freaks and weirdos live on your street or in your building or work with you!!

How the fuck do they know who's tossing themselves off behind the camera.

Jesus Christ no wonder blokes think they can treat us like shit when we treat ourselves no better 😡
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The BBC
Reply #1412 on: Today at 08:34:17 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:31:42 pm
The empowerment argument in favour of OF is compelling, and I'm sure there are plenty of women making great money from it, of thei rown free will, and enjoying it as well. As always though, there is an issue with exploitation on there (see accusations made against at Andrew Tate amongst many of others) with women being forced to run OF accounts as if they are their own, with most of the money being made from their OF channel being taken from them.

And that is always the way with things like this.  I suspect quite a few on there are not doing i for their own free will.

Online damomad

Re: The BBC
Reply #1413 on: Today at 08:34:59 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:24:49 pm
apparently some are making some serious money. If they are comfortable with it then why not. If I thought that someone would pay me 100K+ a year to see my tackle I would seriously think about it. But at the moment I can't even see it myself with my belly.

I’ve no issue with it either, creates a safer environment for the “content creators”. More of the money is going straight to them with no middleman (there’s a 20% cut for only fans and that’s it).

It does annoy me how they get away with their public image though. How much of the content is pornography? Has to be at least over half. But would you know that from the name and presentation of the website? If I was a non techy parent I wouldn’t have a clue what’s going on there.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The BBC
Reply #1414 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:32:38 pm
Unless the freaks and weirdos live on your street or in your building or work with you!!

How the fuck do they know who's tossing themselves off behind the camera.

Jesus Christ no wonder blokes think they can treat us like shit when we treat ourselves no better 😡

There's a balance to be had between oppression and liberalisation, and there will always be people out to exploit others, particularly the young and vulnerable.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The BBC
Reply #1415 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:25:38 pm

They don't actually put themselves into the hands of the freaks and cool chics though, that's the point. They just value their time more than Jan from the bakery does, although Jan could also make serious money  ;D

Jam makes a lot of dough.
