The empowerment argument in favour of OF is compelling, and I'm sure there are plenty of women making great money from it, of thei rown free will, and enjoying it as well. As always though, there is an issue with exploitation on there (see accusations made against at Andrew Tate amongst many of others) with women being forced to run OF accounts as if they are their own, with most of the money being made from their OF channel being taken from them.
In a way it's similar to all new gig economy industries, where what is sold as a way to make money self employed, being their own boss, becomes dominated by "companies" exploiting people. See also AirBnb, Uber, Deliveroo etc.